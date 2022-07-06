Kick scooter in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg: Price, stats, and more

Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg is a well-known metaverse title based on the life-simulation and role-playing game genres. Because of its immersive and alluring sandbox gaming mechanism, players may build and design buildings with their creativity.

This game also adheres to Roblox's ideology of "Powering Imagination."

Welcome to Bloxburg made its mark in Roblox history as the platform's first purchasable game. Users can play it for just 25 Robux.

In addition to engaging with others for a fun RPG experience, they may perfect various talents and work in multiple vocations to make money. Gamers can also advance, i.e., gain promotion in their careers if they perform well.

Several vehicles are at players' disposal, but the prices vary. The coolest-looking options are, of course, the most expensive, but they can choose the less expensive ones.

Kick scooters are an excellent substitute for pricey autos. They are one of the most popular vehicles in the game due to their feasibility.

In Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg, kick scooters are poor man's cruise ships

History of kick scooters

Vehicles are required to navigate the vast Bloxburg map. Not every user has enough money in-game to afford the expensive options, though.

Kick scooters were introduced as a low-cost mode of transportation. They were designed by FroggyHopz and were included in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg version 0.9.7 update.

Kick scooters' popularity skyrocketed as they were easily available at such low prices. They eventually became the primary vehicle for almost all new gamers.

The official description reads:

"A kick scooter for kids."

Features of kick scooter

Expensive automobiles often seat four to seven passengers, whereas affordable vehicles seat one to four.

The kick scooter seats one player and has the following stats:

Speed: 14.7 - 20 (faster than EasyWheels Training Cycle)

Quality: +

Fun: +++

Reliability: +

Fun stats is a special attribute for low-cost vehicles as they enhance the users' riding experience.

Appearance and price of kick scooter

The kick scooter is based on the design of a standard scooter. The default colors are a mix of grey and red.

The deck is grey in hue, with a spot of crimson in the center. The grips, bar ends, and wheels are also red, while the head tube and stem are grey.

The Kick scooter is currently the cheapest vehicle in the title and is purchasable in the "Build Mode." Gamers can buy it for B$2,300 under the vehicles tab in-game. Unfortunately, they cannot purchase this scooter at Mike's Motors, the famous auto body shop in Bloxburg.

Mike's Motors and more vehicles in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg

Mike's Motors is an automobile shop where most players flock to buy vehicles. They can even work as mechanics in this location, repairing NPCs' automobiles and other vehicles.

The mechanics will be responsible for refilling oil, spray painting, and tire replacement. However, users can't have their own vehicles fixed in this shop.

Mike Carson is the NPC proprietor of Mike's Motors, and gamers can see him standing behind the main counter inside the shop.

Mike's Motors is now selling six automobiles, up from seven before the 0.9.3 Christmas Update. Here is the list of vehicles available in-game:

Bloxai Voyage

Bloxavor 4x4

Bloxburg Highway

BloxMX Bike

Bloxster DLX2

Bloxus TS

Bord Bullet

Classic Motorcycle

Delivery Moped

EasyWheels Training Bike

EXO-Speed Mountain Bike

EXO-Xtreme Mountain Bike

Gliders

Gliding Range

Golf Cart

LittleWheels Cruisin' Convertible

LittleWheels Off-Road Crawler

MadMud Quad Bike

Mike's Motors

Monster Truck

Moped

Noobus Limousine

Noobus Superior

QuikShift Go-Kart

RB Breeze Convertible

RB Breeze Hardtop

Roat 500

Roto Minivan

Skateboard

Sno-Tek LongTrak Snowmobile

Sno-Tek Snowmobile

Snow Scooter

TurfTrooper Ride-On Mower

What is the best vehicle in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Bloxus TS is the best vehicle in the game that FroggyHopz created. It is a two-seater car added in version 0.10.7.

The official description reads:

"The Bloxus TS convertible is the perfect summer car. Just open up the roof and drive down to the beach."

The roof of the Bloxus TS is convertible, and it is currently the fastest car in the game, with a max speed of 76.

The stats of this vehicle are as follows

Speed: 76

Quality: +++++

Fun: ++++

Reliability: ++++

The Bloxus TS costs B$3,250, which is reasonable if gamers save money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far