Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free tokens, gems, and more (July 2022)

Getting free gems and skulls with free codes for Magic Champions Roblox involves a pretty straightforward process. While both skulls and gems are used to learn new magic spells, gems are used to get spells that aren't part of the class players started with.

This Roblox adventure game called Magic Champions was made by Otherworldly Studios. In this game, players use their bodies, brains, and fists to become powerful wizards. They can also activate a brand-new magic exchange to produce spectacular combos. Moreover, before putting their skills to the test against other players, they can develop traits like bravery, endurance, agility, and speed to enhance the characters and access new areas.

Roblox Magic Champions codes for free spells, gems, skulls, endurance, and more

Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Here are the active codes for the game:

4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free gems (NEW)

7500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

DailyQuests - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems

DEMONMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

FIREGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

FREETOKENS - Redeem this code in the game to get tokens

HugeBalancingUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 skulls & 200 gems

HUGEUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gems

ICEGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 6K Gems, 10 gokens, 2x endurance

ICEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 skulls & 20 gems

IMPOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)

LuckyClover - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Magical - Redeem this code in the game to get 4,000 skulls & 150 gems

PIGEON - Redeem this code in the game to get the Pigeon Healer spell

REAPER - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

RUSSOPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 350 gems

Update13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,300 skull & 1,300 gems

Update15 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 skulls & gems

Update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

VALENTINES_DAY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems

VENOM - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 skulls & 200 gems

WIND - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,550 skulls & 222 gems

Wizard - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 skulls & 50 gems.

Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions

The codes provided below have expired.

10KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,111 skulls & gems

1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems

250LIKESTY - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 skulls & 250 gems

500kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 gems

CHRISTMASEVENT2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 250 gems

DataFixed - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems

FREECANDY - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes

HappyNewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes, 500 gems, & 500 skulls

MERRY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 200 gems

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 50 gems

TY25kVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 222 skulls & 400 gems

TYFOR100LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 10 gems

TyFor250kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 1,000 gems

UPD8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 100 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Magic Champions

These easy steps can be followed to get the rewards the active codes have to offer:

To access the Roblox platform, enter the created username and password.

To find a game on the home page, type its name into the search bar.

Please begin Roblox Magic Champions as soon as you've located it.

Give the game some time to load.

When the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.

Copy and paste an active code in the "Code here" tab.

The promised bonuses will be credited to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

The best approach to redeeming codes is copying the desired code from the active section and pasting it into the relevant text box.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far