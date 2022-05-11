5 best Roblox games like Overwatch

Roblox developers have launched many games that players can globally access and boost their popularity. The platform has rolled out titles for nearly all genres, typically accessible by millions of gamers. But here as well, users are mostly picking shooting games.

Overwatch 2 is currently the platform's most awaited shooting game. It is a sequel to the original Overwatch, released in 2019. The new first-person shooting (FPS) is expected to be a marked change over the original. Primarily, Overwatch is a 6v6, while the sequel will be a 5v5 FPS.

The Overwatch franchise was developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Gameplay involves players teaming up to battle threats worldwide. Teams work to complete map-specific objectives within a limited time. The playerbase grew to an astounding 50 million after three years.

While Overwatch 2 is yet to be released, players can acquaint themselves with the franchise's current gameplay by exploring similar Roblox FPS.

Check out these Roblox FPS games like Overwatch

5) Energy Assault

Created by Typical Games in 2021, Roblox Energy Assault is an FPS game. The multiplayer game can be played with 20 gamers connected to a single server.

The game features some exciting maps, weapons, and game modes. Players have to level up by winning matches to gain more kills, mastery skins, weapons, and other accessories that will help them become pro players in the game. Players can buy new weapons and skins once they get credit for buying them.

Energy Assault currently has six game modes:

Hill Control

Capture the Flag (CTF)

Domination

Artifact

Free For All (FFA)

Team Deathmatch

Currently, the game offers 36 weapons (29 primary and seven secondary weapons). Play and win missions to rank up. Each match is about 10 minutes long.

Players are recommended to buy better guns to win. Exploring different strategies would also be recommended. The goal is to stop the enemy from taking over at any cost. The game is fun to play with friends and gives a complete fighter experience.

4) Arsenal

Roblox Arsenal is a first-person shooter (FPS) game based on the famous video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The game is based on one of its game modes called Arms Race.

Arsenal is an FPS multiplayer game developed by ROLVe Community in 2015. The game can be played with 16 players connected to a single server. The game allows players to kill tons of enemies with different weapons bought in the game.

A revamped version of the game was released in 2018, and since then, the game has gained millions of players. The former version is called Arsenal Archived because it has been archived and can still be played.

Arsenal comes under one of the most popular games on the platform, with over three billion users visiting the game regularly.

3) Island Royale

Created in 2018 by LordJurrd, the game is called Roblox Island Royale and is inspired by battle royale. The game is an all-genre multiplayer game that can be played by several players connected to a single server. The game involves weapons, resources, battles, and many cool skins.

The game allows players to acquire weapons and resources by building structures and winning battles. Island Royale’s features and gameplay are a lot similar to Fortnite.

The multiplayer game has over 400 million players who visit the game regularly, making it one of the most popular games on Roblox. The game receives regular updates and is fun to play with friends and other online players.

2) Zombie Uprising

Another hit FPS game created in 2020 is called Roblox Zombie Uprising, which involves weapons, maps, upgraded models, etc. The multiplayer game developed by USSF – United States Special Forces has many fans across the globe.

Zombie Uprising can be played with up to five players connected to a single server. It also has over 400 million players visiting the game regularly and millions of gamers playing them daily.

The game involves gamers earning in-game currency by playing and using those currencies to gain unique skins, boosts, weapons, etc. Since the game was recently updated, developers might have released some new codes for players.

1) BIG! Paintball

Roblox BIG Paintball was created by BIG Games in 2019 and has since quickly become a globally popular title. BIG Paintball is considered one of the best-made games on the platform. Every FPS player must explore this title.

The multiplayer FPS game can be played with up to 18 connections on a single server, allowing players to kill their enemies and unlock unique weapons. BIG Paintball has tons of maps. It also allows players to maintain killstreaks.

When a player racks up tags, they will be able to use abilities that can help the player tag even more people. Players can get abilities if they get a certain amount of tags in one round. There are currently four abilities in the game. It does not require a killstreak and the tag counter does not reset even if the player dies.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen