Ink Game Playable Guards update patch notes

The latest Ink Game update has introduced a new role in the high-stakes competitive experience. Besides being a participant, all players now have the option to become a guard to try and establish order during the games. There are currently four types of guard roles, each having a leveling system, unique tasks, and access to certain areas.
This article provides you with the full patch details for the Playable Guards update in Ink Game.
Patch notes for Ink Game Playable Guards update
The addition of the guard role allows you to experience Ink Game in a new way. Instead of struggling with other participants to get the cash prize, you can relax and be a part of the game's security measures. Note that the playable guards can also be killed, but only if the majority of players vote for the Rebellion ending.
Here is the complete changelog for the Playable Guards update.
New Guard Roles
- Circle Guard
- Triangle Guard
- Square Guard
- Officer
Guard Rank & Progression
- Brand-new Guard Rank System
- Progression / EXP System
- Rank UI - Track your current rank and next rank
- Dynamic Masks - Your mask now changes depending on your role
Guard Permissions
- Each rank now has unique access and area permissions
Wardrobe System
- Guards can now change skins anytime using their wardrobes in their rooms
Teleport System
- Instantly teleport to any room of your choice
Map & Layout Updates
- Guard Quarters redesigned
- Signs added to help navigate to rooms
- Prestige leaderboard added to prestige room
New Systems
- Camera System - Square Guard+ can monitor cameras in the control room
- Kitchen System - Triangle Guard+ can prepare food for the final dinner
- Sniper Role - Triangle Guard+ can snipe in Red Light Green Light. Sniping gives x4 coins per kill
- Passive Income - Officers earn a cut whenever guards complete tasks
Quality of Life
- New Chat Tags - Rank-based guard tags now appear in chat
- Disabled Coin Revive - Disabled Coin revives in the final game mode
The developers also gave tidbits about the upcoming development. It will introduce new guns in the armory, Guard Powers, a Rebellion ending revamp, a detective role, and much more.
About guards and their responsibilities in Ink Game
Guards in Ink Game are entrusted with the task of ensuring order. At the beginning of every game, each player gets the option to become a part of the security for a single time by spending 325 Million Won or 299 Robux. It is also possible to buy the Gamepass, costing 799 Robux, to have unlimited access to the guard role.
All playable guards are given firearms to kill players both during the mini-games and the intermissions. However, they cannot randomly eliminate the contestants. Only those contestants who fail in a mini-game or break the rules by rebelling or attacking a guard can be shot down.
During Lights Out, you can shoot players who get too close or attack you. Meanwhile, during the Rebellion, there is no such restriction. You can kill all participants seeking to escape from the competition, put an end to their heroics, and earn Won all the while.
FAQs on Ink Game
When was the Playable Guards update released?
This update was released on September 21, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.
Can guards vote during the game?
No, guards cannot vote. This mechanic is reserved for the contestants.
What are the types of guards?
Currently, there are four types of guards: Circle Guard, Square Guard, Triangle Guard, and Officer. The type determines the armaments of the security agent.
