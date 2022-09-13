Minion Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosters and boost (September 2022)

In Roblox Minion Simulator, players have to open chests, hatch eggs, and collect pets which will help them in accruing more gems. There are no complicated moves or upgrades to think about in this game.

With that being said, free Roblox codes will provide players with items and a great head start. Furthermore, boosts and boosters are multipliers that can cause more damage or double the loot.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Minion Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Minion Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

LIKE100K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Mega Lucky Boosters

LIKE70K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster and a Mega Lucky Booster

LIKE80K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE90K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Triple Damage Boosters

TWITTER30K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Mega Luck Boost

TWITTER40K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters

WUMPUS20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Mega Lucky Booster

Expired codes in Roblox Minion Simulator

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

GROUP200K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster

LAUNCH - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster and Super Lucky Booster

LIKE10K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

LIKE15K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster

Like2000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster

LIKE20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gemms Booster and a Super Lucky Booster

LIKE250 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3k gems

LIKE25K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE5000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Lucky Boosters

LIKE500 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k gems

LIKE750 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k gems

NEON - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters

TWITTER10K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster

TWITTER15K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters

TWITTER1K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster

TWITTER20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters

TWITTER2K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Super Lucky Booster

TWITTER5K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster

WUMPUS4000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster

WUMPUS6000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Minion Simulator?

It is quite easy to redeem the code in the game. One must execute the following steps:

Launch the game and select the red Shop Icon.

Players will now see a pop-up window with space to input the code.

Copy and paste the active code there.

Hit 'Redeem!' to get the rewards.

Players must redeem the code as soon as possible and avoid manual input.

