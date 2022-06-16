Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator codes (June 2022): Free Boosts

Enclamatic Simulations released Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator in January, which is a newbie anime simulation experience. Within six months of its release, the game had garnered a sizable fan base and received over a million visits.

The title is all about collecting fighters from popular anime and manga series and making the fighters battle that will earn players currency, which will benefit them in gaining more fighters.

Users will have to unlock new worlds to obtain incredible fighters and face various opponents. The game's main goal is for players to become the greatest anime warrior in the world.

The multiplayer combat experience is based on the popular simulator titles Anime Fighters Simulator and Pet Simulator X on the platform. Anime Warriors Simulator was recently updated, and like other Roblox game developers, Enclamatic Simulations has also released some new codes and features.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator

New active codes

Roblox uses case-sensitive codes, so players must enter them carefully. If they contain any typos or errors, the code will not work. The basic method entails copying and pasting the code into the relevant area or text box.

These codes aren't supposed to stay in the game permanently. Therefore, they can be moved after a certain amount of time. As a result, gamers should utilize these codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on enjoyment.

Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator (June 2022):

fairytown – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts (NEW) reaperworld – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts onepunch – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts sinsupdate – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts sorryforbugs – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts clansupdate – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts bizarre175 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts levelpatch – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts sorceryworld – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts DungeonFix – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts update3dungeon – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts code150 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts Update2Heroes – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts big100 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts sorry4shutdown – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts update75 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts luck40 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts super20 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts likes10 – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

– Redeem this code to receive free Boosts RELEASE – Redeem this code to receive free Boosts

Note: If players are having trouble redeeming a code, they can exit the game and return after a few minutes. This may cause them to be transferred to a new and updated server, where the codes can be easily redeemed.

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no codes for Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator?

Redeeming a code in Anime Warriors Simulator is easy, and one can learn it by following the steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to follow:

Step 1: Open Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator on PC, mobile, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Click on the blue Twitter bird button available on the side of the screen.

Step 3: Enter or copy the desired code from the abovementioned list.

Step 4: Paste it onto the text box that says "Enter Code."

Step 5: Hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should always double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

How to get more codes for Anime Warriors Simulator?

More codes can be obtained by following the game's creators on Twitter: Enclamatic. Players can also join the official Discord server to receive the most up-to-date information on the codes and the game. Users can communicate with other gamers of the Anime Warriors Simulator and explore new techniques to become the ultimate warrior.

Considering Anime Warriors Simulator is based on two well-known games on the platform, here are some descriptions of the games for those who haven't played them yet:

Anime Fighters Simulator

Sulley introduced this wonderful combat game called Anime Fighters Simulator in January 2021. It has garnered a tremendous response from gamers since then, culminating in over 800 million visits in just 18 months. This is also an anime simulation game in which players explore the region and uncover new heroes. They will have to gather those heroes to become stronger as those fighters will aid players in combat.

To become more powerful, gamers must unlock new areas and collect more combatants. Along with Anime Warriors Simulator, viewers should check out this fantastic title.

Pet Simulator X

With over four billion visitors in 18 months, Pet Simulator X is one of the most popular games on the platform. BIG Games Pets introduced this multiplayer simulator game in which up to ten players can join a single server.

Collecting cash and hatching eggs to get unusual pets is the focus of this multi-genre game. There are currently around 950 pets accessible in the game. Opening eggs, earning coins, gathering pets, unlocking new worlds, and trading these pets for better ones will also be part of the game. Viewers should play this intriguing pet simulation game at least once.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far