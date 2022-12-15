Is Roblox more popular than Minecraft? Exploring details, gameplay, and more

Roblox and Minecraft are both immensely popular sandbox games played and appreciated by gamers all over the world. Both have almost the same blocky graphics and an identical playerbase.

Both platforms allow their users to showcase their creativity and imagination by designing new games and letting others play their creations. Despite having so many similarities, there are lots of differences between the two.

The question arises as to which of the two is the users’ priority. The article discusses information regarding both online platforms and explores which one is more popular among gamers across the world.

Roblox or Minecraft, which is more popular?

Exploring the two metaverses

Roblox was founded in 2004 by Erik Cassel and David Baszucki, and was later launched in September 2006 by the Roblox Corporation. Surprisingly, the online platform gained its fame during the pandemic when the entire world was locked in their houses.

Players found the perfect match for their leisure during those times, and the sandbox became a hype in the gaming world. The ability to make friends easily across the world allows them to connect with new people and explore more about them while playing their favorite titles.

The sandbox game has a lot to offer its users and lets them create their own games using the Studio. They can use their imagination and design whatever they like and sometimes even earn with it.

The platform has its in-game currency called Robux, a mix of Roblox and Bucks, through which players can buy various in-game skins, items, accessories, and much more from the avatar shop.

Minecraft was originally created in May 2009 under the name Cave Game but was later officially launched in November 2011 by Markus Notch Persson. People started talking about it around 2012-14, and that’s when the sandbox game gained popularity.

Minecraft also lets players use their creativity to design their own worlds and enjoy themselves with their friends and others. It has an in-game currency called Minecoins, which are used to buy skins, worlds, texture packs, and much more from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Gameplay

It’s no secret that Roblox provides a great variety of small titles spanning various genres, whereas Minecraft is an experience that provides high-quality worlds and servers.

Minecraft has four modes: Creative, Survival, Hardcore, and Adventure, and players can adjust their difficulty levels accordingly. These are made by the game developers, which is why there is such rich quality on offer.

However, Roblox offers a nearly endless variety of experiences in different genres, including horror, first-person shooting (FPS), puzzles, cooking, and more. The games are updated by the users who create them and this is the reason it has variety in gaming quality.

While some experiences are good in quality, others are not. There are a number of varieties in it as compared to Minecraft, which is one of the reasons why it is more popular than Mojang's title.

Popularity

In the long run, people love to explore different genres according to their mood, and no matter what quality games the platform provides, it all ends with the variety that is on offer.

Speaking of popularity, Minecraft has over 17 million users in 2022 across the globe. Meanwhile, Roblox currently has over 58.8 million active players and the number is increasing steadily.

In conclusion, Roblox is the more popular title, especially due to the number of games it has to offer. It was invented before Minecraft and took nearly a decade to gain popularity. Once the gaming platform garnered hype, there was no looking back.

