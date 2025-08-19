Is there a Taco Tuesday today in Steal a Brainrot? (August 19, 2025)

Taco Tuesday is a weekly Admin Abuse occasion in Steal a Brainrot. Occurring every Tuesday, it is the best time for players to buy, trade, and expand their Brainrot collection. The developers initiate various server-wide events, specifically the Taco event, all of which give Mutations and Traits that increase a character's earnings in the game.

In a rare occurrence, the upcoming Taco Tuesday has been cancelled. Developer SpyderSammy announced on Discord that it has been busy working on the next update, which is why there will be no Taco Tuesday this week.

About the next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot

Sammy only spawns during Taco Tuesday (Image via Roblox)

Taco Tuesday presents players with the opportunity to get event-exclusive units like the Tipi Topi Taco and Bombardini Tortinii. Moreover, when it is active, the Sammy NPC spawns on the map. Players who submit 15 Brainrots with the Taco Trait receive a Brainrot God or Secret character from Sammy.

The cancellation of this week's Taco Tuesday comes as unfortunate news for players, especially those who had been hoarding Taco Brainrots to feed Sammy. They will need to wait for the next admin event, whose exact timing will be announced on the Steal a Brainrot Discord server.

Taco Tuesdays can be joined by players of any skill level. All the events triggered by administrators occur on both public and private servers, the latter being the preferred option for those who want to avoid competition.

Admin Abuse is a collection of random developer-controlled events. They commonly occur at specific times and dates, which you can learn more about in this guide.

When is the next Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot?

Official cover image for the next update (Image via Roblox)

The next Admin Abuse will take place this coming Saturday, August 23, 2025. It will be initiated upon the release of the next update, the exact contents of which haven't been disclosed yet.

Interestingly, developer SpyderSammy is preparing for an "admin war." It is planning an Admin Abuse that coincides with the timing of the next Grow a Garden Admin Abuse, to know which game can reel in more players or Concurrent Users (CCU) at a particular time.

You can prepare for the upcoming developer events in Steal a Brainrot by piling up Cash and performing Rebirths. Each Rebirth adds an extra Brainrot slot in your base, gradually increasing the number of units you can keep at a time.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When is the next Taco Tuesday?

The next Taco Tuesday is likely to occur on August 26, 2025. For the latest news and updates on its timing, join the game's Discord server.

What events can occur on Taco Tuesday?

Taco, Concert, Fireworks, and Solar Flare are some events that could be triggered during Taco Tuesday.

What is Bombardini Tortinii?

Bombardini Tortinii is a Brainrot God character that exclusively spawns during the admin-initiated Taco Tuesday.

