My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free Spins (May 2022)

Roblox My Hero Mania empowers players to construct their own superheroes and create unique quirks for them. Spins are vital in this process as they give out Quirks.

The game offers free quirks, but using extra spins will put the hero at the top of the list in no time. This article is dedicated to helping you with the codes you need. Keep reading to know the codes and the rewards they offer.

Roblox My Hero Mania was created on 4/23/2020 by PoppaPengo. Since then, it has 1,928 active users with over 123 million visits and 605,074 favorites.

My Hero Mania is based on My Hero Academia, a popular anime series. It is one of the many popular anime-themed fighting games available on the Roblox platform.

Players can engage in adventures against villains like Mr Cool as well as PVP battles with other Heroes. Every player in the game aims to become a Legendary Class Hero.

Roblox: My Hero Mania codes for free Spins

Active codes

These codes do not have an expiration date. Please use them as soon as possible. They are also case-sensitive. Copy and paste the code as they appear. The steps to redeem them are explained in detail below.

230kcode!—Redeeming this code will give you5 spins

240kCODE—Redeeming this code will give you 7 Spins

260ktime—Redeeming this code will give you 8 Spins

270kREAL—Redeeming this code will give you 9 Spins

280kLIKES—Redeeming this code will give you 10 Spins

310kLIKES—Redeeming this code will give you 11 common spins

320kday—Redeeming this code will give you 11 free spins

330kLIKES—Redeeming this code will give you 12 free spins (New)

big300k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 common spins and 2 rare spins

easter340k—Redeeming this code will give you 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins (New)

thank220k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 Free Spins

thank290k—Redeeming this code will give you 10 Spins

the250k—Redeeming this code will give you Spins

Expired codes

The following codes do not work anymore in Roblox My Hero Mania. This list is maintained to compare if players are using an old code from a different source that may not have been updated.

110kcodeyay—Redeeming this code will give you 5 spins!

160ktux—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

210kCODE!—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

big130k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

goal200k—Redeeming this code will give you 10 Free Spins!

letsgo150k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

likereward1—Redeeming this code will give you 2 spins

plus120k!—Redeeming this code will give you 4 free spins!

santacode

spinner180k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

theultra190k—Redeeming this code will give you free spins!

ultra140k—Redeeming this code will give you 5 free spins!

zi170k—Redeeming this code will give you free spins!

Steps to redeem the codes

Follow these easy steps:

Please launch the game and press M for the Menu option.

Copy and paste the code in the box, and find it on the left side of the menu option.

Players will see 'Code Accepted' if the code worked.

Voila! enjoy the rewards.

More codes

Follow the official Twitter account. Here is the handle - @PoppaPengo. Visit the game's homepage on Roblox. The developers tend to post new codes in the description section.

Players can also follow the official Discord server and Roblox group as the developers post updates there along with future codes. Players can also catch up with other enthusiasts, discuss strategies and leave feedback.

Game description

The game is still in its early stages! Expect bugs and changes. More updates coming soon!

Powers:

Common: Ice, Invisibility, Shock Absorption, Super Regeneration, Super Strength

Rare: Engine, Zero Gravity, Air Cannon

Epic: Explosion, Dark Shadow, Phoenix, Permeation, Electrification

Legendary: OFA, Hell Flame, HHHC, Cremation, Fierce Wings, Overhaul

Evolved: Shoot Style

Controls:

M to open the menu

Q to dash

F to block

Shift to run

Click to punch

Quests

There are various ways to earn EXP and Cash in Roblox My Hero Mania, the most common of which is through 'Quests.' Quests become more difficult as players level up, but they also start to reward themselves with more EXP and Cash.

These quests also allow players to gain rank, which they can use to establish their Hero or Villain status. Check out the list of quests:

Defeat Greenku (Hero Quest)

Defeat Katsugo. (Hero Quest)

Defeat Lida. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Defeat Mr. Cool.

Defeat Proteinman. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Defeat the B-Rank Villains.

Defeat the 5 Criminals.

Defeat the 5 Eyelesses. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Defeat the 5 Six Eyes. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Defeat the 5 Thugs.

Defeat the 5 UA students.

Defeat the 5 Weak Villains.

Defeat the 5 Winged Creatures. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Defeat Uravity. (Hero and Villain Quest)

Finally, defeat Rodoki in Hero Quest

At level 200, you can receive the Hero quest and defeat Rodoki. He has the Legendary Quirk Half Cold Half Hot. It is difficult but very rewarding.

