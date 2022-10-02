Mining Simulator 2 codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and more (October 2022)

Simulation games have a special following on Roblox. There are video games that simulate a variety of different things, including cars, trucks, railroads, construction equipment, farming, surgery, and many more. Rumble Studios chose mining simulation, and it paid off. The game is a massive hit and players love the mining experience.

Creators have also created free codes that can be redeemed by players for different boosts. This will help players earn more in-game money. They can start buying better mining equipment and eggs using the money. Eggs can be hatched for pets that will help players in their mining journey.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

Atlantic - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 mins lucky boost

Atlantis - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

Candyland - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 4 hour super lucky boost

Chocolate - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 4 hour super lucky boost

ExtraLuck - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Factory - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

Fishing - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

Freecrate - Redeem this code in the game to earn a basic crate

Freeegg - Redeem this code in the game to earn a basic egg

Freegems - Redeem this code in the game to earn 150 gems

gems - Redeem this code in the game to earn 50 gems

July4th - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of lucky boost

LostCity - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost

LuckEvent - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 mins lucky boost

Lucky - Redeem this code in the game to earn a one hour lucky boost

Mystery - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

MysteryV3 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Pastry - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 4 hour super lucky boost

Rarecrate - Redeem this code in the game to earn a rare crate

Release - Redeem this code in the game to earn 100 coins

Season2 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute Omega lucky boost

superEvent - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 1 hour lucky boost

superLucky - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute super Luck Boost

Trading - Redeem this code in the game to earn 250 gems

Treasure - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

UltraLucky - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 4 hour Omega lucky boost

Update10 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 mins super lucky boost

Update11 - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 mins super lucky boost

Update12 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute lucky boost

Update13 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 6 hour lucky boost

Update14 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 6 hour lucky boost

Update15 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 6 hour lucky boost

Update4 - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update5 - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update6 - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update7 - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of super lucky boost

Update8 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Update9 - Redeem this code in the game to earn a 30 minute super lucky boost

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

UltraLuck - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of Ultra lucky

MegaLuck - Redeem this code in the game to earn 30 minutes of Ultra lucky

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Start the game and allow it to load.

Once loaded, find and select the Codes button on the screen.

A pop-up window will apear with a text box.

Copy and paste an active code from the list.

Hit the redeem button for the mentioned rewards.

If the free codes do not go through in the first attempt, try again by switching servers. This can be done by simply rebooting the game.

