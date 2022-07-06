Kick scooter in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg: Price, stats, and more

Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg is a well-known metaverse title based on the life-simulation and role-playing game genres. Because of its immersive and alluring sandbox gaming mechanism, players may build and design buildings with their creativity.
This game also adheres to Roblox's ideology of "Powering Imagination."
Welcome to Bloxburg made its mark in Roblox history as the platform's first purchasable game. Users can play it for just 25 Robux.
In addition to engaging with others for a fun RPG experience, they may perfect various talents and work in multiple vocations to make money. Gamers can also advance, i.e., gain promotion in their careers if they perform well.
Several vehicles are at players' disposal, but the prices vary. The coolest-looking options are, of course, the most expensive, but they can choose the less expensive ones.
Kick scooters are an excellent substitute for pricey autos. They are one of the most popular vehicles in the game due to their feasibility.
In Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, kick scooters are poor man's cruise ships
History of kick scooters
Vehicles are required to navigate the vast Bloxburg map. Not every user has enough money in-game to afford the expensive options, though.
Kick scooters were introduced as a low-cost mode of transportation. They were designed by FroggyHopz and were included in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg version 0.9.7 update.
Kick scooters' popularity skyrocketed as they were easily available at such low prices. They eventually became the primary vehicle for almost all new gamers.
The official description reads:
"A kick scooter for kids."
Features of kick scooter
Expensive automobiles often seat four to seven passengers, whereas affordable vehicles seat one to four.
The kick scooter seats one player and has the following stats:
- Speed: 14.7 - 20 (faster than EasyWheels Training Cycle)
- Quality: +
- Fun: +++
- Reliability: +
Fun stats is a special attribute for low-cost vehicles as they enhance the users' riding experience.
Appearance and price of kick scooter
The kick scooter is based on the design of a standard scooter. The default colors are a mix of grey and red.
The deck is grey in hue, with a spot of crimson in the center. The grips, bar ends, and wheels are also red, while the head tube and stem are grey.
The Kick scooter is currently the cheapest vehicle in the title and is purchasable in the "Build Mode." Gamers can buy it for B$2,300 under the vehicles tab in-game. Unfortunately, they cannot purchase this scooter at Mike's Motors, the famous auto body shop in Bloxburg.
Mike's Motors and more vehicles in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg
Mike's Motors is an automobile shop where most players flock to buy vehicles. They can even work as mechanics in this location, repairing NPCs' automobiles and other vehicles.
The mechanics will be responsible for refilling oil, spray painting, and tire replacement. However, users can't have their own vehicles fixed in this shop.
Mike Carson is the NPC proprietor of Mike's Motors, and gamers can see him standing behind the main counter inside the shop.
Mike's Motors is now selling six automobiles, up from seven before the 0.9.3 Christmas Update. Here is the list of vehicles available in-game:
- Bloxai Voyage
- Bloxavor 4x4
- Bloxburg Highway
- BloxMX Bike
- Bloxster DLX2
- Bloxus TS
- Bord Bullet
- Classic Motorcycle
- Delivery Moped
- EasyWheels Training Bike
- EXO-Speed Mountain Bike
- EXO-Xtreme Mountain Bike
- Gliders
- Gliding Range
- Golf Cart
- LittleWheels Cruisin' Convertible
- LittleWheels Off-Road Crawler
- MadMud Quad Bike
- Mike's Motors
- Monster Truck
- Moped
- Noobus Limousine
- Noobus Superior
- QuikShift Go-Kart
- RB Breeze Convertible
- RB Breeze Hardtop
- Roat 500
- Roto Minivan
- Skateboard
- Sno-Tek LongTrak Snowmobile
- Sno-Tek Snowmobile
- Snow Scooter
- TurfTrooper Ride-On Mower
What is the best vehicle in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg?
The Bloxus TS is the best vehicle in the game that FroggyHopz created. It is a two-seater car added in version 0.10.7.
The official description reads:
"The Bloxus TS convertible is the perfect summer car. Just open up the roof and drive down to the beach."
The roof of the Bloxus TS is convertible, and it is currently the fastest car in the game, with a max speed of 76.
The stats of this vehicle are as follows
- Speed: 76
- Quality: +++++
- Fun: ++++
- Reliability: ++++
The Bloxus TS costs B$3,250, which is reasonable if gamers save money.