Anime World codes in Roblox: Free spin, coins, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Anime World vouchers are free gifts from the developers that grant players access to a variety of cool items, ranging from weapons to cash. When the game reaches specific milestones, new codes are frequently distributed.

In Anime World, players will be working hard to become the game's most powerful character. To be the best, they will need to improve their strength, defense, ability, and swordplay.

The codes help, but for sustainable growth, players need to learn techniques and use strategies to defeat other opponents and bosses.

Active codes in Roblox Anime World

Redeeming Roblox codes may sound like a piece of cake, but it can get a bit tricky at times. Simple codes are easy to redeem, while other codes that have special characters pose a bit of a challenge. Do not type a code, just copy and paste it. This is the best method to avoid making any mistakes.

Lastly, the developers have not mentioned when these codes will expire. The codes might expire at any time, so players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Some Roblox codes can only be redeemed by joining certain groups, such as the Incurr's Legacy Group and the NewWorld Studios Group. For further information, players can visit the game's official website.

100KGROUPMEMBERS – Use this code to Redeem 5000 Coins. Must be part of the Incurrs Legacy Group to redeem.

30KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem double experience AND money and fifteen gems. for FREE

50KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem spin some coins and a few godlies!

52KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem 5000 Coins Spins

60KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Coins for FREE

65KLIKES – Use this code to Redeem 20000 Coins for FREE

AFTERDAWN – Use this code to Redeem free rewards for FREE

December2020 – Use this code to Redeem spin some coins and a few godlies!

EPS85 – Use this code to Redeem 1 Spin 5000 Coins and 3 Godly Dumbbells

EPS999 – Use this code to Redeem 5000 coins

EVENTCODE – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Coins for FREE

FLUUX – Use this code to Redeem Dango

FreeSpins – Use this code to Redeem 2 spins 5k coins godly bell in EPS! New Server

KELVINGTS – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Coins 1 spin AND godlies for FREE

KEVINGTS – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Coins

Piggy – Use this code to Redeem spin some coins and a few godlies!

UPDATESARECOMING – Use this code to Redeem free rewards for FREE

URBANIZE – Use this code to Redeem 10000 Coins 5 Godly Dumbbells and 2 Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Anime World

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

[email protected] – Use this code to Redeem spin some coins and a few godlies!

10KLIKES! – Use this code to Redeem spin some coins and a few godlies!

EPS76 – Use this code to claim 2500 coins and 2 free spins before expires

EPS96 – Use this code to claim 5000 coins and 2 free spins before expires

FREESPIN – Use this code to claim 1 free spins before expires

GROUPONLY – Join the group and use this code for goodies

JOINOURDISCORD – Use this code to Redeem free rewards for FREE

NEXTCODEAT10K – 2000 coins Godly Dumbell and 1 free spins

NEXTCODEAT38K – Use this code to Redeem 5000 coins 1 Spin and Godly Dumbbells

NEXTCODEAT4000! – Use this code to claim 3 Godly Dumb bell charges

NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES – Use this code to claim 1500 coins

NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES – Use this code to claim 2000 coins and 2 free spins

THANKS4SUPPORT - Redeem to get goodies

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Open Roblox and login with the username and password.

Launch the game and wait for it to load completely.

Once players start the game, tap on the Twitter icon that says ‘codes’ on the screen.

Now, players will see an option that says- ‘enter code here’. Click on that option.

Players could type in the but leave room for error due to which an error pops up and the code will not be redeemed. Instead, copy and paste the code for a seamless experience.

Once players have achieved the above steps without any hassles, they can finally hit the Redeem button.

The promised reward shall be added to the player's account.

By following these steps and redeeming these codes, players will be able to improve their experience by a great margin. While Roblox games are quite fun, grinding for specific items can become a bit tedious. Codes like these have gamers bring a balance to the game.

