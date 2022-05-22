Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes (May 2022): Free coins, pets, and more

Roblox Candy Eating Simulator is a fun, adventurous game created by Cam_Studios in 2021, the game has several followings, and tons of gamers play it daily. The multiplayer game is all about becoming the best player in the game worldwide.
Players have to click to gain candy and then sell those candies in exchange for coins. Gain as much as possible to earn more coins. Hatch more than a hundred pets and unlock new levels to explore the island. Players can upgrade their pets and craft them together.
This adventurous game was recently updated, and the developers have dropped new codes for players to enjoy the game even more. These codes will help the player gain free rewards such as coins, boosts, etc.
This article showcases new working, active, valid, and expired codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.
Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in Candy Eating Simulator
New active codes
Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes do not last forever and will expire sooner or later. This is why players are recommended to use these codes soon to avoid missing out on the fun.
Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes are also case-sensitive. Therefore, for the proper functioning of these codes, they need to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list given below. If the codes are entered with errors and typos, it will lead to the non-functioning of the codes.
To make the process effortless, players can copy and paste the desired code from below. This will require less effort and prevent the user from wasting their time and entering the code without mistakes and errors.
Here are the new active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator (May 2022):
- VALENTINESPET – Redeem the code for a Valentine’s Day Pet (NEW)
- GLITCH – Redeem the code for a Glitch Pet
- COINBOOST – Redeem the code for a Coin Boost
- UPDATE23 – Redeem the code for 23,000 Coins
- UPDATE22 – Redeem the code for 22,000 Coins
- 37KLIKES – Redeem the code for a Candy Boost
- 35KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- 32KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost
- UPDATE19 – Redeem the code for 19,000 Coins
- 30KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- UPDATE18 – Redeem the code for 18,000 Coins
- SANTA – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost
- WINTER – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost
- UPDATE17 – Redeem the code for 17,000 Coins
- UPDATE16 – Redeem the code for 16,000 Coins
- CANDYCANES – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost
- 27KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- CANDYCANEPET – Redeem the code for Christmas Pup Pet
- 25KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- 22KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- 20KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts
- POPPY2 – Redeem the code for a Kissy Missy Pet
- UPDATE14 – Redeem the code for 14,000 Coins
- 30KFAVORITES – Redeem the code for 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes
- IMPOSTER – Redeem the code for an Among Us Imposter Pet
- POPPY – Redeem the code for a Huggy Wuggy Pet
- SUPERHERO – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE11 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins
- UPDATE8 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins
- ANIME – Redeem the code for a Goku Pet
- UPDATE7 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins
- HALLOWEEN – Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- OPCODE – Redeem the code for All Boosts for 5 Minutes
- SQUID – Redeem the code for a Free Squid Pet
- UPDATE3 – Redeem the code for 3,000 Coins
- UPDATE2 – Redeem the code for 2,000 Coins
- UPDATE1 – Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins
- RELEASE – Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins
Expired codes
Since Candy Eating Simulator codes do not last forever and will be gone, players should use them as soon as possible. However, players can always look at the expired codes to learn more about them. However, entering an expired code is a waste of time, and it will not delete any progress from the game or saved game.
Here are the expired codes for the Roblox Candy Eating Simulator for players to have a look at:
- 15KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts for 10 Minutes
- 10KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes
- 9KLIKES – Redeem the code for 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- 8KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 7KLIKES – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins
- 6KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes
- 5KLIKES – Redeem the code for a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes
- 4KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes
- 2KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes
- 1KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck for 20 Minutes
- 500LIKES – Redeem the code for a 3x Candy Boost for 30 Minutes
How to redeem a code in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator
Redeeming a code in Candy Eating Simulator is not a very complex task, and users can learn it easily by following the simple steps given below.
Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in the Roblox Candy Eating Simulator:
Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device
Step 2: Launch Candy Eating Simulator
Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button on the right side of the screen
Step 4: Select the blue bird, and a “Code Redemption” window will popup
Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list above, or copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box in the popup window
Step 6: Click on the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards
Step 7: Enjoy the Rewards!
Ensure to re-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes or errors.