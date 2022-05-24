Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (May 2022): Free XP and spins

As the anime fandom is increasing day by day, Roblox developers have developed plenty of games for them. So that they can experience the same kind of adventure, thrill, and environment as they did while watching the anime series or reading manga.

One of these anime games is Roblox Rojutsu Blox. This single-player anime game is an amazing creation of Retribution Studios. The game was created in 2021, and gamers gave such a wonderful response because it has several million followers, and players regularly visit it.

This role-playing game (RPG) allows players to create their own characters and add abilities to them according to their will. Players can also upgrade their health, power, spirit, and curses. Players will need spins for new curses. Curses provide spells that can be used to defeat enemies.

Whereas the single-player game was recently updated, and players have released some new codes for players to use to claim free rewards for themselves. This article showcases new active, working, expired, and valid codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox (May 2022) and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Rojutsu Blox codes to redeem free rewards such as spins and more

New active codes

Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes do not last forever and will expire anytime soon, so players are recommended to use the codes at their earliest convenience. Codes are freebies that help players redeem free rewards that benefit them.

These codes will help players enhance their game, achieve some set targets, make an impression on their opponents, help players have more fun, and gain more players in the game.

Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes are also case-sensitive, which means to make the codes work, players have to type in the code without any errors or typos. Doing so will lead to the non-functioning of the code and wastage of time and effort.

Therefore, players can copy and paste the desired code from the list below to avoid silly mistakes and redeem the rewards effortlessly.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox (May 2022):

!PremSpin7 – Redeem code for a Premium Spin

– Redeem code for 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins !EXPCode2 – Redeem code for 500,000 EXP

Expired codes

Since these codes do not last forever and will get expired, players can always have a look at the expired ones to learn about them and not waste their efforts and time typing out the expired ones.

However, entering an expired code will not delete or affect any progress in the game or the saved game, whereas it will simply not function.

Here are the expired codes for Roblox Rojutsu Blox for players to have a look at:

!EXPCode1 – Redeem code for 500,000 EXP

How to redeem a code in Roblox Rojutsu Blox?

Redeeming a code in Roblox Rojutsu Blox is simple, as players can learn it by following the simple steps.

Here are the steps for players to learn how to redeem a code in Rojutsu Blox:

1) Open Roblox Rojutsu Blox on mobile, PC, or other devices.

2) Next, click on the Chat window panel available on the bottom side of the screen.

3) Enter the desired code from the list above, or copy-paste it onto the text box.

4) Hit the "Enter" button to claim the rewards.

5) Enjoy the rewards!

Ensure to re-check the entered code before hitting the "Enter" button to redeem it to avoid any mistakes or errors.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar