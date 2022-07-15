Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free tokens, gems, and more (July 2022)

Getting free gems and skulls with free codes for Magic Champions Roblox involves a pretty straightforward process. While both skulls and gems are used to learn new magic spells, gems are used to get spells that aren't part of the class players started with.
This Roblox adventure game called Magic Champions was made by Otherworldly Studios. In this game, players use their bodies, brains, and fists to become powerful wizards. They can also activate a brand-new magic exchange to produce spectacular combos. Moreover, before putting their skills to the test against other players, they can develop traits like bravery, endurance, agility, and speed to enhance the characters and access new areas.
Roblox Magic Champions codes for free spells, gems, skulls, endurance, and more
Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions
Here are the active codes for the game:
- 4KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free gems (NEW)
- 7500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- DailyQuests - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems
- DEMONMAGIC - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems
- FIREGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems
- FREETOKENS - Redeem this code in the game to get tokens
- HugeBalancingUpdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 skulls & 200 gems
- HUGEUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gems
- ICEGOLEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 6K Gems, 10 gokens, 2x endurance
- ICEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 skulls & 20 gems
- IMPOSTER - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)
- LuckyClover - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- Magical - Redeem this code in the game to get 4,000 skulls & 150 gems
- PIGEON - Redeem this code in the game to get the Pigeon Healer spell
- REAPER - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems
- RUSSOPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 350 gems
- Update13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,300 skull & 1,300 gems
- Update15 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 skulls & gems
- Update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems
- VALENTINES_DAY2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get skulls & gems
- VENOM - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 skulls & 200 gems
- WIND - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,550 skulls & 222 gems
- Wizard - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 skulls & 50 gems.
Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions
The codes provided below have expired.
- 10KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,111 skulls & gems
- 1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems
- 250LIKESTY - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 skulls & 250 gems
- 500kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 gems
- CHRISTMASEVENT2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 250 gems
- DataFixed - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 250 gems
- FREECANDY - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes
- HappyNewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 candy canes, 500 gems, & 500 skulls
- MERRY2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 skulls & 200 gems
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 skulls & 50 gems
- TY25kVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 222 skulls & 400 gems
- TYFOR100LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 10 gems
- TyFor250kVISITZ - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 1,000 gems
- UPD8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 skulls & 500 gems
- UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 skulls & 100 gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Magic Champions
These easy steps can be followed to get the rewards the active codes have to offer:
- To access the Roblox platform, enter the created username and password.
- To find a game on the home page, type its name into the search bar.
- Please begin Roblox Magic Champions as soon as you've located it.
- Give the game some time to load.
- When the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.
- Copy and paste an active code in the "Code here" tab.
- The promised bonuses will be credited to the players' accounts after they enter the code.
The best approach to redeeming codes is copying the desired code from the active section and pasting it into the relevant text box.