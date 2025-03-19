How to ride a pet in Rune Slayer

While playing Rune Slayer on Roblox, you can tame a variety of animals and creatures found in the wild. Once you befriend them, they can be summoned anywhere so you can take their help in combat. Apart from this, you can also use them for traversing across the dense forest in this experience.

Sadly, it is not possible to ride or mount an animal directly after taming it. Instead, you will have to do a certain quest, unlock a saddle, and then ride your pet in Rune Slayer.

How to unlock saddle and ride a pet in Rune Slayer

Jimmy the Stable Master in Wayshire (Image via Roblox)

To unlock a saddle in this Roblox experience, you must complete a quest from Jimmy the Stable Master. You can find Jimmy in Wayshire — your starting refugee area. However, the quest you need to complete is available once you reach level 20. So make sure to farm some XP and level up quickly if you want to ride your pet.

Upon reaching level 20, interact with Jimmy in Wayshire to acquire a delivery quest from him. This involves delivering a letter to Madonna the Stable Master. For those who don't know, Madonna resides in the Ashensire area, far behind Wayshire.

Madonna the Stable Master in Ashenshire (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ Wolfy PvP)

To reach Ashenshire, exit the northern gate of the starting area. Keep walking in the northwards and you will soon reach Ashenshire, which is behind the Greatwood Forest. Remember, Madonna lives in a tree house so you will have to use the rope to reach her.

After you have delivered the letter to Madonna, head back to Wayshire and speak with Jimmy. Doing so will unlock the Novice Saddle and you will be able to ride your pet in this game.

A general thing to remember is that not every pet you have tamed can be used for traveling. Only the following animals can be used to travel from one point to another.

Adult Spider : Found in Spider Den

: Found in Spider Den Alligator: Found in Greatwood Swamp

Bear: Found in Pinewood Thickets

Beaver: Found in Pinewood Thickets

Black Ooze Slime: Found in Slime Cave

Boar : Found in Pinewood Thickets

: Found in Pinewood Thickets Deer: Found in Wilderness

Green Slime: Found in Wilderness

Mud Crab: Found in Greatwood Swamps

Panther: Found in Greatwood Forest

Serpent: Found in Greatwood Forest

Small Spider: Found in Spider Den

Wolf: Found in Pinewood Thickets

Once you have acquired the saddle, call out your pet and it will be ready to mount. Simply press E to mount it and use the direction keys for movement.

FAQs

Where to find a wolf pet in Rune Slayer?

You can easily find a wolf in Pinewood Thickets, a forest located to the right side of Wayshire Inn.

How to get a saddle in Rune Slayer?

You can get a saddle by completing Jimmy the Stable Master's quest upon reaching level 20.

Can you ride an Adult Spider in Rune Slayer?

Yes, you can ride an Adult Spider using a saddle in this experience.

