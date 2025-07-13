What does Ankylosaurus do in grow a garden?

The latest Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update adds six new Dinosaur Pets. Ankylosaurus is one and it belongs to the Mythical rarity. Like Spinosaurus, you must hatch Primal Eggs to get this Pet. There’s a 1% chance you can get it after hatching an Egg. So, you might have to hatch multiple Eggs to obtain it. However, you won’t lose a stolen fruit with this critter walking in your garden.

That said, here’s a complete breakdown of Ankylosaurus’ ability and how to get it in the Pet Mutations update.

Breakdown of Ankylosaurus’ ability in Grow a Garden

Ankylosaurus (Image via Roblox)

Ankylosaurus’ ability is called Armored Defender in Grow a Garden. The Pet has a 25% chance to give the fruit that other players steal from your plot. For instance, if another player steals an Apple from your garden, there will be a 25% chance you will also get it. You have to worry a little about your stolen fruit with this Pet defending your garden.

How to get Ankylosaurus

The Primal Egg that can hatch Ankylosaurus (Image via Roblox)

The only way of getting Ankylosaurus is by hatching a Primal Egg in Grow a Garden. You can use three methods to obtain Primal Eggs: Exchanging Pets at the DNA Machine, Buying Premium Primal Eggs, and Crafting.

Here are the details of all methods:

Exchanging Pets at the DNA Machine

You must first upgrade the DNA Machine three times to get the Primal Egg with this method. At the third upgrade, the machine can give new types of Eggs as rewards, including a Primal. Since results depend on RNG, you might have to use the machine multiple times.

Follow the steps listed below to exchange Pets in Grow a Garden:

Carry any non-Dinosaur Pet from your inventory.

Interact with the Graham NPC at the Dinosaur Eggs stall . It will open four action prompts.

. It will open four action prompts. Click the “Take this Pet" prompt .

prompt Graham will take the Pet and start the DNA Machine.

You can claim the Egg after the machine concludes the exchange process.

Crafting

You need the following items to craft a Primal Egg:

5,500,000 Sheckles

1 Dinosaur Egg

1 Bone Blossom

After acquiring the above items, follow the steps below:

Walk up to the crafting table near the Prehistoric Quests stall .

. Hit the “E” key, opening the Select Recipe menu.

key, opening the Select Recipe menu. Choose Primal Egg and click the green Craft button .

and click the . Submit all the required items one after another and wait for 30 minutes.

You can claim a Primal Egg from the crafting table after the process is completed. Note that you must upgrade the DNA Machine four times to unlock the egg-crafting ability. Crafting a Primal Egg is only possible after the necessary upgrades.

Buying Premium Primal Egg

You can buy Premium Primal Egg from the Limited Time Shop. You can access the Shop by clicking its button on the left side of the screen. You can buy one Egg for 149 Robux, three for 429 Robux, and ten for 1,269 Robux.

After purchasing, plant the Egg in your garden. You must wait only thirty seconds for it to hatch. If you’re lucky, the hatched Pet will be Ankylosaurus.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Ankylosaurus in Grow a Garden?

Ankylosaurus belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How can you get Ankylosaurus in Grow a Garden?

You can get Ankylosaurus by hatching a Primal Egg. The Pet has a 1% chance to appear after the Egg hatches.

What is Ankylosaurus's ability?

Ankylosaurus has 25% to grant you the fruit stolen from your garden.

