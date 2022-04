Fishing simulator codes in Roblox: Free Gems (April 2022)

Fishing Simulator is a Roblox game about fishing and is all about exploring a large ocean full of islands and aquatic creatures. Each of these islands has its own unique fish, which players can catch and display in their very own aquarium. Players can also participate in quests and fight bosses.

A few bonuses are always useful during players' aquatic trips, and that's where Fishing Simulator vouchers come in handy. These developer bonuses usually come in the form of gems, which can be used to purchase things that make fishing simpler. This allows players to catch even more fish and adds to the players aquarium's stunning collection. Players can also use Roblox Robux to get coins and gems.

Roblox: Fishing simulator codes for free Gems

Active Codes

Please keep in mind that since the coupons are temporary, they may expire at any time. This is why players should redeem them as quickly as possible. It is recommended that players enter the codes as they are. Please copy and paste the codes as they are case sensitive and might not work if entered incorrectly.

BIGSPENDER – 150 gems

Unfortunately, only a few Roblox Fishing Simulator codes are available right now. However, please bookmark this article for future updates. Players can also keep checking the official twitter account, @cloudentgames, for latest codes and more.

Expired Codes

This is a record of codes that were previously available but have since been removed from Roblox Fishing simulator, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below.

If these codes were used by players before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

MyFavorite - Redeem for gems

RandomFishy - Redeem for gems

SUBTOBEEFPLAYZZ - Redeem for gems

SubmarineGamor - Redeem for gems

SharkemGamor - Redeem for gems

Walleye - Redeem for gems

Goldensnapper - Redeem for gems

CandyIsland - Redeem for gems

Lionfish - Redeem for gems

AlexisisCool - Redeem for gems

NEWYEAR2021 - Redeem for gems

Likes100k - Redeem for gems

Pets - Redeem for gems

Carp - Redeem for gems

Mustacho - Redeem for gems

Mumazing - Redeem for gems

PinkBop - Redeem for gems

RazorFishGaming - Redeem for gems

NewIsland40 - Redeem for gems

Sub2Conor3D - Redeem for gems

Dory - Redeem for gems

Bullhead - Redeem for gems

Favoritism - Redeem for gems

Artistic - Redeem for gems

MythicRods - Redeem for gems

PinkBird - Redeem for gems

BowTime - Redeem for gems

Bream - Redeem for gems

Hogfish - Redeem for gems

ItsGemTime - Redeem for gems

FishAreCool - Redeem for gems

SubToPremiumSalad - Redeem for gems

Birdcall - Redeem for gems

Kahawai - Redeem for gems

spycheetos - Redeem for gems

Flounder - Redeem for gems

SandyPyramid - Redeem for gems

SPYBDAY - Redeem for gems

FishBoat - Redeem for gems

snug - Redeem for gems

FlamingoInfinity - Redeem for gems

SDMittens - Redeem for gems

WhaleOfATime2 - Redeem for gems

20KLikes - Redeem for gems

Bowfin - Redeem for gems

20KPHIL - Redeem for gems

PressLike - Redeem for gems

SubToKiraBerry - Redeem for gems

FullMetalArsenal - Redeem for gems

SubToCarbonMeister - Redeem for gems

Tourist - Redeem for gems

Sunshine - Redeem for gems

Sub2Expellez - Redeem for gems

AprilFools - Redeem for gems

UpAndUp - Redeem for gems

20MIL - Redeem for gems

SmashLike - Redeem for gems

SubToGamingDan - Redeem for gems

20KGEORGE - Redeem for gems

Sub2Myster0y - Redeem for gems

Garfish - Redeem for gems

CarBait - Redeem for gems

Subs4JixxyJax - Redeem for gems

59KFan - Redeem for gems

GamganStyle - Redeem for gems

planetmilo - Redeem for gems

Crayfish - Redeem for gems

MARBLEBDAY - Redeem for gems

Xbox One - Redeem for gems

last2dye - Redeem for gems

Catfish - Redeem for gems

150M - Redeem for gems

NarwhalGamor - Redeem for gems

SubToAustin - Redeem for gems

Subtotelanthric - Redeem for gems

Steps to Redeem codes

To redeem the Roblox Fishing Simulator codes, simply follow these easy instructions

Launch Fishing Simulator game

Click the swiping menu on the left side of the screen and select the trophy menu

Copy a code from the list

Paste the code exactly into the box and tap redeem

Enjoy the rewards!

What's an Aquarium in Roblox Fishing Simulator?

The Aquarium is a building in Port Jackson where players can store their fish in various tanks to show off what they have captured over their fishing career to other players. When a player adds each tier to their aquarium, they are given several tank shapes to place their fish in.

Players can also customize their aquariums by adding decorations, however be aware that the maximum number of decorations that can be installed is 800.

Edited by Saman