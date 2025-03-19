  • home icon
How to ride a pet in Rune Slayer

By Aniket
Modified Mar 19, 2025 18:42 GMT
Feature image of How to ride a pet in Rune Slayer
Learn how to ride your tamed pet in Rune Slayer (Image via Roblox)

While playing Rune Slayer on Roblox, you can tame a variety of animals and creatures found in the wild. Once you befriend them, they can be summoned anywhere so you can take their help in combat. Apart from this, you can also use them for traversing across the dense forest in this experience.

Sadly, it is not possible to ride or mount an animal directly after taming it. Instead, you will have to do a certain quest, unlock a saddle, and then ride your pet in Rune Slayer.

How to unlock saddle and ride a pet in Rune Slayer

Jimmy the Stable Master in Wayshire (Image via Roblox)
Jimmy the Stable Master in Wayshire (Image via Roblox)

To unlock a saddle in this Roblox experience, you must complete a quest from Jimmy the Stable Master. You can find Jimmy in Wayshire — your starting refugee area. However, the quest you need to complete is available once you reach level 20. So make sure to farm some XP and level up quickly if you want to ride your pet.

Upon reaching level 20, interact with Jimmy in Wayshire to acquire a delivery quest from him. This involves delivering a letter to Madonna the Stable Master. For those who don't know, Madonna resides in the Ashensire area, far behind Wayshire.

Madonna the Stable Master in Ashenshire (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ Wolfy PvP)
Madonna the Stable Master in Ashenshire (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ Wolfy PvP)

To reach Ashenshire, exit the northern gate of the starting area. Keep walking in the northwards and you will soon reach Ashenshire, which is behind the Greatwood Forest. Remember, Madonna lives in a tree house so you will have to use the rope to reach her.

Also check: How to beat the Slime King in Rune Slayer

After you have delivered the letter to Madonna, head back to Wayshire and speak with Jimmy. Doing so will unlock the Novice Saddle and you will be able to ride your pet in this game.

A general thing to remember is that not every pet you have tamed can be used for traveling. Only the following animals can be used to travel from one point to another.

  • Adult Spider: Found in Spider Den
  • Alligator: Found in Greatwood Swamp
  • Bear: Found in Pinewood Thickets
  • Beaver: Found in Pinewood Thickets
  • Black Ooze Slime: Found in Slime Cave
  • Boar: Found in Pinewood Thickets
  • Deer: Found in Wilderness
  • Green Slime: Found in Wilderness
  • Mud Crab: Found in Greatwood Swamps
  • Panther: Found in Greatwood Forest
  • Serpent: Found in Greatwood Forest
  • Small Spider: Found in Spider Den
  • Wolf: Found in Pinewood Thickets

Once you have acquired the saddle, call out your pet and it will be ready to mount. Simply press E to mount it and use the direction keys for movement.

FAQs

Where to find a wolf pet in Rune Slayer?

You can easily find a wolf in Pinewood Thickets, a forest located to the right side of Wayshire Inn.

How to get a saddle in Rune Slayer?

You can get a saddle by completing Jimmy the Stable Master's quest upon reaching level 20.

Can you ride an Adult Spider in Rune Slayer?

Yes, you can ride an Adult Spider using a saddle in this experience.

