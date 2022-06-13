Boku No Roblox codes (June 2022): Free cash and rewards 

Boku No Roblox is an anime experience based on My Hero Academia, a popular Japanese animated series. Digital Devs Studios developed this all-genre multiplayer title in 2018, allowing up to 12 players to play on a single server.
The gacha experience allows users to choose between becoming a hero or a villain. This entertaining game was recently updated, and the makers provided new codes for users to use to improve their performance and earn rewards.
Ways to receive free rewards in Boku No Roblox
New active codes
Users should enter these codes carefully without making any mistakes as these codes are case-sensitive and will not work if any typos or mistakes are made. To prevent typing any errors, players should simply copy the code from below and paste it into the required box or area.
Since these codes are not permanent in the game and will be removed at some point, users should try to use them as soon as possible to prevent missing out on enjoyment.
Here are all the valid codes for Boku No Roblox (June 2022):
- ThanksFor570k! – Redeem this code to receive a Free Reward (NEW)
- Sc4rySkel3ton – Redeem this code to receive 75,000 Cash
- 1MFAVS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- newu1s – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 30,000 Cash
- man1f3st – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- bl4ckwh1p – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
Expired codes
As mentioned earlier, since Roblox codes do not last permanently, they will be removed from the game at a certain point. Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Boku No Roblox that are no longer part of the game (June 2022):
- cl3ss1A – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- th4nky0u – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason5 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoRevamp – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- m4ihats8me – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- newyear2021 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiXmas2020 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- mrc0mpr3ss – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- THXGIVING – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- d4bi – Redeem this code to receive Free Cash
- HallowDessi2020 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- sp00ky – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0muraAll4one – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- BokuNoTw1tt3r – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- sh1garaki – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- g1gant0mach1a – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoVr – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- er4serh3ad – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- fi3rcew1ngs – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- SubtoCodexGeas – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- m1rk0 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 200MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- pr0m1n3nceburn – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- UseCodeDessi – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- aprilf00ls – Redeem this code to receive 1 Cash
- end3av0r – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- g3ntlecr1minal – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- infinite100% – Redeem this code to receive 100,000 Cash
- NEWYEAR2020 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 0v3rhau1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- n1ght3ye – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- THANKSGIVING – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- MaineS4 – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- 150MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason4 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- pr3sentm1c – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- BNRxDessi – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- tok0yam1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 500KFAVS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- mid0r1ya – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 100MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0dor0k1 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- Sub2Supershiftery – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- h0witzer1mpact – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1net4 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- h3r0raid – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- vi11ainraid – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- gang0rca – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- p1usu1tra – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- oj1r0 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- H4wk5 – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- je4ni5t – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- 50MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- TOFUU – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1rio – Redeem this code to receive 50,000 Cash
- JULY4TH – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
- Sub2Telanthric – Redeem this code to receive 25,000 Cash
How to redeem a code in Boku No Roblox?
Redeeming a code in Boku No Roblox is easy, and one can learn by following the steps given below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
Step 1: Open Boku No Roblox on any suitable device such as mobile, PC, or any other.
Step 2: Search for the "Menu" button, which can be found under Health and Stamina.
Step 3: Click on Menu, select the clipboard icon, and open the Code Redemption window.
Step 4: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list mentioned above and paste it onto the box.
Step 5: Hit the redeem button to claim the rewards
Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid mistakes.
How to get more codes in Boku No Roblox?
Users can get more codes by following the game's developers on Twitter: Boku No Roblox. By following them, players will not only earn codes but also receive the most recent information on game updates and other in-game events and items.