Little World codes in Roblox: Free emote, tokens, and more (July 2022)

Players can utilize Little World codes like in other Roblox games to receive free in-game bonuses, including bonus tokens, stars, levels, and bonus XP. This allows them to change into any creature they want to battle other boss monsters in the game.

Users in this Roblox role-playing title have the ability to transition into ladybugs, level up, explore the virtual world, and engage in combat with others. They can fight dummies in Shroom Town, Stump Town, and Cave Town and earn various rewards.

Gamers can test their abilities to defeat the boss and prevail in the mini-games.

Extra tokens and other rewards are available by using the Roblox Little World codes

Active codes

Although these codes don't have a set expiration date, they could still go away at any time, so players are recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Baxtrix- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Berries- Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

CarbonMeister- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

CDTV- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Cookieboiyt- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

DrakeCraft- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Duck175K- Redeem this code in the game to get Duck Emote

Frash- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

FreeColors- Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Common Color Pods

FreeLevel- Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

FreeRareColors- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Color Pods (New)

Furniture- Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Stars

GamingDan - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

GrumpyGravy- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

House- Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

ItzVortex- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

JeffBlox- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

LegendaryLike- Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Legendary Color Pod

RazorFish- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Roblerom- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

SnugLife- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Squads- Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of x2 EXP

ToadBoiGaming- Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.

100KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get an Emote

120KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of 2x XP

1kLadybug - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 EXP

1MVISITSCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get tokens

2kBug - Redeem this code in the game to earn 500 Tokens

5KWorld - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

5MILLIONBUGS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 XP

75000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

BOSSES - Redeem this code in the game to earn 500 Tokens

Controls - Redeem this code in the game to obtain 750 Stars

EasterLevel - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level (NEW)

EasterSecret - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Egg - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)

GoldenRat - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

Obby - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Rat - Redeem this code in the game to earn 500 Stars

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to obtain 500 Tokens

SPIDER10k - Redeem this code in the game to earn 750 Tokens

ThankYou20K - Redeem this code in the game to receive 750 Tokens

TY2MPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get tokens

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Little World

Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the Roblox website and sign in using the provided username and password.

When the game has loaded, select the Twitter button.

A pop-up window with a text box for entering the code will display as soon as gamers click the Twitter button.

An active code from the list above should be copied and pasted into the text box.

Players can finally click the Redeem button to receive the prizes on their accounts.

The best way to redeem these Roblox codes is by copy-pasting them. Manually typing them out can lead to errors.

