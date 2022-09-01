Is Roblox collaborating with Fanatics? Fans react to recent logo change and alleged partnership

Roblox Corporation is yet again in the news for some of the major changes it made this month with its gameplay, marketplace and, most shockingly, its logo. In a leaked image online, the company can be seen sharing their concrete logo outside the building with Fanatics, which has sparked a speculative debate.

The sandbox platform is known to keep things as consistent as they can to keep their player base intact, especially as they have been faithful towards the game for years. However, upon seeing these changes that also involved the removal of the iconic "oof" sound, players were highly upset and voiced their concerns about Roblox's OG elements.

RTC @Roblox_RTC Roblox’s NEW era is coming? A new logo was discovered by multiple API discoverers in a future version of Roblox. The new logo features a bigger hole in the square, and the logo has been edited with more shape & this square. Roblox’s NEW era is coming? A new logo was discovered by multiple API discoverers in a future version of Roblox. The new logo features a bigger hole in the square, and the logo has been edited with more shape & this square. 👀 https://t.co/zwy3iBlc6L

Moreover, the logo change to a more corporate form turned out to be concerning since the older design was chunkier and boxy, and represented what the platform stood for.

As rumors about the alleged logo change slowly disappeared, another image shocked the player base and left them with speculation about a possible collaboration with another giant that is a staple in active sportswear. Here's how the fans reacted.

Roblox Corporation allegedly partners with Fanatics in new image

RTC @Roblox_RTC Roblox’s newest logo was made official, as the headquarters logo was changed. Their headquarters is now shared with another company called Fanatics, allegedly. Roblox is entering a NEW era possibly..? Roblox’s newest logo was made official, as the headquarters logo was changed. Their headquarters is now shared with another company called Fanatics, allegedly. Roblox is entering a NEW era possibly..? https://t.co/pf6PcAOuX2

In a recently leaked image, it can clearly be seen that the new logo is officially displayed outside the headquarters of Roblox Corporation. However, fans did not see any official announcement by the developers about the same, neither on their blog nor on any social media platforms.

Now that the logo is studded in stone, there is no going back and changing it to its original element in a chunkier format, as some players say. Moreover, the logo was seen sharing its space with that of another company called Fanatics, which is one of the leading manufacturers in active sportswear and apparel in the U.S.

Along with being licensed manufacturers to almost every major sports franchise ranging from NBA to WWE, Fanatics is also the largest store for sports fans when it comes to grabbing a jersey of the team they support, or other merchandise associated with a certain player.

Additionally, the platform is also known for its high-value NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that they allow users to trade with on their site.

ZippyTap @ZippyTap @Roblox_RTC new logo is yet another step towards their corporate movement @Roblox_RTC new logo is yet another step towards their corporate movement

A user named ZippyTap said that the new logo seems to come across as yet another step towards the company's corporate movement.

Upon seeing the leak, several fans speculated that Roblox might be entering the merchandise and the NFT marketplace soon and they seem ready for it. This could be a huge step for the game as it will officially enter a new age of metaverse that has been due for quite some time.

However, the OG fans of the game do not like the "new era" as they think the NFT marketplace will affect the open trading channels of assets that players can get using Robux.

The other side of the fandom still seem sour about the logo change and dug deeper to find out that the font and cube thickness of the Roblox logo bears similarities to the Bethesda logo.

Moreover, this comes as a surprise to many as fans also speculate that the developers might end up getting sued by Bethesda for copyright infringement.

To conclude the debate, a user named BigScriptus stated that Roblox and Fanatics share the same building since 2018 as the corp does not own the building. The fact that they are leasing it to Fanatics for a time period, is still unknown as the information is alleged and not yet verified.

BigScriptus @BigScriptus @FirulaisPost @Roblox_RTC They just share the same building ,they aren't related, since 2018, Roblox doesn't own the building they're leasing it @FirulaisPost @Roblox_RTC They just share the same building ,they aren't related, since 2018, Roblox doesn't own the building they're leasing it

Another fan posted a picture of himself at the Roblox HQ with the old logo and players can already see the vast difference between the two.

Despite changes to the logo and the alleged collaboration with Fanatics, Roblox fans are still unhappy with major changes being made to the game as the developers start a corporate movement with their brand and extend partnerships.

