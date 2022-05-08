Katana Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, skins, and more (May 2022)

Roblox Katana Simulator's goal is to use the katana to defeat all the opponents and become the strongest player. Users will need some assistance along the way in the form of in-game currency and much more.

Fortunately, they can utilize a variety of codes to gain access to some of the extra features.

Roblox: Katana Simulator codes for free rewards

Active codes in Roblox Katana Simulator

Gamers must keep in mind that coupons are only good for a limited time and are subject to expiration at any time. As a result, they should start using these codes right away.

The codes should be entered exactly as written. It is necessary to copy and paste the code because they are case-sensitive, and incorrect entries can lead to failure.

40mvisits: Redeem this code and get 25 million coins for free.

50kdouble: Redeem this code and get x2 coins boost for free.

50kthumbsup: Redeem this code and get 600 000 coins for free.

50Mil: Redeem this code and get 500 000 coins for free.

bruh: Enter this code and receive a skin as reward.

fire: Redeem this code and get x2 coins boost for free.

fivethousand: Redeem this code and get 5 000 coins for free.

gong: Enter this code and receive 100 000 coins as reward.

noggin: Enter this code and receive a skin as reward.

space: Enter this code and receive the space skin as reward.

Expired codes in Roblox Katana Simulator

Here is a list of previously available codes that have since been taken down from Roblox Katana Simulator. Players who used these coupons before they were deactivated should not be concerned because the prizes will never be lost.

50kdouble - Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

50kthumbsup - Redeem for 500 Coins

50Mil - Redeem for 500 Coins

56kThumbsUp - Redeem for 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost

75kThanks - Redeem for 75,000 Coins

bruh - Redeem for a skin of some kind

CoinsPlease - Redeem for 5,000 Coins

Double - Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

fire - Redeem for 2x Coin Boost

fivethousand - Redeem for 5,000 Coins

gong - Redeem for 500 Coins

MoreCoinsPlease - Redeem for 10,000 Coins

noggin - Redeem to get a big head

SorryForLag - Redeem for 25,000 Coins

space - Redeem for a space skin

thanksfor65k - Redeem for 65,000 Coins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Katana Simulator

Step 1: Go to the safe location and retrieve the golden key from the spawn.

Step 2: There are several crates to the left of the Katana upgrade area; go there and up to the roof to earn the chest.

Step 3: Players must enter the codes and redeem them after they have reached the chest.

What is a Katana?

A Katana is a Japanese sword with a single-edged curved blade. It usually has a circular or squared guard and a more extended grip to accommodate both hands. The sword was worn with the edge facing upwards by samurai in feudal Japan.

Characters like Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden popularized the use of a Katana.

What is this game?

Beating the opponents, leveling up, and unlocking new Katanas are all part of the game. Gamers must use their weapon or fight on the battlefield to win coins.

Fighting is the most effective way to earn coins. To do more damage and earn more coins, they'll need to spend money on better Katanas available in the game shop.

There are two zones in the world: the safe zone and the battle zone. The former is excellent for bluffing, while the other is for dealing with other players.

Why should users play this game?

Roblox Katana Simulator is a straightforward Japanese ninja fantasy game with few options. There are various Katanas available, and purchasing one does not take long.

There are several worlds to unlock in this Roblox game. It's entertaining since it allows players to take a break from strategic games and play a simple title.

It's safe to say that it targets the smaller age groups because of its simplicity. The confrontations are one of the most critical aspects of the game.

It is undeniably well-made, even better than games like Saber Simulator, Ro-Ghoul, or Giant Simulator. The sounds and the game music are better and relatable to the game's theme.

Edited by Ravi Iyer