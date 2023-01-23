Roblox My Hero Mania codes in January 2023: Free spins

Roblox My Hero Mania is a popular fighting game on the Roblox platform that is inspired by the world of anime. Players can engage in PvP battles with other heroes and complete quests that require them to battle against villains like Mr. Cool. The ultimate goal is to become a Legendary Class Hero, and players can use codes to help them achieve this faster.
The developers of My Hero Mania recently released new codes that players can use to get free spins in the game. These spins increase the chances of finding the perfect Quirk for your character. This article lists the active codes for January 2023 and the expired codes as well.
Redeem codes in Roblox My Hero Mania for free spins
Active codes for Roblox My Hero Mania in January 2023
The new active codes released in January 2023 for Roblox My Hero Mania are listed below:
- 380kCODE!—Redeem for 13 free spins
- 370klikes—Redeem for 1 epic spin
- 360kgoal—Redeem for 13 spins
- thank350k—Redeem for 13 free spins
- easter340k—Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 rare spins
- newyearsupdate23—Redeem for spins
- mhmchristmas22—Redeem for 10 Spins
- turkey22—Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 rare spin, and 1 epic spin
- season6—Redeem for 15 free spins
- 430kcode—Redeem for 12 spins (New)
- 420k—Redeem for 12 spins
Expired codes for Roblox My Hero Mania
The expired codes for My Hero Mania are listed below:
- 80kcode!—Redeem code for 5 spins
- 70kalready—Redeem code for 2 spins
- the100k—Redeem code for 10 spins
- plus120k!—Redeem code for 4 free spins
- big130k—Redeem code for 5 free spins
- ultra140k—Redeem code for 5 free spins
- spinner180k—Redeem for 5 free spins
- goal200k—Redeem for 10 free spins
- newupdate!—Redeem for 10 free spins
- its90k!—Redeem code for 6 spins
- letsgo150k—Redeem code for 5 free spins
- 160ktux—Redeem for 5 free spins
- zi170k—Redeem for free spins
- big300k—Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare spins
- thank290k—Redeem for 10 spins
- 280kLIKES—Redeem for 10 spins
- 270kREAL—Redeem for 9 spins
- thank220k—Redeem for 5 free spins
- 330kLIKES—Redeem for 12 free spins
- 320kday—Redeem for 11 free spins
- 310kLIKES—Redeem for 11 common spins
- 210kCODE!—Redeem for 5 free spins
- theultra190k—Redeem for free spins
- likereward1—Redeem code for 2 spins
- 110kcodeyay—Redeem code for 5 spins
- 260ktime—Redeem for 8 spins
- the250k—Redeem for spins
- 240kCODE—Redeem for 7 spins
- 230kcode!—Redeem code for 5 spins
Redeeming codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
You can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for My Hero Mania after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. Once you launch the game, you can follow the steps listed below to redeem codes:
Step 1) Open My Hero Mania, and pull up the menu by pressing M. If you are a new player, you must spin five times to discover your Quirk.
Step 2) Copy one of the codes from the list above and paste them into the text box on the left.
Step 3) Once the code is submitted, you will receive the appropriate rewards or items.
While some My Hero Mania codes have a short span and expire quickly, others can last for a very long time. You are advised to use the codes listed above as soon as possible to ensure that you receive the benefits.