Roblox Notoriety codes (June 2022): Free rewards 

Roblox Notoriety is a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game that was released in 2010. Notoriety codes, often known as freebies, allow players to obtain free rewards such as cash, badges, contracts, and much more in the game.

Players can greatly benefit from redeeming these codes since the prizes will help them improve their performance and defeat their opponents. It will also make the experience even more engaging.

The codes for Roblox Notoriety are listed in the article below, along with information on how to redeem them and other interesting facts about the game.

Become a skilled criminal by redeeming Roblox Notoriety codes

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and must be typed accurately in the game. If these codes are entered with any sort of typo or error, they will not work.

Players can simply copy the code from below and paste it into the relevant location or text box to avoid typing errors while entering the code. This will also save them a great deal of time and effort.

However, these codes are also not permanent, and they will be withdrawn from the game after a certain period of time. As a result, players should redeem these codes as quickly as possible.

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Notoriety (June 2022):

hotsauce – Redeem this code to receive a Top Secret Badge

– Redeem this code to receive a Top Secret Badge next – Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash d4rkn1njarx – Redeem this code to receive $500,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $500,000 Cash whatadeal – Redeem this code to receive $600,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $600,000 Cash medic – Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Blood Money Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Blood Money Contract ninja – Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract test – Redeem this code to receive 1x Cardboard Safe

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Cardboard Safe 100m – Redeem this code to receive 3x Ruby Safes

– Redeem this code to receive 3x Ruby Safes shinysafe – Redeem this code to receive 1x Diamond Safe

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Diamond Safe favorite – Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Golden Mask Casino contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Golden Mask Casino contract bigbank – Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Brick Bank Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Extreme Difficulty Brick Bank Contract hellodarkness – Redeem this code to receive 1x Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract downtown – Redeem this code to receive 1x Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract nighttime – Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Cook Off Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Cook Off Contract onehundredk – Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash

– Redeem this code to receive $100,000 Cash banksy – Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

– Redeem this code to receive 1x Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract gunupdate – Redeem this code to receive 2x Diamond Safes

Note: If players are having any difficulties while redeeming a code, they can close the game and restart it after a few minutes. This may transfer players to a fresh and updated server, where the codes will work smoothly.

Expired Codes

Luckily, there are no expired codes for Roblox Notoriety for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Notoriety

Redeeming a code in Roblox Notoriety is simple, and players can do it by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Open Roblox Notoriety on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Click on the Store button in the main menu

Step 3: Scroll to the end of the menu page and the Redeem Codes button will be visible

Step 4: Click on the button and enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above

Step 5: Paste it onto the text box that says 'Enter Code Here'

Step 6: Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards

Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any mistakes.

How to get more codes for Notoriety

Players can follow the developers on Twitter: realEvanPickett for more Notoriety codes and join the official Discord server for the latest news and updates on the game. By joining the server, players will be able to interact with other Notoriety gamers and the creators as well.

More interesting facts about Roblox Notoriety

The game's description is enough to convince players to check out this gem. The following is how the developers describe the experience:

'You're a career criminal with the choice to quietly execute heists without being seen or go in loud while fending off the constant threat of the police. Equip yourself with weapons, equipment, and the skills needed so you can get violent the way you want to. Break into banks, massive vaults, and score big.'

Roblox Notoriety can be played with up to 45 players on a single server. The game has received a lot of attention, with many players praising and adoring the game's style. The title was recently updated, and the developers may have also released new features in addition to the codes.

Gamers should definitely try out this fantastic FPS game once, if they haven't already, and try the new features. They can also join forces with their friends and other online gamers across the world to make the gaming session memorable and entertaining.

