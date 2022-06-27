Mining Simulator codes in Roblox: Free tokens, coins, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Mining Simulator codes can provide players with tens of thousands of coins. They serve as the game's main currency and are used to initiate rebirth.
Users will need many rebirths to activate the game's maps, ranging from the beach to candy land.
Mining Simulator is a popular Roblox game in which gamers go on a mining voyage with their friends in search of rare gems. If they are confident, they can also go on these excursions by themselves.
The goal is to strike diamonds to become wealthy and travel to different worlds while collecting pets and hats.
Free codes to defeat all your mining rivals in Roblox
Mining Simulator
Active codes
The codes in Roblox can expire at any time since the developers do not post the expiry dates. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.
Accessory codes
- TrailUpdate - Epic Accessory Crate
- NoU - Epic Accessory Crate
- Dominus - Epic Accessory Crate
- NewTwitch - Epic Accessory Crate
Coin codes
- Aliens - 1250 Coins
- Bread - 10,000 Coins
- Candy - 2000 Coins
- Coal - 2000 Coins
- DABBIN - 2000 Coins
- Dinosaur - 5,000 Coins
- EPIC - 1500 Coins
- Español - 2500 Coins
- Fans - 2500 Coins
- HiddenTreasure - 2000 Coins
- Isaac - 1000 Coins
- JellyBean - 2500 Coins
- Lollipop - 1200 Coins
- LotsOfCoins - 1000 Coins
- Money - 10,000 Coins
- Ore - 500 Coins
- Pets - 100 Coins
- Quests - 2000 Coins
- Rebirth - 1200 Coins
- Trades - 5,000 Coins
- Update! - 1500 Coins
Egg codes
- Awesome - Rare Egg
- Icecream - Rare Egg
- Rumble - Free Rare Egg
- RumbleStudios - Rare Egg
- Hat Codes
- EvenMoreHats - Rare Hat Crate
- EventQuest - Omega Hat Crate
- Ghosts - Omega Hat Crate
- GummyBears - Rare Hat Crate
- HATS! - Rare Hat Crate
- Mission - Rare Hat Crate
- MoreHats - Rare Hat Crate
- Pumped - Rare Hat Crate
- Sweets - Rare Hat Crate
- Toast - Epic Hat Crate
- ToyChest - Epic Hat Crate
Rare crate codes
- Cool - Rare Crate
- Rare - Rare Crate
Skin codes
- SandBox - Epic skin Crate
- Unobtainible - Rare Skin Crate
Spooky trail codes
- BroomSticks - Spooky Trail Crate
- Candy! - Spooky Trail Crate
- Ghosty - Spooky Trail Crate
Texture codes
- Abstract - Abstract Texture
- Lamb Sauce - Lamb Sauce
- Texture Retro - Retro Gamer Texture
Token codes
- #ChristmasHype - 250 Tokens
- 1Year - 70 Tokens
- 200Tokens - 200 Tokens
- 4thJuly - 200 Tokens
- 500M - 75 Tokens
- America - 80 Tokens
- AnniversaryTokens - 250 Tokens
- Challenge - 70 Tokens
- EpicTokens - 250 Tokens
- GetSlicked - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksx2 - 20 Tokens
- HammieJammieDoesntsuck - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksxInfinity - 20 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 - 70 Tokens
- ILoveTokens - 70 Tokens
- July21st - 150 Tokens
- MoreMoreCode - 70 Tokens
- MoreMoreTokens - 70 Tokens
- NewQuests - 50 Tokens
- NosniyIsCool - 50 Tokens
- Oof - 70 Tokens
- owo - 70 Tokens
- SandCastles - 50 Tokens
- sircfenner - 70 Tokens
- Shiny - 70 tokens
- SummerTokens - 70 Tokens
- Trails - 70 Tokens
- TooManyCodes - 70 Tokens
- Wings - 70 Tokens
The following codes are also valid but must be redeemed with an account over five days old.
- 100Million - Legendary Skin Crate
- Adventure - Legendary Hat Crate
- AnniversaryCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- AnniversaryEgg - Legendary Egg
- AwesomeLegendary - Legendary Egg
- BaconHair - Legendary Egg
- BeachBall - Legendary Egg
- BigL - Legendary Egg
- BigW - Legendary Hat Crate
- Bonus - Legendary Hat Create
- CoolWater - Legendary Egg
- Demon - Legendary Egg
- Dreamy - Legendary Hat Crate
- Duck - Legendary Egg
- Duckie - Legendary Hat Crate
- Fluffy - Legendary Crate
- FollowUs - Legendary Egg
- FreeCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- FreeCrate2 - Legendary Egg
- Fright - Legendary Hat Crate
- Gamer - Legendary Hat Crate
- Goose - Legendary Hat Crate
- Halloween - 40 Candy Corn
- Halloween2019 - Legendary Hat Crate
- HelpPls - Legendary Hat Crate
- ILOVECODES - Legendary Hat Crate
- ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- JackOLantern - Legendary Egg
- Lemonaide - Legendary Crate
- Level - Legendary Skin Crate
- Light - Legendary Egg
- memes - Legendary Egg
- Minealot - Legendary Hat Crate
- NewHats - Legendary Hat Crate
- Patriot - Legendary Hat Crate
- PatrioticStars - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkin - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkins - Legendary Egg
- Rainbowite - Legendary Egg
- Rebirths - Legendary Egg
- Scary - Legendary Hat Crate
- Scorch - Legendary Hat Crate
- SecretEgg - Legendary Egg
- Skeletons - 60 Candy Corn
- Skelly - 60 Candy Corn
- Skies - Legendary Egg
- Spook - 30 Candy Corn
- Spooky - 30 Candy Corn
- Spoopy - 30 Candy Corn
- SubscribePls - Legendary Hat Crate
- SummerEgg - Legendary Egg
- Sunscreen - Legendary Hat Crate
- SuperCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- SuperGems - 50 Tokens
- SuperSecretCode - Legendary Egg
- ThisIsHalloween - 60 Candy Corn
- TooManyCodesSmh - Legendary Egg
- TrickOrTreat - Legendary Hat Crate
- Vacation - Legendary Hat Crate
- Valkyrie - Legendary Egg
- Witches - Legendary Hat Crate
- yeet - Legendary Hat Crate
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- CHRISTMAS - 70 Candy Canes
- ChristmasHat - Legendary Hat Crate
- ChristmasPet - Legendary Egg
- Diamonds - 1,000 Coins
- Digger - 750 coins
- Exclusive - 50,000 Coins
- Gold - 650 coins
- LegendaryHat - Legendary Hat Crate
- MerryChristmas - 250 Candy Canes
- Miner - 250 Coins
- NewToys - Legendary Egg
- Pickaxe - 400 coins
- Release - 500 Coins
- Rich - 650 Coins
- SANTACLAUS - 130 Candy Canes
- ScarySkeletons - 30 Candy Corn
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Start Roblox Mining Simulator and wait for it to load.
- On the left-hand side of the screen, click the codes button.
- Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned active Mining Sim codes into the text area.
- To get the free crates and tokens, press the Enter button.
The best places to look for Roblox Mining Simulator codes are Isaac's Twitter page and Rumble Studios' official Twitch channel.