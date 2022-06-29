King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Resets (July 2022)

Roblox King Legacy is a well-known Roblox adventure RPG game that allows players to play as pirates. Players can pick their own characters, and they will face numerous enemies throughout the course of the game. Players must vanquish them using swords and other weapons as well as different fighting techniques.
This article will cover the Roblox King Legacy rewards that the game's creator, Thai Piece, has offered to the game's playerbase in the form of free redeemable codes. These codes can be used by players to obtain free goods, currencies, and equipment in the game. However, players can only use each code only once in the game.
Reach higher levels with ease using free codes in Roblox King Legacy
Active codes in Roblox King Legacy
These codes may expire at any time as the developers have not specified an expiry date for them. Players are advised to use them at the earliest to not miss out on free rewards in the game.
- 1MFAV - Redeem this code to get X 5 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 550KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X a Stat Reset
- 650KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- DinoxLive - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- Peodiz - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update2_5 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update3 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- UPDATE3.5 - Redeem code to get X5 Gems
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox King Legacy
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KFAV - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 150KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 150KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 200MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 20kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 20MVisit - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 22kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 23kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 250KLIKES - Redeem this code to get XStat Reset
- 26kLikes - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 29KLikes - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 300KFAV - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 300KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Reset Stats
- 300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 35MVisit - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 400KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Reset Stats
- 45KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 45MVISIT - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 500KFAV- Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 50KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 600KFAV - Redeem this code to get X+1 Gem
- 700KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem
- 70KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X 100k Beli
- 70KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- 800KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem
- 80MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- 900KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem
- 90KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- AlphaKP - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- BeckComeBack - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- BeckyStyle - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- BestEvil - Redeem this code to get X reward
- Brachio - Redeem this code to get X1 Gem
- DRAGONFRUIT - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- DragonIsStrong - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- EDITTY - Redeem this code to get X reward
- GasGas- Redeem this code to get X3 Gem
- ILoveArsenal - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- INoobOnly - Redeem this code to get X reward
- KINGNONKD - Redeem this code to get X reward
- KINGPIECEBETA - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- KingPieceComeBack - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- Makalov - Redeem this code to get X reward
- MAOKUMA - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- Merry Christmas - Redeem this code to get X3 Gems
- MIUMA - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- New Code - Redeem this code to get X reward
- NewDragon - Redeem this code to get X3 Gems
- Peerapat - Redeem this code to get X200k Beli
- QuakeQuake - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- REDBIRD - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- ReduceLagMap - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- SBgamer - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- Shadow - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems
- Snow - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code to get X3 Gem
- String - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems
- TanTaiGaming - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli
- Thanakorn - Redeem this code to get X300k Beli
- Threeramate - Redeem this code to get X300k Beli
- UPDATE1 - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset
- Update2_14 - Redeem this code to get X+5 Gem
- Update2_16 - Redeem this code to get X+5 Gem
- Update2_17 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update3 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update3_15 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update3_16 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- Update3_17 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems
- UpdateGem - Redeem this code to get X reward
- xAomSakarin - Redeem this code to get X reward
How to redeem the codes in Roblox King Legacy
The process of redeeming codes is very easy in the Roblox game. First, players need to start King Legacy by opening Roblox on a smartphone or PC. After that, players need to click on the 'Settings' option next to the Health bar in the game. Afterwards, players can copy the code from the list above and paste it into the 'ENTER CODE' field. Finally, to claim the rewards, players simply need to press 'Enter.'