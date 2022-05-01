5 underplayed Roblox games worth checking out

Roblox has recently developed a lot of fame. The hype is all about this online platform and storefront where users can play games for free. Surprisingly, these games are not developed by Roblox Corporation. The users of the platform develop their games and generate revenue from it.

The online platform has tons of games across a variety of genres such as horror, role-playing, mystery, and much more. The players can choose to be paranormal investigators, pizza delivery guys, business tycoons, or even own pets of their own.

Despite the platform getting its fame, many amazing games have been left unrecognized. This article further discusses the most underrated Roblox games of 2022 that players can check out.

Best underrated Roblox games that need to be played once

5) Experience Gravity

Roblox Experience Gravity is an underrated comedy game created by Amanda. The game was created in 2006 and is a multiplayer game played by up to 30 players connected on a single server. It’s a game in the sci-fi genre, where one can hang out with a scientific twist.

This is the most underrated game on the platform and is not as easy as it seems. It’s a relaxing game, developed to offer more fun to the players. Users of this online gaming platform are recommended to check out this underrated game for its space theme.

4) Zombie Blitz

Zombie stories are weirdly amazing and so are their games. Roblox Zombie Blitz is another unrecognized yet awesome game created by Blitz Research Inc. The game is full of mystery and has a space theme. Users should check out this amazing game at least once.

The game requires teaming up with friends and surviving the attack of zombies. Zombie games require weapons to shoot the zombie in order to survive.

The multiplayer title was created in 2018 as a first-person shooting game. Players can stay updated with the game’s latest features by following the developers on Twitter and joining the Discord server.

3) Entry Point

Roblox Entry Point, an underappreciated game, was created by Freefall Softworks. This is an action-based first-person shooting game. The game involves completing about fifteen missions by joining the team.

It is a multiplayer game that was created in 2017 and can be enjoyed by about 60 players connected to a single session. It is such a beautiful game that allows one to make more friends across the world.

Actions, stories, and missions make the game more interesting and encourage players to invest more time playing it.

2) Stop it! Slender

Here’s an underpraised survival horror game: Roblox Stop it! Slender by Kinnis97. It is based on the popular game Slender: The Eight Pages.

The game’s main aim is the same as the original to find the three generators, activate them, and collect all eight pages. While completing these tasks, players must ensure that they stay away from the Slender.

The multiplayer horror game was created in 2010. Up to 11 players can be connected to a single server. The game provides a free loot box every 20 hours to its premium members.

Players will love this horror survival game while playing it with their friends. Those who love horror survival games should definitely check out this amazing game at least once.

1) Welcome

Another survival horror game called Roblox Welcome was created by Dexus Studios in 2021. This new game can be played with friends or even alone. This multiplayer game can be played with up to 30 players connected to a single server.

Like all horror movies, this game allows players to initially buy a new house of their preference. It was only later to discover that the house had some spooky unraveling mysteries that needed to be uncovered by the players.

With scary things moving in the house and hearing these strange creepy noises, players are advised to enter with friends. One should definitely check out this wonderful, underappreciated horror survival game

An outstanding horror game with a number of jump scares comes with a warning to the players. Furthermore, the loud sound effects may not be suitable for everyone, especially those who are under a certain type of medication.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul