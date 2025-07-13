How to upgrade the DNA Machine in Grow a Garden

The DNA Machine in Grow a Garden grants Dinosaur Eggs or Dinosaur Pets in exchange for non-Dino Pets. The developers added some new features to it in the latest Pet Mutations update. Located near the Dinosaur Egg stall, you can now upgrade it to unlock new rewards, like Primal Egg, and reduce the wait time. The machine also changes appearance with each upgrade.

Here is a complete guide on upgrading the DNA machine in Grow a Garden.

Raptor NPC, Barry near the DNA Machine (Image via Roblox)

You can upgrade the DNA Machine up to five times in Grow a Garden. In other words, there are five levels of the machine, each unlocking a new feature. You can submit Prehistoric plants to upgrade the machine, with every level requiring a different amount.

Here is a step-by-step guide to upgrading the DNA Machine:

Step 1: Collect the required amount of Prehistoric plants in your inventory.

Collect the required amount of in your inventory. Step 2: Walk up to the Raptor NPC, Barry . You can find him near the Dinosaur Eggs stall .

Walk up to the . You can find him near the . Step 3: Click the “E” key on your keyboard. It will display five action prompts.

Click the key on your keyboard. It will display five action prompts. Step 4: Click the “Take all my prehistoric plants” prompt to submit the plant.

The machine will upgrade after you submit the required amount. You can see the upgrade progress in the bar above the machine. It also displays the necessary amount of plant you need to submit to unlock the subsequent update.

All DNA Machine levels, required plant amount, effects, and more

New effects of the DNA Machine after each upgrade (Image via Roblox)

Here is the number of Prehistoric plants you must submit at each level:

Level 1: 40 kg

40 kg Level 2: 60 kg

60 kg Level 3: 80 kg

80 kg Level 4: 100 kg

100 kg Level 5: 120 kg

Here are the effects you unlock at each upgrade:

Level 1: Unlocks access to a new Egg from the DNA Machine.

Unlocks access to a new Egg from the DNA Machine. Level 2: Reduce the wait time for the DNA Machine.

Reduce the wait time for the DNA Machine. Level 3: Unlock more Eggs from the DNA Machine.

Unlock more Eggs from the DNA Machine. Level 4: Unlock Craftable Eggs.

Unlock Craftable Eggs. Level 5: Greatly reduce the wait time for the DNA Machine.

Here is the list of currently available Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden you can submit to upgrade the machine:

Bone Blossom

Horned Dinoshroom

Boneboo

Paradise Petal

Firefly Fern

Fossilight

Stonebite

To get the six new Dinosaur Pets, you must upgrade the machine. They can only be hatched from the new Primal Egg in Grow a Garden. You can obtain it as a reward from the DNA Machine at the Level 3 upgrade. Additionally, you can craft the Egg from the machine at Level 4.

FAQs

What is the purpose of the DNA Machine in Grow a Garden?

You can exchange non-Dino critters for Dinosaur Eggs or Pets from the machine. The machine can also craft Primal Eggs with a Level 4 upgrade.

Where to find the DNA Machine

You can find the DNA Machine near the Dinosaur Eggs stall.

What item is required to upgrade the DNA Machine?

You must collect and submit Prehistoric plants to Barry, a Raptor NPC standing near the machine, to upgrade it.

