Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free Rerolls, boosts, and more (April 2022)

This is everyone's golden opportunity to be Ichigo Kurosaki as Roblox brings to its players yet another exciting anime game, Bleach Era. It is a Roblox game based on the popular anime and manga series Bleach. Players must grow their character as either the Hollow or the Soul Reaper (the Shinigami). To help gain an advantage, players can use codes to expedite the process.

Like in all other Roblox games, codes usually provide double EXP bonuses and boost to boss loot, so they're worth using as soon as they arrive. In a nutshell, they're the most efficient approach to advancing swiftly. See the list below to access the active codes and become the best in no time. Players can always buy more using Robux.

Roblox: Bleach Era codes for free Rerolls, boosts, and more

Active codes

RerollRes2 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll

ResetSkillPoints2 - redeem the code for skill point reset

33klikes - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost

DropBoost2 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost

RerollRes1 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll

happy2022 - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost

RerollElement3 - redeem the code for element reroll

RerollHollowApp3 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll

RerollReiastsu3 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll

RerollHollowApp1 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll

ResetSkillPoints1 - redeem the code for skill point reset

RerollRes3 - redeem the code for resurrection reroll

RerollColor2 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll

RerollColor1 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll

bleachera2soon - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost

RerollElement1 - redeem the code for element reroll

RerollColor3 - redeem the code for Zanpakuto color reroll

followomikage - redeem the code for free cloak

RerollElement2 - redeem the code for element reroll

RerollReiastsu1 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll

RerollHollowApp2 - redeem the code for hallow appearance reroll

DropBoost1 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost

RerollReiastsu2 - redeem the code for Reiastsu roll

ResetSkillPoints3 - redeem the code for skill point reset

DropBoost3 - redeem the code for 15-minute drop boost

6.9mvisits - redeem the code for one-hour XP boost

followmoyuto - redeem the code for free reward

Expired codes

7klikes - EXP boost

25kfaves - Drop boost

45kfaves - Drop boost

20klikes - xp boost

alpha6k - In-game freebie

2mvisits - xp boost

50faves - drop boost

15klikes - xp boost

resetskillpoints - Free skill point reroll

MERRYCHRISTMAS (NEW)

3mvisits - xp boost

Keep visiting the main page of the game in Roblox. Players can join the Twitter and Discord accounts to explore more content, and everything is within Roblox terms and conditions.

How to redeem the codes

Launch the Bleach Era game on the official Roblox site

Look out for the main menu of the game and select

Look at the Twitter icon at the top-left corner of the screen

Click on the icon to open the Bleach Era codes redemption box

Copy and paste the Bleach Era code from the list above and go ahead with redeem

After it's done, the rewards should appear in the game

What role to select?

Hollow

o straight to the mission once the game has started. The abilities of a Soul Reaper, such as sensing and fighting foes, are identical. The character becomes a gigantic Menos once it reaches level 7. Post this, it's an hour of survival. The timer will be reset if the server is left on. Also, when the character dies, the timer is reset. Like Soul Reapers, stay away from other Soul Reapers.

It is recommended to climb atop red pillars to blend in and not be exposed as a gamer. Simply switch servers if someone is murdering the character. The town of Karakura is a bit of a problem, and the character can be attacked by Soul Reapers, who will murder it.

Soul Reaper

Whenever possible, seek out foes of a lesser rank. The best score is five or less. If it's a Soul Reaper, just walk in a circle and slash all around the character. On the other hand, Hollows are a lot easier to deal with. Press J to locate the foes. Soul Reapers are represented by red circles, whereas Hollows are represented by purple circles. They become more powerful as the circle grows larger.

Finish the complete hit combination as quickly as possible and ensure to walk back while doing the last hit. Later, sprint back and M1 after the last hit is completed. To avoid colliding or being hit, do the M1 right before entering their range.

This is something players should do until they reach level 7. After that, they should meditate for 45 minutes and talk to the spirit of Zanpakuto. Later, players must press J, look for the red circle, and get the kendo skills at level 50.

