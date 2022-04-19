Cannon Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins and boosts (April 2022)

Roblox has around 40 million games in it. Some games are scary, while some are strategic with so many genres. One of them that stands out is fun. Sometimes, players want to get out of the routine of character development and improving weapons or skills.

With Cannon Simulator, players can relax and spend some time blowing up everything visible with a little cannon. This article shares codes to give free coins and boosts that will help make the canon bigger for a better explosion.

The majority of Roblox content relies on players clicking, collecting, or interacting with others who share their interests. And while that's good and a lot of fun, there's nothing quite like the ridiculous to make even the dullest Roblox games even more lovable.

Roblox: Cannon Simulator codes for free coins and boosts

Active code

30KLIKES - Use it to get a Double Gem Boost

THANKSFOR50K - Use it to get a Double Coins Boost

All that players should do to acquire new codes in Roblox Cannon Simulator is to follow the developers on Discord.

Expired codes

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Cannon Simulator. If players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below. If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

Attacker - Use it to get 150 Coins

ThePower - Use it to get 1 Double Damage Boost

Flash - Use it to get 1 Faster Attack Boost

20KLIKES - Us it to get a Double Damage Boost

Dream - Use it to get 1 Double Gems Boost

FreeBoost - Use it to get 1 Double Coins Boost

RebirthImpulse - Use it to get reduce the cost of the rebirths

Cannon - Use it to get 1 Double Coins Boost

King - Use it to get 450 Coins

1KLIKES - Use it to get a Double Damage Boost

5KLIKES - Use it to get a Double Coins Boost

Release - Use it to get 80 Coins

How to redeem codes

Here’s how to easily redeem codes in Cannon Simulator

Launch the game

Click on the “Backpack” icon on the screen

Tap on the “Thumbs Up” button

Copy the working codes from above and paste them there

Click on the “Redeem” button to get the free rewards

Similar fun games

Devious Lick

The "devious lick" meme got so popular in the middle of 2021 that someone thought they should make it a Roblox game. In this game, players sneak around a store, collecting whatever they can and selling it to get new accessories, pets, and other items. It's a fantastic title and one of the more chaotically fun Roblox games with plenty of areas to explore and loot.

Mega Noob Simulator

Mega Noob Simulator is the only Roblox game that has ever captured the essence of gaming culture. Starting as a self-described "novice," players' goal is to gradually build strength and beat up anyone who appears to be a bigger noob than them. It's the kind of nonsense that fits right in with internet culture, which is why it's a favorite within the community.

Wacky Wizards

Players will like Wacky Wizards if they have enjoyed games like Scribblenauts, where the gameplay was solely limited by their imagination. This game allows players to mix various potions using hundreds of different ingredients to see what kind of wild concoctions they can come up with.

The Presentation Experience

This is just one incredibly noisy classroom where everyone plays the role of the class clown. Players and their students rise one by one to create an impromptu presentation based on a single word prompt on the board behind them. Students are free to say whatever they want, and anyone in the class can interrupt the presenter with nasty, weird, and sometimes entirely incomprehensible actions.

Strongman Simulator

Strongman Simulator requires players to increase the size of their character, which can rapidly turn it into one of the most hilarious games on the platform. Here, the evolution is more traditional.

Players just lift weights and go to the gym to improve their character. As they gain strength, they'll be able to explore new locations, eventually leading to arenas where only the greatest Strongman Simulator players may compete.

Edited by Shaheen Banu