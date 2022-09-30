Legacy Piece Online codes in Roblox: Free resets and XP (September 2022)

Roblox Legacy Piece Online was created on January 27, 2022. This game was inspired by the popular anime series, One Piece, which justifies its burgeoning popularity.

That said, game codes will provide players with gold and other rewards that will help their avatar become more powerful. The expiration dates for these codes are yet to be announced. Therefore, players are urged to redeem them as soon as possible.

Furthermore, one can join the creator's discord group for additional codes and the latest game updates.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Active codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

G2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP

RESETME6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

RESETME7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset

SHANKSUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50k Gold and 1 hour of 2x XP

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

These Roblox codes have become defunct:

XPBUFFS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 gems

VFXFIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 gems, 25,000 gold, and 15 minutes of 2x XP

VexxGoated - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 mins of two times exp and five gems

UPDATE5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat reset

THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats

STORAGE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 gems

STATresetBOI - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats

SOSORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x XP and 10,000 gold

resetYO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stat reset

REFRESHSTATS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat reset

QUESTBUFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of 2x EXP and 10,000 gold

PIKAFLIGHTFIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75k gold and 30 minutes of 2x XP

OPERATIONNOMI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat reset

OgSwoleVexx - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three gems

NEWSTARTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn five minutes of 2x EXP

NEWRRITIES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 gold

MOREFIXES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Stat reset

MOCHIMOCHI - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

Marineford - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x EXP

DATAFIX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of double exp, 10 gems, and 30,000 gold

BOSSUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20,000 gold

ANOTHERreset - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Stat reset

ANOTHAONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a free stat reset

ALLYSYSTEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 hour of 2x XP

ALLSYSTEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one hour of 2x EXP

6KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

5KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

500KVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn three minutes of 2x EXP and 15,000 gold

4KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn double EXP and 10 gems

400KVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

3KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn double EXP and five gems

1KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem free Roblox codes:

Tap on the "Options" button on the screen once the game has launched and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that.

You will now see an area meant for redeeming codes. Copy and paste an active one here.

There is a potential that if you mistype the code, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Go ahead and select the "Redeem code" option to finish. You'll immediately get the rewards.

If the redemption process fails on the first attempt, Roblox players should reboot the game and try again.

