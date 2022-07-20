Roblox Boku No codes (July 2022): Free cash

The popular anime series My Hero Academia serves as an inspiration for the multi-genre experience Roblox Boku No. Digital Devs Studio created the game in 2018.
The title was updated on July 15, 2022, and the developers added some brand-new codes so players could have a better gaming experience, perform better, and leave an impact on their opponents.
Active and expired codes for Roblox Boku No
New active codes for Roblox Boku No
Here are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Boku No (July 2022):
- ThanksFor570k! – Redeem this code in the game to receive a Free Reward (NEW)
- Sc4rySkel3ton – Redeem this code in the game to receive 75,000 Cash
- 1MFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- newu1s – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 30,000 Cash
- man1f3st – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- bl4ckwh1p – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
Before clicking the redeem button, Roblox users should carefully verify the code they entered to minimize the potential of errors. These Roblox codes are case-sensitive and will not work if entered incorrectly.
Expired codes for Roblox Boku No
Here are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox Boku No:
- cl3ss1A – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- th4nky0u – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoRevamp – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- m4ihats8me – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- newyear2021 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiXmas2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mrc0mpr3ss – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- THXGIVING – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- d4bi – Redeem this code in the game to receive Free Cash
- HallowDessi2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- sp00ky – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0muraAll4one – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- BokuNoTw1tt3r – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- sh1garaki – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- g1gant0mach1a – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoVr – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- er4serh3ad – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- fi3rcew1ngs – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- SubtoCodexGeas – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- m1rk0 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 200MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- pr0m1n3nceburn – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- UseCodeDessi – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- aprilf00ls – Redeem this code in the game to receive 1 Cash
- end3av0r – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- g3ntlecr1minal – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- infinite100% – Redeem this code in the game to receive 100,000 Cash
- NEWYEAR2020 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 0v3rhau1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- n1ght3ye – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- THANKSGIVING – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- MaineS4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- 150MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- mhaseason4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- pr3sentm1c – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- BNRxDessi – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- tok0yam1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 500KFAVS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- mid0r1ya – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 100MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- t0dor0k1 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- Sub2Supershiftery – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- h0witzer1mpact – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1net4 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- h3r0raid – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- vi11ainraid – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- gang0rca – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- p1usu1tra – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- oj1r0 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- H4wk5 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- je4ni5t – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- 50MVISITS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- TOFUU – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- m1rio – Redeem this code in the game to receive 50,000 Cash
- JULY4TH – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
- Sub2Telanthric – Redeem this code in the game to receive 25,000 Cash
How to redeem a code in Roblox Boku No?
Redeeming a code in Roblox Boku No is pretty easy and one can learn the process by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Open Roblox Boku No on PC, mobile, or any other supported device.
Step 2: Look for the Menu button, which will be available under Health and Stamina.
Step 3: Click on it and select the clipboard button, and scroll until a window to redeem the code option is shown.
Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list of active codes mentioned above.
Step 5: Paste it into the text box and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.
