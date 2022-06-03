Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free Resets, Cash, and more (June 2022)

In Roblox Last Pirates money and character stats have been the only two things that matter. With the help of the codes mentioned below, players will be on their way to becoming top contenders in obtaining LP, Heart Gems, and stat resets in the game. Last Pirates is a game based on the popular anime One Piece.
One Piece is a popular anime and manga series created in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda. It tells the narrative of a young man who starts on an action-packed and exciting voyage. He sets off from the East Blue Sea in search of a priceless treasure.
Roblox: Last Pirates codes for free Resets, Cash, and more (June 2022)
Active codes on Roblox
Although the codes do not have an expiry date, players should redeem them as soon as possible. Players can copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes. The detailed steps to redeem the code are mentioned below.
- N4Animation—Redeem code to get 30k Beli (New)
- PixelJoe—Redeem code to get a stat reset (New)
- UPDATE2—Redeem code to get a stat reset
- 5Chiba—Redeem code to get 20k Cash
- Juan—Redeem code to get 5 LP
- iSEN—Must be level 300 to claim
- Ruriair—Redeem code to get 20k Beli (New)
- Code—Redeem code to get 25k Money
- OPZTV—Redeem code to get 5 LP
- TECHO—Redeem code to get 5 LP
- SEAFOUR—Redeem code to get free rewards (at level 300)
- LPLOVER—Redeem code to get 10 LP (at level 300)
- 100KFAV—Redeem code to get free Stat Reset
- CarinaCaxtez—Redeem code to get free rewards (at level 300)
- Checkmate—Redeem code to get a stat reset
- Stranger—Redeem code to get a stat reset (New)
- Greed—Redeem code to get 10 LP
- FreeGem—Redeem code to get 10 HeartGems
- Update!—Redeem code to get 5 LP
- NEOGAMING—Redeem code to get 10 Heart Gems
- Snappy—Redeem code to get 25k Cash
- 111KFAV—Redeem code to get a Stat Reset
Story continues below ad
Expired codes in Roblox
The list below shows all the expired codes that do not work anymore. Players can refer to this list to not waste their time with expired codes, and keep looking for new codes in the game.
- 100KFAV: With this code you will get Stat Reset
- 10CandyCane: With this code you will get 10 Candy Canes
- 10KVisit: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- 10MVisits: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- 111KFAV: With this code you will get Stat Reset
- 25KVisit: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- 30KLIKES: With this code you will get Stat Reset
- 3MVisits: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- 80KFAV: With this code you will get 50k Cash
- Bisento: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- Bisentov2: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- BUMBY: With this code you will get 10 Candy
- Cathunt: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- DIW_TV: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- FreeCandy: With this code you will get 10 Candy Canes
- FreeGem: With this code you will get 10 Heart Gem
- GUIDE1985: With this code you will get 10k Cash
- HappyHalloween!!: With this code you will get 10 Candy
- HxW: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- iSEN: With this code you will get 5 LP
- Juan : With this code you will get some super rewards
- JZ GAMMING: With this code you will receive money
- Katana: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- KINGNONKD: With this code you will receive money
- LPLOVER: With this code you will get 10 LP
- MAOKUMA: With this code you will receive money
- MIUMA: With this code you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)
- N4Animation: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- NEOGAMING: With this code you will get 10 Heart Gem
- NEOGAMING: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- OatCasterCh: With this code you will receive money
- RESET: With this code you will Reset Stats
- Rosaki: With this code you will receive money
- Saber: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- SmolEsan: With this code you will receive money
- SmolEsan: With this code you will receive money
- Snappy: With this code you will get 25k Money
- snowman: With this code you will receive a stat reset (Re-added)
- UPDATE!!: With this code you will receive 20,000 cash
- Update!!: With this code you will get 5 LP
- UPDATE3: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- Vezxter: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- WHITEKUNG: With this code you will receive 10,000 cash
- XIEXIE: With this code you will receive money
- Yoru: With this code you will receive a stat reset
- yy0rk: With this code you will get 10k Cash
Story continues below ad
Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- On the PC or mobile device, launch Roblox Last Pirates.
- At the bottom of the screen, press the Menu button.
- Press and hold the Twitter button.
- Choose a code from the list and paste it into the browser.
- Copy it and paste it into the textbox.
- To collect the prize, click the Redeem button.
More codes in Roblox Last Pirates
More new Last Pirates codes will be released by the developers on the official Discord channel. The link is available on the home page of the game on Roblox. Also, players should like the game while they are at it. This will motivate the developers to give out more free items in the future.