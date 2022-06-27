Mining Simulator codes in Roblox: Free tokens, coins, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Mining Simulator codes can provide players with tens of thousands of coins. They serve as the game's main currency and are used to initiate rebirth.

Users will need many rebirths to activate the game's maps, ranging from the beach to candy land.

Mining Simulator is a popular Roblox game in which gamers go on a mining voyage with their friends in search of rare gems. If they are confident, they can also go on these excursions by themselves.

The goal is to strike diamonds to become wealthy and travel to different worlds while collecting pets and hats.

Active codes

The codes in Roblox can expire at any time since the developers do not post the expiry dates. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.

Accessory codes

TrailUpdate - Epic Accessory Crate

NoU - Epic Accessory Crate

Dominus - Epic Accessory Crate

NewTwitch - Epic Accessory Crate

Coin codes

Aliens - 1250 Coins

Bread - 10,000 Coins

Candy - 2000 Coins

Coal - 2000 Coins

DABBIN - 2000 Coins

Dinosaur - 5,000 Coins

EPIC - 1500 Coins

Español - 2500 Coins

Fans - 2500 Coins

HiddenTreasure - 2000 Coins

Isaac - 1000 Coins

JellyBean - 2500 Coins

Lollipop - 1200 Coins

LotsOfCoins - 1000 Coins

Money - 10,000 Coins

Ore - 500 Coins

Pets - 100 Coins

Quests - 2000 Coins

Rebirth - 1200 Coins

Trades - 5,000 Coins

Update! - 1500 Coins

Egg codes

Awesome - Rare Egg

Icecream - Rare Egg

Rumble - Free Rare Egg

RumbleStudios - Rare Egg

Hat Codes

EvenMoreHats - Rare Hat Crate

EventQuest - Omega Hat Crate

Ghosts - Omega Hat Crate

GummyBears - Rare Hat Crate

HATS! - Rare Hat Crate

Mission - Rare Hat Crate

MoreHats - Rare Hat Crate

Pumped - Rare Hat Crate

Sweets - Rare Hat Crate

Toast - Epic Hat Crate

ToyChest - Epic Hat Crate

Rare crate codes

Cool - Rare Crate

Rare - Rare Crate

Skin codes

SandBox - Epic skin Crate

Unobtainible - Rare Skin Crate

Spooky trail codes

BroomSticks - Spooky Trail Crate

Candy! - Spooky Trail Crate

Ghosty - Spooky Trail Crate

Texture codes

Abstract - Abstract Texture

Lamb Sauce - Lamb Sauce

Texture Retro - Retro Gamer Texture

Token codes

#ChristmasHype - 250 Tokens

1Year - 70 Tokens

200Tokens - 200 Tokens

4thJuly - 200 Tokens

500M - 75 Tokens

America - 80 Tokens

AnniversaryTokens - 250 Tokens

Challenge - 70 Tokens

EpicTokens - 250 Tokens

GetSlicked - 50 Tokens

HammieJammieSucksx2 - 20 Tokens

HammieJammieDoesntsuck - 50 Tokens

HammieJammieSucksxInfinity - 20 Tokens

ImOutOfCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens

ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 - 70 Tokens

ILoveTokens - 70 Tokens

July21st - 150 Tokens

MoreMoreCode - 70 Tokens

MoreMoreTokens - 70 Tokens

NewQuests - 50 Tokens

NosniyIsCool - 50 Tokens

Oof - 70 Tokens

owo - 70 Tokens

SandCastles - 50 Tokens

sircfenner - 70 Tokens

Shiny - 70 tokens

SummerTokens - 70 Tokens

Trails - 70 Tokens

TooManyCodes - 70 Tokens

Wings - 70 Tokens

The following codes are also valid but must be redeemed with an account over five days old.

100Million - Legendary Skin Crate

Adventure - Legendary Hat Crate

AnniversaryCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

AnniversaryEgg - Legendary Egg

AwesomeLegendary - Legendary Egg

BaconHair - Legendary Egg

BeachBall - Legendary Egg

BigL - Legendary Egg

BigW - Legendary Hat Crate

Bonus - Legendary Hat Create

CoolWater - Legendary Egg

Demon - Legendary Egg

Dreamy - Legendary Hat Crate

Duck - Legendary Egg

Duckie - Legendary Hat Crate

Fluffy - Legendary Crate

FollowUs - Legendary Egg

FreeCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

FreeCrate2 - Legendary Egg

Fright - Legendary Hat Crate

Gamer - Legendary Hat Crate

Goose - Legendary Hat Crate

Halloween - 40 Candy Corn

Halloween2019 - Legendary Hat Crate

HelpPls - Legendary Hat Crate

ILOVECODES - Legendary Hat Crate

ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens

JackOLantern - Legendary Egg

Lemonaide - Legendary Crate

Level - Legendary Skin Crate

Light - Legendary Egg

memes - Legendary Egg

Minealot - Legendary Hat Crate

NewHats - Legendary Hat Crate

Patriot - Legendary Hat Crate

PatrioticStars - Legendary Egg

Pumpkin - Legendary Egg

Pumpkins - Legendary Egg

Rainbowite - Legendary Egg

Rebirths - Legendary Egg

Scary - Legendary Hat Crate

Scorch - Legendary Hat Crate

SecretEgg - Legendary Egg

Skeletons - 60 Candy Corn

Skelly - 60 Candy Corn

Skies - Legendary Egg

Spook - 30 Candy Corn

Spooky - 30 Candy Corn

Spoopy - 30 Candy Corn

SubscribePls - Legendary Hat Crate

SummerEgg - Legendary Egg

Sunscreen - Legendary Hat Crate

SuperCrate - Legendary Hat Crate

SuperGems - 50 Tokens

SuperSecretCode - Legendary Egg

ThisIsHalloween - 60 Candy Corn

TooManyCodesSmh - Legendary Egg

TrickOrTreat - Legendary Hat Crate

Vacation - Legendary Hat Crate

Valkyrie - Legendary Egg

Witches - Legendary Hat Crate

yeet - Legendary Hat Crate

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

CHRISTMAS - 70 Candy Canes

ChristmasHat - Legendary Hat Crate

ChristmasPet - Legendary Egg

Diamonds - 1,000 Coins

Digger - 750 coins

Exclusive - 50,000 Coins

Gold - 650 coins

LegendaryHat - Legendary Hat Crate

MerryChristmas - 250 Candy Canes

Miner - 250 Coins

NewToys - Legendary Egg

Pickaxe - 400 coins

Release - 500 Coins

Rich - 650 Coins

SANTACLAUS - 130 Candy Canes

ScarySkeletons - 30 Candy Corn

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator

The code redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Start Roblox Mining Simulator and wait for it to load.

On the left-hand side of the screen, click the codes button.

Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned active Mining Sim codes into the text area.

To get the free crates and tokens, press the Enter button.

The best places to look for Roblox Mining Simulator codes are Isaac's Twitter page and Rumble Studios' official Twitch channel.

