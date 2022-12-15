How to get the Festive Shark Hat for free in Roblox?

Roblox recently added a free item to their avatar shop, which is available for a limited time. Festive Shark Hat is available between December 16, 2022 and December 28, 2022. Luckily, it's not tied to any event and does not require quest completion.

Roblox offers a lot of free items that can be enjoyed as well. Some free items can be found throughout the year, while others, like the Festive Shark Hat, are seasonal.

Festive Shark Hat is an item available for free in Roblox

As mentioned, the avatar shop has a lot of free items, but finding them can be a challenge. Many players know about them through updates posted on various platforms. Here's how to get the item for free:

Launch Roblox as usual. Log in with your username and password.

Once logged in, select the Avatar Shop option at the top of the screen.

Now, you should be looking at all the items in the shop.

These are filtered by all items, by all creators, with no price bracket, only available items, and sorted by relevance.

You will have to make a few changes to view the item.

Under 'creator,' put Roblox. Change the 'sorts' to 'recently updated.' The last step is to put the word free in the search tab in the shop.

Finally, you should be able to view the thumbnail of the product. Click on it to view the item details. You can also try it on before buying.

Press on the green button that says buy. The product will be added immediately to your inventory.

Putting on the Festive Shark Hat

Once any item is in the inventory, you can try it before entering any game. Listed below are the steps:

Click on the hamburger option on the top left side of the screen.

On the left slide menu, select the option that says Avatar to enter the Avatar Editor page.

You will see a list of items owned by you.

Click on the Festive Shark Hat, and the avatar will be equipped.

The avatar on the left side is by default in 2D display. Click on the 3D option next to the avatar to get a 3D preview.

Click on the Festive Shark Hat again to remove it.

Other free items in Roblox

These items are not time-limited and can be searched and acquired by following the method explained above:

Curly Afro - Red

Zip Hoodie - Orange

Colorful Braids

Wavy Middle Part - Black

Tie-Front Top - White

Pony Tail - Brown

Knit Sweater - Beige

Pony Tail - Black

Curly Afro - Blonde

Chiseled Good Looks

Braided Hair - Black

Medium Right Part - Red

Trench Coat - White

Classic Female - Face

Leather Jacket - Black

Pony Tail - Red

Motorcycle Pants - Brown

Stevie Standard

International Fedora - Japan

Cargo Pants - Brown

Top Knot - Red

Surfer - Red

International Fedora - Vietnam

International Fedora - Chile

Sideswept Dreads - Brown

Denim Jacket - White

Side Part - Blonde

Short Curls - Black

International Fedora - Russia

Canvas Shoes - Gray

Sideswept Dreads - Black

Curly Afro - Cool Brown

Collared Leather Jacket - Brown

Surfer - Black

Side Part - Red

Knit Sweater - Gray

Leather Jacket - Brown

Casual Sweats - Black

Top Knot - Brown

Guitar Tee with Black Jacket

These are some of the recently added items. There are many others that players can find by adjusting the filters.

