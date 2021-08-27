Roblox Champion Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Champion Simulator is a mix of the different anime simulators on the platform and a boxing game.
Roblox Champion Simulator is rather simple, yet quite fun. Players are tasked with punching anything and everything to train and increase their strength. That strength can then be used to earn coins to unlock upgrades and more.
Roblox Champion Simulator can be a bit overwhelming for newer players, especially going up against veterans. Thankfully, there are some promotional codes available to get you started.
Codes for Roblox Champion Simulator (August 2021)
Active Codes
- 130KLIKES: Redeem this code for Boosts
- 120KLIKES: Redeem this code for Boosts
- MEGABOOST: Redeem this code for a Strength and Coin Boost
- ChestUnlock: Redeem this code for a Legendary Chest
- CoinRain: Redeem this code for free Coins
Expired Codes
- PirateIsland: Redeem this code for a Free Super Chest
- defiluminati: Redeem this code for Lucky Charms
- MoonIsland: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift
- RUSSO: Redeem this code for Free Candy
- Gift4YouAll: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift
- FreePet60kLikes: Redeem this code for One Free Pink Dominus Aureus Pet
- FreeGift: Redeem this code for a Free Big Gift
- update7: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- defild4president: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- FreePet40kLikes: Redeem this code for One Free King Dominus Aureus Pet
- freepet20klikes: Redeem this code for One Free Dominus Messor Pet
- usecodedefild: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- sub2cookie: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- follow@lordwasteds: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- razorfishgaming: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- RobloxCodes: Redeem this code for Free Coins & Gems
- LoveYourSelf: Redeem this code for 5,000 Hearts
- HappyValentines: Redeem this code for 500 Hearts
- XmasGift: Redeem this code for 3x Santa's Gift
- Candies: Redeem this code for Free Candy
- Wasteds: Redeem this code for Free Candy
- AzireBlox: Redeem this code for Free Candy
Redeeming codes in Roblox Champion Simulator is just like many other Roblox games. Load into the game and look to the left side of the screen. There will be a Twitter logo. Click on that, copy and paste the code, then click Redeem.