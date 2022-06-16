Unboxing Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, gems, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes can be used to obtain in-game items, gold, and boosters for free. They are released on a regular basis by the creators during updates and when the game reaches new milestones.
Players can feel the joy of unpacking fantastic gifts as they go on a smashing adventure and become the ultimate box destroyer in this entertaining Roblox game. With so many pets to hatch and raise to turn them into powerful creatures, players will need to open boxes to gain access to rare headwear and new regions as they progress.
Use these free Roblox codes to gain more coins and more power
Active codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
The codes below are case-sensitive. Players are advised to copy and paste them during the redemption process. This is the best way to avoid any errors. Additionally, these Roblox codes can expire, and players should redeem them as soon as possible.
- 1year- Redeem this code to get a Hat boost for 1 Hour
- 2022Anniversary- Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +100% Hat Drop (New)
- 3Years- Redeem this code to get 24 hours of +90% Hatch Speed (New)
- Ashl3yD4S- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BanjoBoost- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- BianoBetero- Redeem this code to get a Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- Bofishe- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- BoxSquad- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- Cheroso- Redeem this code to get free Coins
- Clans- Redeem this code to get a Box boost for 24 Hours
- CODE1 - Redeem this code to get 35% Hatch Speed for 24 hours
- CODE2 - Redeem this code to get 100% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- CODE3- Redeem this code to get 100% Enchant for 24 hours
- CODE4- Redeem this code to get coins
- CrazyTurasBoost- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- DailyLogin- Redeem this code to get free Coins
- Def1ldPlaysBoost- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes (The first 'l' in this is a lower case L)
- EGGHUNT2022- Redeem this code to get +100% Attack Damage for 24 hours
- EmirKartalBoost- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- EUAMooGodenot- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Expe11ez- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- GravyCatMan- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- Happy2022- Redeem this code to get +50% Hat Drop for 24 hours
- iBugOu- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +100% Hat Drops
- IJustWantedIceCream- Redeem this code to get a Boost
- JeffBlox- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Kelogish- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- LavaLauncher - Redeem this code to get a boost
- M3likhard3s- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- MadeYouLook- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- MasterLuka- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- MissingMind- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- MitosDoDuduBetero- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- NewInterface- Redeem this code to get 190 Coins
- NinjaRobzi- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Pengi- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- PenguinSquad- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- R1zz- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- RHGameOn!- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Russo- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- SDMittens404- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Slime- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- SnugLife- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- StatickBetero- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Sub2deeter- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- Sub2MarcosDrumom- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2RandemGamor- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +50% Damage
- Sub2Telanthric- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TeraBrite- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- TGSquad- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode- Redeem this code to get free Coins
- ThnxCya- Redeem this code to get free Gems
- TrustGoneUP- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- unboxmilo- Redeem this code to get Box boost for 20 Minutes
- UnicornSophia- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
- VeyaramaoBiano- Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of +15% Hatch Speed
- Zombie&dvboost- Redeem this code to get +50% Damage for 20 Minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned at the end of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 200K - Redeem for a Egg boost for 20 Minutes
- 200M - Redeem code for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost
- 2years - Redeem code for a boost
- Abilities - Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour
- AnniversaryPet - Redeem code for a reward
- Easter2021 - Redeem code for a 24-hour damage boost
- Metaverse - Redeem code for a damage boost
- PumpkinSmasher - Redeem code for a 1 hour 100% damage boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- To begin, turn on the experience on Roblox.
- Click the Profile button once the game starts.
- At the top of the window, locate the Codes menu item and click it.
- Copy and paste a code from the list into the box labeled 'Enter codes here!'
- To get the rewards, simply click on the Claim button.