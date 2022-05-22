Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes (May 2022): Free coins, pets, and more

Roblox Candy Eating Simulator is a fun, adventurous game created by Cam_Studios in 2021, the game has several followings, and tons of gamers play it daily. The multiplayer game is all about becoming the best player in the game worldwide.

Players have to click to gain candy and then sell those candies in exchange for coins. Gain as much as possible to earn more coins. Hatch more than a hundred pets and unlock new levels to explore the island. Players can upgrade their pets and craft them together.

This adventurous game was recently updated, and the developers have dropped new codes for players to enjoy the game even more. These codes will help the player gain free rewards such as coins, boosts, etc.

This article showcases new working, active, valid, and expired codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in Candy Eating Simulator

New active codes

Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes do not last forever and will expire sooner or later. This is why players are recommended to use these codes soon to avoid missing out on the fun.

Roblox Candy Eating Simulator codes are also case-sensitive. Therefore, for the proper functioning of these codes, they need to be keyed in the same manner as mentioned in the list given below. If the codes are entered with errors and typos, it will lead to the non-functioning of the codes.

To make the process effortless, players can copy and paste the desired code from below. This will require less effort and prevent the user from wasting their time and entering the code without mistakes and errors.

Here are the new active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Candy Eating Simulator (May 2022):

VALENTINESPET – Redeem the code for a Valentine’s Day Pet (NEW)

– Redeem the code for a Valentine’s Day Pet (NEW) GLITCH – Redeem the code for a Glitch Pet

– Redeem the code for a Glitch Pet COINBOOST – Redeem the code for a Coin Boost

– Redeem the code for a Coin Boost UPDATE23 – Redeem the code for 23,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 23,000 Coins UPDATE22 – Redeem the code for 22,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 22,000 Coins 37KLIKES – Redeem the code for a Candy Boost

– Redeem the code for a Candy Boost 35KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts 32KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost

– Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost CHRISTMAS – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost

– Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost UPDATE19 – Redeem the code for 19,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 19,000 Coins 30KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts UPDATE18 – Redeem the code for 18,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 18,000 Coins SANTA – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost

– Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost WINTER – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost

– Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost UPDATE17 – Redeem the code for 17,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 17,000 Coins UPDATE16 – Redeem the code for 16,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 16,000 Coins CANDYCANES – Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost

– Redeem the code for 2x Candy Cane Boost 27KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts CANDYCANEPET – Redeem the code for Christmas Pup Pet

– Redeem the code for Christmas Pup Pet 25KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts 22KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts 20KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts

– Redeem the code for All Boosts POPPY2 – Redeem the code for a Kissy Missy Pet

– Redeem the code for a Kissy Missy Pet UPDATE14 – Redeem the code for 14,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 14,000 Coins 30KFAVORITES – Redeem the code for 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 2x Hatch Speed for 20 Minutes IMPOSTER – Redeem the code for an Among Us Imposter Pet

– Redeem the code for an Among Us Imposter Pet POPPY – Redeem the code for a Huggy Wuggy Pet

– Redeem the code for a Huggy Wuggy Pet SUPERHERO – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins UPDATE11 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins UPDATE8 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins ANIME – Redeem the code for a Goku Pet

– Redeem the code for a Goku Pet UPDATE7 – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins HALLOWEEN – Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes OPCODE – Redeem the code for All Boosts for 5 Minutes

– Redeem the code for All Boosts for 5 Minutes SQUID – Redeem the code for a Free Squid Pet

– Redeem the code for a Free Squid Pet UPDATE3 – Redeem the code for 3,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 3,000 Coins UPDATE2 – Redeem the code for 2,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 2,000 Coins UPDATE1 – Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins RELEASE – Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins

Expired codes

Since Candy Eating Simulator codes do not last forever and will be gone, players should use them as soon as possible. However, players can always look at the expired codes to learn more about them. However, entering an expired code is a waste of time, and it will not delete any progress from the game or saved game.

Here are the expired codes for the Roblox Candy Eating Simulator for players to have a look at:

15KLIKES – Redeem the code for All Boosts for 10 Minutes

– Redeem the code for All Boosts for 10 Minutes 10KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 60 Minutes 9KLIKES – Redeem the code for 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes 8KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes 7KLIKES – Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins

– Redeem the code for 7,000 Coins 6KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 2x Luck Boost for 20 Minutes 5KLIKES – Redeem the code for a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for a 3x Candy Boost for 20 Minutes 4KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 5x Coins Boost for 20 Minutes 2KLIKES – Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 5x Coin Boost for 20 Minutes 1KLIKES – Redeem the code for 2x Luck for 20 Minutes

– Redeem the code for 2x Luck for 20 Minutes 500LIKES – Redeem the code for a 3x Candy Boost for 30 Minutes

How to redeem a code in Roblox Candy Eating Simulator

Redeeming a code in Candy Eating Simulator is not a very complex task, and users can learn it easily by following the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in the Roblox Candy Eating Simulator:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Candy Eating Simulator

Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button on the right side of the screen

Step 4: Select the blue bird, and a “Code Redemption” window will popup

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list above, or copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box in the popup window

Step 6: Click on the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards

Step 7: Enjoy the Rewards!

Ensure to re-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes or errors.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar