My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free spins (August 2022)

Players can get free spins, powers, and other in-game items by using the Roblox My Hero Mania free codes provided below. They can either pay Robux to acquire the items required for an upgrade or utilize these free codes to quickly ascend to the top.

Players in My Hero Mania can view the world of anime through their favorite manga and anime characters like Naruto, Goku, Deku, and others. They start out in the city at level 1, and as they complete tasks, they gain experience and level up. Players can roll for a chance at acquiring new characters and powers as they accumulate spins.

Active codes in Roblox Hero Mania

Here are the active codes in the game:

360kgoal - Redeem this code in the game to get 13 Spins

370klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Epic Spin (New)

thank350k - Redeem this code in the game to get 13 free spins

Expired codes in Roblox Hero Mania

These codes do not work anymore:

110kcodeyay - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins!

160ktux - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

210kCODE! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

230kcode! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins

240kCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 7 Spins

260ktime - Redeem this code in the game to get 8 Spins

270kREAL - Redeem this code in the game to get 9 Spins

280kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

310kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 11 common spins

320kday - Redeem this code in the game to get 11 free spins

330kLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 free spins

70kalready - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 spins!

80kcode! - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 spins!

big130k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

big300k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 common spins and 2 rare spins

easter340k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins

FirstCode! - Redeem the code in the game to get free spins!

goal200k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Free Spins!

its90k! - Redeem this code in the game to get 6 spins!

letsgo150k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

likereward1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 spins

newupdate! - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Free Spins

plus120k! - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 free spins!

santacode - Redeem the code in the game to get free spins!

spinner180k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

thank220k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Free Spins

thank290k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

the100k - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 spins!

the250k - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

theultra190k - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins!

ultra140k - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 free spins!

zi170k - Redeem this code in the game to get free spins!

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero Mania

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. Launch after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the "Menu" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that. The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you.

Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

If you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. You'll get the advertised benefits right away.

More codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Players can follow the developers on Twitter or join the Discord server to get updates on new codes, upcoming activities, and game updates. Links to these accounts can be found on the game's home page.

