Boku No Roblox codes (June 2022): Free cash and rewards 

Boku No Roblox is an anime experience based on My Hero Academia, a popular Japanese animated series. Digital Devs Studios developed this all-genre multiplayer title in 2018, allowing up to 12 players to play on a single server.

The gacha experience allows users to choose between becoming a hero or a villain. This entertaining game was recently updated, and the makers provided new codes for users to use to improve their performance and earn rewards.

Ways to receive free rewards in Boku No Roblox

New active codes

Users should enter these codes carefully without making any mistakes as these codes are case-sensitive and will not work if any typos or mistakes are made. To prevent typing any errors, players should simply copy the code from below and paste it into the required box or area.

Since these codes are not permanent in the game and will be removed at some point, users should try to use them as soon as possible to prevent missing out on enjoyment.

Here are all the valid codes for Boku No Roblox (June 2022):

ThanksFor570k! – Redeem this code to receive a Free Reward (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive a Free Reward (NEW) Sc4rySkel3ton – Redeem this code to receive 75,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 75,000 Cash 1MFAVS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash newu1s – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 300MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 30,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 30,000 Cash man1f3st – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash bl4ckwh1p – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

Expired codes

As mentioned earlier, since Roblox codes do not last permanently, they will be removed from the game at a certain point. Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Boku No Roblox that are no longer part of the game (June 2022):

cl3ss1A – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash th4nky0u – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash mhaseason5 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash DessiNoRevamp – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash m4ihats8me – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash newyear2021 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash DessiXmas2020 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash mrc0mpr3ss – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash THXGIVING – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash d4bi – Redeem this code to receive Free Cash

– Redeem this code to receive Free Cash HallowDessi2020 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash sp00ky – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash t0muraAll4one – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash BokuNoTw1tt3r – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash sh1garaki – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash g1gant0mach1a – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash DessiNoVr – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash er4serh3ad – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash fi3rcew1ngs – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash SubtoCodexGeas – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash m1rk0 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 200MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash pr0m1n3nceburn – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash UseCodeDessi – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash aprilf00ls – Redeem this code to receive 1 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 1 Cash end3av0r – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash g3ntlecr1minal – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash infinite100% – Redeem this code to receive 100,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 100,000 Cash NEWYEAR2020 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 0v3rhau1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash n1ght3ye – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash THANKSGIVING – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash MaineS4 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash 150MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash mhaseason4 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash pr3sentm1c – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash BNRxDessi – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash tok0yam1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 500KFAVS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash mid0r1ya – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 100MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash t0dor0k1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash Sub2Supershiftery – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash h0witzer1mpact – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash m1net4 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash h3r0raid – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash vi11ainraid – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash gang0rca – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash p1usu1tra – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash oj1r0 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash H4wk5 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash je4ni5t – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash 50MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash TOFUU – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash m1rio – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash JULY4TH – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash Sub2Telanthric – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash

How to redeem a code in Boku No Roblox?

Redeeming a code in Boku No Roblox is easy, and one can learn by following the steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Boku No Roblox on any suitable device such as mobile, PC, or any other.

Step 2: Search for the "Menu" button, which can be found under Health and Stamina.

Step 3: Click on Menu, select the clipboard icon, and open the Code Redemption window.

Step 4: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list mentioned above and paste it onto the box.

Step 5: Hit the redeem button to claim the rewards

Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid mistakes.

How to get more codes in Boku No Roblox?

Users can get more codes by following the game's developers on Twitter: Boku No Roblox. By following them, players will not only earn codes but also receive the most recent information on game updates and other in-game events and items.

