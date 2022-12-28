How to get New Year's Eve clock for free in Roblox?

Roblox maintains the tradition of releasing new free items every new year’s eve. This year, they have decided to release a free avatar item, New Year’s Eve Clock Backpack, which is a back accessory. The item is available from December 12, 2022, till January 4, 2023.
It is a free item by the Roblox group, and players do not have to complete any quests as it is not an event item. Since it is an accessory, it does not affect the avatar in any way in-game. The free item is equipped behind the avatar and displays a cool effect when players join the game.
The article will first discuss how one can find the item and then reveal the effect it unlocks in the game.
Get the free New Year's Eve clock item in Roblox
The item is not displayed on the first page of the avatar shop. Players have to look for it to add it to their inventory. Here are some easy steps to find it:
- Launch Roblox on the Google Chrome browser. You may also shift to the desktop app for a faster experience.
- You may have to log in using your username and password.
- Once logged in, click on the avatar shop option at the top.
- Now you need to carefully add the following filters: Set Creator to Roblox, Sorts to Recently Updated, and Unavailable Items to show.
- Now type in 'free' inside the search text box in the avatar shop and hit enter.
- The first item should be the New Year’s Eve Clock Backpack. Click on it.
- To get the item, click on the green get button. In the pop-up window, click on the get now option.
- You will see the purchase complete message in a few seconds.
Since it's a free item, Robux will not be deducted.
How to equip the New Year's Eve clock
As soon as the product is added to the player's inventory, they can follow these easy steps to try and equip it:
- Click on the hamburger icon on the top left hand side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the Avatar option and click on it. This will open the Avatar Editor page for you.
- Make sure to select the All option under the recent tab.
- Now, click on the item icon, and the avatar will equip it. You may also try it in 3D for a better view.
- If you don't like it, you need to deselect the item.
- The effect will not be shown here.
Once the clock is equipped, players can visit any game and see that the clock is continuously emitting yellow and orange confetti.
Other recent items from Roblox
Players can now go to the avatar shop to copy and paste these items into the search bar to get them now.
- Baseball Long Sleeve - B&W
- Bermuda Shorts - Black
- Braided Hair - Blonde
- Braided Hair - Cool Brown
- Canvas Shoes - Gray
- Canvas Shoes - White
- Chiseled Good Looks
- Curly Afro - Blonde
- Curly Afro - Red
- Curly Fade - Brown
- Curly Fade - Red
- Festive Shark Hat
- Floral Swim Trunks - White
- Knit Sweater - Black
- Knit Sweater - Gray
- Long Ruffle Skirt - White
- Medium Middle Part - Black
- Medium Middle Part - Red
- Medium Right Part - Red
- New Year Kadomatsu
- New Year’s Eve Clock Backpack
- Pony Tail - Blonde
- Pony Tail - Brown
- Short and Sleek - Blonde
- Short Curls - Blonde
- Short Curls - Cool Brown
- Sideswept Dreads - Black
- Sideswept Dreads - Blonde
- Sideswept Dreads - Brown
- Sideswept Dreads - Red
- Sneakers - White
- Stevie Standard
- Straight Bangs - Red
- Striped T-Shirt - Black
- Tie-Front Top - White
- Top Knot - Black
- Top Knot - Blonde
- Wavy Middle Part - Black
- Wavy Middle Part - Red
- Wetsuit Pants - Black
Each Roblox item has a different availability period. The information is available on the item's homepage.