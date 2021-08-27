Roblox Champion Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Champion Simulator is a mix of the different anime simulators on the platform and a boxing game.

Roblox Champion Simulator is rather simple, yet quite fun. Players are tasked with punching anything and everything to train and increase their strength. That strength can then be used to earn coins to unlock upgrades and more.

Roblox Champion Simulator can be a bit overwhelming for newer players, especially going up against veterans. Thankfully, there are some promotional codes available to get you started.

Codes for Roblox Champion Simulator (August 2021)

A thumbnail for Champion Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

130KLIKES: Redeem this code for Boosts

Redeem this code for Boosts 120KLIKES: Redeem this code for Boosts

Redeem this code for Boosts MEGABOOST: Redeem this code for a Strength and Coin Boost

Redeem this code for a Strength and Coin Boost ChestUnlock: Redeem this code for a Legendary Chest

Redeem this code for a Legendary Chest CoinRain: Redeem this code for free Coins

Expired Codes

PirateIsland: Redeem this code for a Free Super Chest

Redeem this code for a Free Super Chest defiluminati: Redeem this code for Lucky Charms

Redeem this code for Lucky Charms MoonIsland: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift

Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift RUSSO: Redeem this code for Free Candy

Redeem this code for Free Candy Gift4YouAll: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift

Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift FreePet60kLikes: Redeem this code for One Free Pink Dominus Aureus Pet

Redeem this code for One Free Pink Dominus Aureus Pet FreeGift: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift

Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift update7: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems defild4president: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems FreePet40kLikes: Redeem this code for One Free King Dominus Aureus Pet

Redeem this code for One Free King Dominus Aureus Pet freepet20klikes: Redeem this code for One Free Dominus Messor Pet

Redeem this code for One Free Dominus Messor Pet usecodedefild: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems sub2cookie: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems follow@lordwasteds: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems razorfishgaming: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems RobloxCodes: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems

Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems LoveYourSelf: Redeem this code for 5,000 Hearts

Redeem this code for 5,000 Hearts HappyValentines: Redeem this code for 500 Hearts

Redeem this code for 500 Hearts XmasGift: Redeem this code for 3x Santa's Gift

Redeem this code for 3x Santa's Gift Candies: Redeem this code for Free Candy

Redeem this code for Free Candy Wasteds: Redeem this code for Free Candy

Redeem this code for Free Candy AzireBlox: Redeem this code for Free Candy

Redeeming codes in Roblox Champion Simulator is just like many other Roblox games. Load into the game and look to the left side of the screen. There will be a Twitter logo. Click on that, copy and paste the code, then click Redeem.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod