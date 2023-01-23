Roblox My Hero Mania codes in January 2023: Free spins

Roblox My Hero Mania is a popular fighting game on the Roblox platform that is inspired by the world of anime. Players can engage in PvP battles with other heroes and complete quests that require them to battle against villains like Mr. Cool. The ultimate goal is to become a Legendary Class Hero, and players can use codes to help them achieve this faster.

The developers of My Hero Mania recently released new codes that players can use to get free spins in the game. These spins increase the chances of finding the perfect Quirk for your character. This article lists the active codes for January 2023 and the expired codes as well.

Redeem codes in Roblox My Hero Mania for free spins

Active codes for Roblox My Hero Mania in January 2023

The new active codes released in January 2023 for Roblox My Hero Mania are listed below:

380kCODE! —Redeem for 13 free spins

—Redeem for 13 free spins 370klikes —Redeem for 1 epic spin

—Redeem for 1 epic spin 360kgoal —Redeem for 13 spins

—Redeem for 13 spins thank350k —Redeem for 13 free spins

—Redeem for 13 free spins easter340k —Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 rare spins

—Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 rare spins newyearsupdate23 —Redeem for spins

—Redeem for spins mhmchristmas22 —Redeem for 10 Spins

—Redeem for 10 Spins turkey22 —Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 rare spin, and 1 epic spin

—Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 rare spin, and 1 epic spin season6 —Redeem for 15 free spins

—Redeem for 15 free spins 430kcode —Redeem for 12 spins (New)

—Redeem for 12 spins 420k—Redeem for 12 spins

Expired codes for Roblox My Hero Mania

The expired codes for My Hero Mania are listed below:

80kcode! —Redeem code for 5 spins

—Redeem code for 5 spins 70kalready —Redeem code for 2 spins

—Redeem code for 2 spins the100k —Redeem code for 10 spins

—Redeem code for 10 spins plus120k! —Redeem code for 4 free spins

—Redeem code for 4 free spins big130k —Redeem code for 5 free spins

—Redeem code for 5 free spins ultra140k —Redeem code for 5 free spins

—Redeem code for 5 free spins spinner180k —Redeem for 5 free spins

—Redeem for 5 free spins goal200k —Redeem for 10 free spins

—Redeem for 10 free spins newupdate! —Redeem for 10 free spins

—Redeem for 10 free spins its90k! —Redeem code for 6 spins

—Redeem code for 6 spins letsgo150k —Redeem code for 5 free spins

—Redeem code for 5 free spins 160ktux —Redeem for 5 free spins

—Redeem for 5 free spins zi170k —Redeem for free spins

—Redeem for free spins big300k —Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare spins

—Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare spins thank290k —Redeem for 10 spins

—Redeem for 10 spins 280kLIKES —Redeem for 10 spins

—Redeem for 10 spins 270kREAL —Redeem for 9 spins

—Redeem for 9 spins thank220k —Redeem for 5 free spins

—Redeem for 5 free spins 330kLIKES —Redeem for 12 free spins

—Redeem for 12 free spins 320kday —Redeem for 11 free spins

—Redeem for 11 free spins 310kLIKES —Redeem for 11 common spins

—Redeem for 11 common spins 210kCODE! —Redeem for 5 free spins

—Redeem for 5 free spins theultra190k —Redeem for free spins

—Redeem for free spins likereward1 —Redeem code for 2 spins

—Redeem code for 2 spins 110kcodeyay —Redeem code for 5 spins

—Redeem code for 5 spins 260ktime —Redeem for 8 spins

—Redeem for 8 spins the250k —Redeem for spins

—Redeem for spins 240kCODE —Redeem for 7 spins

—Redeem for 7 spins 230kcode!—Redeem code for 5 spins

Redeeming codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

You can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for My Hero Mania after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the game, you can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:

Step 1) Open My Hero Mania, and pull up the menu by pressing M. If you are a new player, you must spin five times to discover your Quirk.

Step 2) Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste them into the text box on the left.

Step 3) Once the code is submitted, you will receive the appropriate rewards or items.

While some My Hero Mania codes have a short span and expire quickly, others can last for a very long time. You are advised to use the codes listed above as soon as possible to ensure that you receive the benefits.

