Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free Resets, Cash, and more (June 2022)

In Roblox Last Pirates money and character stats have been the only two things that matter. With the help of the codes mentioned below, players will be on their way to becoming top contenders in obtaining LP, Heart Gems, and stat resets in the game. Last Pirates is a game based on the popular anime One Piece.

One Piece is a popular anime and manga series created in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda. It tells the narrative of a young man who starts on an action-packed and exciting voyage. He sets off from the East Blue Sea in search of a priceless treasure.

Roblox: Last Pirates codes for free Resets, Cash, and more (June 2022)

Active codes on Roblox

Although the codes do not have an expiry date, players should redeem them as soon as possible. Players can copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes. The detailed steps to redeem the code are mentioned below.

N4Animation—Redeem code to get 30k Beli (New)

PixelJoe—Redeem code to get a stat reset (New)

UPDATE2—Redeem code to get a stat reset

5Chiba—Redeem code to get 20k Cash

Juan—Redeem code to get 5 LP

iSEN—Must be level 300 to claim

Ruriair—Redeem code to get 20k Beli (New)

Code—Redeem code to get 25k Money

OPZTV—Redeem code to get 5 LP

TECHO—Redeem code to get 5 LP

SEAFOUR—Redeem code to get free rewards (at level 300)

LPLOVER—Redeem code to get 10 LP (at level 300)

100KFAV—Redeem code to get free Stat Reset

CarinaCaxtez—Redeem code to get free rewards (at level 300)

Checkmate—Redeem code to get a stat reset

Stranger—Redeem code to get a stat reset (New)

Greed—Redeem code to get 10 LP

FreeGem—Redeem code to get 10 HeartGems

Update!—Redeem code to get 5 LP

NEOGAMING—Redeem code to get 10 Heart Gems

Snappy—Redeem code to get 25k Cash

111KFAV—Redeem code to get a Stat Reset

Story continues below ad

Expired codes in Roblox

The list below shows all the expired codes that do not work anymore. Players can refer to this list to not waste their time with expired codes, and keep looking for new codes in the game.

100KFAV: With this code you will get Stat Reset

10CandyCane: With this code you will get 10 Candy Canes

10KVisit: With this code you will receive a stat reset

10MVisits: With this code you will receive a stat reset

111KFAV: With this code you will get Stat Reset

25KVisit: With this code you will receive a stat reset

30KLIKES: With this code you will get Stat Reset

3MVisits: With this code you will receive a stat reset

80KFAV: With this code you will get 50k Cash

Bisento: With this code you will receive a stat reset

Bisentov2: With this code you will receive a stat reset

BUMBY: With this code you will get 10 Candy

Cathunt: With this code you will receive a stat reset

DIW_TV: With this code you will receive a stat reset

FreeCandy: With this code you will get 10 Candy Canes

FreeGem: With this code you will get 10 Heart Gem

GUIDE1985: With this code you will get 10k Cash

HappyHalloween!!: With this code you will get 10 Candy

HxW: With this code you will receive a stat reset

iSEN: With this code you will get 5 LP

Juan : With this code you will get some super rewards

JZ GAMMING: With this code you will receive money

Katana: With this code you will receive a stat reset

KINGNONKD: With this code you will receive money

LPLOVER: With this code you will get 10 LP

MAOKUMA: With this code you will receive money

MIUMA: With this code you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)

N4Animation: With this code you will receive a stat reset

NEOGAMING: With this code you will get 10 Heart Gem

NEOGAMING: With this code you will receive a stat reset

OatCasterCh: With this code you will receive money

RESET: With this code you will Reset Stats

Rosaki: With this code you will receive money

Saber: With this code you will receive a stat reset

SmolEsan: With this code you will receive money

SmolEsan: With this code you will receive money

Snappy: With this code you will get 25k Money

snowman: With this code you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)

UPDATE!!: With this code you will receive 20,000 cash

Update!!: With this code you will get 5 LP

UPDATE3: With this code you will receive a stat reset

Vezxter: With this code you will receive a stat reset

WHITEKUNG: With this code you will receive 10,000 cash

XIEXIE: With this code you will receive money

Yoru: With this code you will receive a stat reset

yy0rk: With this code you will get 10k Cash

Story continues below ad

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On the PC or mobile device, launch Roblox Last Pirates.

At the bottom of the screen, press the Menu button.

Press and hold the Twitter button.

Choose a code from the list and paste it into the browser.

Copy it and paste it into the textbox.

To collect the prize, click the Redeem button.

More codes in Roblox Last Pirates

More new Last Pirates codes will be released by the developers on the official Discord channel. The link is available on the home page of the game on Roblox. Also, players should like the game while they are at it. This will motivate the developers to give out more free items in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far