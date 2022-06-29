King Legacy codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Resets (July 2022)

Roblox King Legacy is a well-known Roblox adventure RPG game that allows players to play as pirates. Players can pick their own characters, and they will face numerous enemies throughout the course of the game. Players must vanquish them using swords and other weapons as well as different fighting techniques.

This article will cover the Roblox King Legacy rewards that the game's creator, Thai Piece, has offered to the game's playerbase in the form of free redeemable codes. These codes can be used by players to obtain free goods, currencies, and equipment in the game. However, players can only use each code only once in the game.

Reach higher levels with ease using free codes in Roblox King Legacy

Active codes in Roblox King Legacy

These codes may expire at any time as the developers have not specified an expiry date for them. Players are advised to use them at the earliest to not miss out on free rewards in the game.

1MFAV - Redeem this code to get X 5 Gems

500KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

550KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X a Stat Reset

650KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

DinoxLive - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

Peodiz - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

THXFOR1BVISIT - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update2_5 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update3 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

UPDATE3.5 - Redeem code to get X5 Gems

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox King Legacy

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KFAV - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

150KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

200MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

20kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

20MVisit - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

22kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

23kLike - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

250KLIKES - Redeem this code to get XStat Reset

26kLikes - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

29KLikes - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

300KFAV - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

300KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Reset Stats

300MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

35MVisit - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

400KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Reset Stats

45KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

45MVISIT - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

500KFAV- Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

50KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

600KFAV - Redeem this code to get X+1 Gem

700KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem

70KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X 100k Beli

70KLIKES - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

800KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem

80MVISITS - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

900KFAV - Redeem this code to get X +1 Gem

90KFavorites - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

AlphaKP - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

BeckComeBack - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

BeckyStyle - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

BestEvil - Redeem this code to get X reward

Brachio - Redeem this code to get X1 Gem

DRAGONFRUIT - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

DragonIsStrong - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

EDITTY - Redeem this code to get X reward

GasGas- Redeem this code to get X3 Gem

ILoveArsenal - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

INoobOnly - Redeem this code to get X reward

KINGNONKD - Redeem this code to get X reward

KINGPIECEBETA - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

KingPieceComeBack - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

Makalov - Redeem this code to get X reward

MAOKUMA - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

Merry Christmas - Redeem this code to get X3 Gems

MIUMA - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

New Code - Redeem this code to get X reward

NewDragon - Redeem this code to get X3 Gems

Peerapat - Redeem this code to get X200k Beli

QuakeQuake - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

REDBIRD - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

ReduceLagMap - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

SBgamer - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

Shadow - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems

Snow - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - Redeem this code to get X3 Gem

String - Redeem this code to get X1 Gems

TanTaiGaming - Redeem this code to get X100k Beli

Thanakorn - Redeem this code to get X300k Beli

Threeramate - Redeem this code to get X300k Beli

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code to get X Stat Reset

Update2_14 - Redeem this code to get X+5 Gem

Update2_16 - Redeem this code to get X+5 Gem

Update2_17 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update3 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update3_15 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update3_16 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

Update3_17 - Redeem this code to get X 3 Gems

UpdateGem - Redeem this code to get X reward

xAomSakarin - Redeem this code to get X reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox King Legacy

The process of redeeming codes is very easy in the Roblox game. First, players need to start King Legacy by opening Roblox on a smartphone or PC. After that, players need to click on the 'Settings' option next to the Health bar in the game. Afterwards, players can copy the code from the list above and paste it into the 'ENTER CODE' field. Finally, to claim the rewards, players simply need to press 'Enter.'

