Minion Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosters and boost (September 2022)

In Roblox Minion Simulator, players have to open chests, hatch eggs, and collect pets which will help them in accruing more gems. There are no complicated moves or upgrades to think about in this game.
With that being said, free Roblox codes will provide players with items and a great head start. Furthermore, boosts and boosters are multipliers that can cause more damage or double the loot.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Minion Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Minion Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- LIKE100K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Mega Lucky Boosters
- LIKE70K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster and a Mega Lucky Booster
- LIKE80K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Triple Gems Boosters
- LIKE90K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Triple Damage Boosters
- TWITTER30K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Mega Luck Boost
- TWITTER40K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters
- WUMPUS20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Mega Lucky Booster
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Minion Simulator
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- GROUP200K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster
- LAUNCH - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster and Super Lucky Booster
- LIKE10K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- LIKE15K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster
- Like2000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster
- LIKE20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gemms Booster and a Super Lucky Booster
- LIKE250 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3k gems
- LIKE25K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters
- LIKE5000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Lucky Boosters
- LIKE500 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k gems
- LIKE750 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k gems
- NEON - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters
- TWITTER10K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster
- TWITTER15K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters
- TWITTER1K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster
- TWITTER20K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 Triple Gems Boosters
- TWITTER2K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Super Lucky Booster
- TWITTER5K - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gem Booster
- WUMPUS4000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster
- WUMPUS6000 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Gems Booster
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Minion Simulator?
It is quite easy to redeem the code in the game. One must execute the following steps:
- Launch the game and select the red Shop Icon.
- Players will now see a pop-up window with space to input the code.
- Copy and paste the active code there.
- Hit 'Redeem!' to get the rewards.
Players must redeem the code as soon as possible and avoid manual input.