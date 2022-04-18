Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free Rerolls, boosts, and more (April 2022)

This is everyone's golden opportunity to be Ichigo Kurosaki as Roblox brings to its players yet another exciting anime game, Bleach Era. It is a Roblox game based on the popular anime and manga series Bleach. Players must grow their character as either the Hollow or the Soul Reaper (the Shinigami). To help gain an advantage, players can use codes to expedite the process.
Like in all other Roblox games, codes usually provide double EXP bonuses and boost to boss loot, so they're worth using as soon as they arrive. In a nutshell, they're the most efficient approach to advancing swiftly. See the list below to access the active codes and become the best in no time. Players can always buy more using Robux.
Roblox: Bleach Era codes for free Rerolls, boosts, and more
Active codes
- RerollRes2 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll
- ResetSkillPoints2 - redeem the code for skill point reset
- 33klikes - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost
- DropBoost2 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost
- RerollRes1 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll
- happy2022 - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost
- RerollElement3 - redeem the code for element reroll
- RerollHollowApp3 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll
- RerollReiastsu3 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll
- RerollHollowApp1 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 - redeem the code for skill point reset
- RerollRes3 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll
- RerollColor2 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll
- RerollColor1 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll
- bleachera2soon - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost
- RerollElement1 - redeem the code for element reroll
- RerollColor3 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll
- followomikage - redeem the code for free cloak
- RerollElement2 - redeem the code for element reroll
- RerollReiastsu1 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll
- RerollHollowApp2 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll
- DropBoost1 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost
- RerollReiastsu2 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll
- ResetSkillPoints3 - redeem the code for skill point reset
- DropBoost3 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost
- 6.9mvisits - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost
- followmoyuto - redeem the code for free reward
Expired codes
- 7klikes - EXP boost
- 25kfaves - Drop boost
- 45kfaves - Drop boost
- 20klikes - xp boost
- alpha6k - In-game freebie
- 2mvisits - xp boost
- 50faves - drop boost
- 15klikes - xp boost
- resetskillpoints - Free skill point reroll
- MERRYCHRISTMAS (NEW)
- 3mvisits - xp boost
Keep visiting the main page of the game in Roblox. Players can join the Twitter and Discord accounts to explore more content, and everything is within Roblox terms and conditions.
How to redeem the codes
- Launch the Bleach Era game on the official Roblox site
- Look out for the main menu of the game and select
- Look at the Twitter icon at the top-left corner of the screen
- Click on the icon to open the Bleach Era codes redemption box
- Copy and paste the Bleach Era code from the list above and go ahead with redeem
- After it's done, the rewards should appear in the game
What role to select?
Hollow
o straight to the mission once the game has started. The abilities of a Soul Reaper, such as sensing and fighting foes, are identical. The character becomes a gigantic Menos once it reaches level 7. Post this, it's an hour of survival. The timer will be reset if the server is left on. Also, when the character dies, the timer is reset. Like Soul Reapers, stay away from other Soul Reapers.
It is recommended to climb atop red pillars to blend in and not be exposed as a gamer. Simply switch servers if someone is murdering the character. The town of Karakura is a bit of a problem, and the character can be attacked by Soul Reapers, who will murder it.
Soul Reaper
Whenever possible, seek out foes of a lesser rank. The best score is five or less. If it's a Soul Reaper, just walk in a circle and slash all around the character. On the other hand, Hollows are a lot easier to deal with. Press J to locate the foes. Soul Reapers are represented by red circles, whereas Hollows are represented by purple circles. They become more powerful as the circle grows larger.
Finish the complete hit combination as quickly as possible and ensure to walk back while doing the last hit. Later, sprint back and M1 after the last hit is completed. To avoid colliding or being hit, do the M1 right before entering their range.
This is something players should do until they reach level 7. After that, they should meditate for 45 minutes and talk to the spirit of Zanpakuto. Later, players must press J, look for the red circle, and get the kendo skills at level 50.