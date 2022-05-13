Shindo Life codes in Roblox: Free spins and coins (May 2022)

In Roblox Shindo Life, players can use codes to improve their character's lineage. If they utilize these codes at the start of the game, they will move faster.
There's much to keep users occupied while they play, whether they want to put together a specific fight build or simply run around the world with their friends, like Naruto.
For those unaware, Shindo Life is a smash-hit Roblox game. It features a stylized Naruto-like anime look and a variety of multiplayer modes. There are duels to fight in, adventure sections to explore, and a Scroll Hunt mode different from the other action-oriented modes.
Roblox: Shindo Life codes for free spins and coins
Active codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Readers, please note that the vouchers are valid for a limited time and can expire at any moment. Hene, use them as soon as possible.
Also, please enter the codes exactly as they appear, for which gamers can copy and paste them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, any fault may result in failure. The steps to redeem codes have been explained below.
- BeastTitan3!—Redeem code for Coins and Spins
- GenThreeYesson!—Redeem code for Coins and Spins
- RuneKoncho!—Redeem code for RELL Coins and Spins (New)
- VeryStrange!—Redeem code for RELL Coins and Spins (New)
Expired codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Check out this record of previously available codes that have expired. If players used these codes before they were deactivated, they have nothing to worry about, as the previously given rewards will never be lost.
- 0aCbeHUHwhat!— Spins and RELL Coins
- 10MillEXP!— rewards
- 12D4yz0fh0tsauce!— free spins!
- 150kayRC!— 150K RELL Coins
- 1ceW0rks!— free spins!
- 1YearSL2!— 500 Spins
- 200SPEENS!— 200 spins
- 2021N3wY3AR!— free spins!
- 2022isHERE!— 200 Spins
- 25KR3LLCO1NZZ!— 25,000 RELLcoins
- 2Rad!— 25 spins
- 2YrsDev!— 100 Spins
- 4ndyd4ne!— free spins!
- 58xp!— 5M XP
- 5ucc355! - free spins!
- AcaiB0wla!— 90 spins
- akumaSinferno!— 127 free spins and 12k Coins
- Alchemist!— free spins!
- AlphiramaAkuma!— 150 Spins
- AlphiramaShizen!— 150 Spins
- AlwaysHungryYe!— free spins
- AlwaysLevelingUp!— spins
- anc1entp00p!— free spins!
- aNewFEELing!— 90 Spins
- AnimeN0Alch3mist!— 90 spins
- AnimeNoAlchemist!— free spins!
- ApoLspirT!— 200k RELL Coins
- B3LLaReR1ng1ng!— free spins!
- BacktoWok!— 90 Spins
- BaconBread!— free spins!
- BahtMane!— 100 Spins
- BankaiDokei!— 25K RELL Coins and 250 Spins
- BankaiZenDokei!— 500 Spins
- beDaSauceMon!— 90 Spins
- BeenSomeTimeBoi!— 6 Million Ryo
- berryCoolMon!— 30 Spins
- BETTERgraphics!— 250 Spins
- BiccB0i!— free spins!
- bidnessfam!— 25 spins
- BigBattyBoi!— free spins
- bigBeardMon!— 5 Million EXP
- bigExperienceMon!— 1 Hour Double EXP
- BigFatBunny!— free spins!
- BiGGemups!— Spins and 5K RELL Coins
- biggerShOOs!— 25 Spins
- bigjobMON!— 30 Spins
- BigManBadManTing!— free spins
- BIGmonLEEKS!— 200 Spins
- BigOleSOUND!— Spins & RELL Coins
- BigRELLmonCode!— 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- BigRenGokuMon!— free Spins
- BigShindoGuns!— 90 Spins
- BigTenGokuMon!— 30 free spins
- bigthickcodeMon!— 90 Spins (NEW)
- BigThingZnow!— free spins!
- bigUPyup!— a reward
- blick0ff!— 100 spins
- blockNdoDge!— free spins!
- BookOfHype!— spins
- BorumakE!— Spins and RELL Coins
- bossMonRELL!— 90 Spins
- BugsCl4n!— free spins!
- BusBius!— lots of free Spins
- c4ndywh00ps!— free spins!
- CashBad!— 25 spins
- CCsad!— 25 spins
- chaChingcha!— 90 spins
- chadSanGiGA!— Double XP
- chapEmUp!— Spins
- checkmateMon!— 30 Spins
- ChekEt!— free spins
- chillenBuildenMon!— 30 Spins (NEW)
- CleanAnimsMON!— 30 Spins
- Cowabunging!—Redeem 5K RELLCoins
- cryAboutEt!— 45 spins
- DaBoatWEELfloat!— 5k RELLcoins
- dangS0nWearU!— spins
- datF4tt!— 45 spins
- de2001!— 500 Spins
- de2002!— 500 Spins
- de2003!— 500 Spins
- de2004!— 500 Spins
- de2005!— 74 Spins
- DEEBLEexPE!— 1 Hour x2 XP
- DeRELLCoin!— 500 spins
- deTingBigMon!— 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- DeTingTingsTing!— free spins
- DeTINGZZZ!— free spins
- dexp!— a reward
- Dr1vingYEAGER!— Spins and RELL Coins
- drMorbiusmon!— 200 free spins
- EasterIsH3re!— free spins!
- EggHaunt!— free spins!
- EmberDub!— free spins!
- EndLess!— free spins!
- ENERGYofAGOD!— 25 Spins
- EngLishGalFiona!— free spins
- EpicGRAPHICS!— 30K RELL Coins
- Er3NYEaRgear!— 30 Spins and 3000 Rell Coins
- Erenshiki!— Spins and RELL Coins
- expGifts!— 30 Minutes of 2x XP
- FannyPacked!— 40 Spins
- FarmerdeMan!— 90 spins
- FarmingMeLawn!— free spins
- farmsJins!— Spins and RELL Coins
- fourFOURfour!— free spins!
- G00DHPg00dLife!— 60 Spins & 6k RELL Coins
- g1ftz0hgafts!— free spins!
- GardenFarm!— free spins
- Gen3When!— Spins
- GenGen3Apol!— Coins and Spins
- GEToutMYwayNOOB!— 90 Spins
- giftFOEdayZ!— 5 Million EXP
- GlitchesFixes!— free spins!
- GOATofaBOATfloat!— 25 Spins
- GOTTAkeepGOING!— free Spins
- GOTTAkeepPUSHINGon!— 25 Spins
- gri11Burgars!— free spins!
- grindOFaGOD!— 25 Spins
- HAHAHAHAwinBOIwin!— 25 spins
- halfChikenMon!— 90 Spins
- HappyNewYear!— 100 Spins
- HardWokMon!— 90 Spins
- HatersMad!— 90 spins
- HaveDeFaith!— free spins
- holdMYSELFtogether!— 25 Spins
- HOLYMILLofLIKES!— 500 spins
- HotDogBigDog!— 90 spins
- howToSleepMon!— 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- iAmLegendary!— free spins
- IeatChiken!— 200 Spins
- iLLoutWORKanyone!— 25 Spins
- inferi0r!— free spins
- isR3v3n3g3!— 90 free spins!
- itALLaGrind!— 25 spins
- ItsOurTime!— free spins
- J0eStar!— 30 Spins (NEW)
- J1nSHEEkeys!— Spins
- j1NyErGAr!— Spins and RELL Coins
- Johnsuki!— Spins and RELL Coins
- k1llStr3ak!— free spins!
- k3Ns0uND!— Spins & RELL Coins
- Kamaki!— 50 Spins
- KazeM1na!— free Spins
- Kenichi!— free spins!
- l00kaTM3Foo!— free spins
- LagFix!— free spins!
- LeRELLrad!— 25 spins
- LetDeMonWok!— 90 Spins
- Lickmanroblox!— 90 spins
- LiGhTweighT!— free spins!
- LoopyGomgom!— 90 Spins
- losingLIFE!— Spins
- lostThemWHERE!— 2x XP
- m0n3yUpFunnyUp!— free spins
- M0utH!— a reward!
- m1ndTranzf3r!— free spins!
- m33ksm3llz!— free spins!
- Mashallah!— free spins!
- MentallyFarmers!— 90 spins
- Minakaze!— 111 Spins
- MorbiTing!— lots of Coins
- more3XP!— 2x XP
- moreechpee!— 5M XP
- MorMor!— lots of free Spins
- movingUpWayUp!— 25 spins
- n0n0noooooo!— a STAT reset!
- n3vaN33dedhelp!— 90 spins
- NeedToUPmyself!— free spins
- NewBeginnings!— 200 Spins
- NewEFFECTS!— 500 Spins
- NiceEpic!— free spins!
- niceEXPdood!— Double EXP
- niceTwiceEXpd!— 2x XP
- NindoShindo!— 45 spins
- NothingStopYou!— free spins
- Playroblox23!-spins
- poopENhoopyEn!— 2K RELL Coins and 25 Spins
- PostFarmloan!— free spins
- Pray4Update!— 200 Spins
- prayTaGod!— 25 Spins
- PrideUpBruv!— free spins
- PROVEemWRONG!— free Spins
- PtS3!— a STAT reset!
- r1cecrisp5!— free spins!
- R341G4M35!— free spins!
- R3LLPATCHY!— 5K RELL Coins and 50 Spins
- RabbitNoJutsu!— free spins!
- REELclaus!— 500 Spins
- REELcookies!— 500 Spins
- REELdivine!— 5K RELL Coins
- REELlicks!— 200 Spins
- REELsantar!— 500 Spins and 90k RC
- REELworked!— 100 Spins and 10k RC
- RELL2020Year!— 15K Rell Coins and 100 Spins
- RELL2xExxP!— 2 hours of 2x XP
- RELLbigbrain!— free spins!
- RELLcoin!— 500 spins
- rellCoyn!— 20K RELL Coins
- rellEmberBias!— spins
- RELLgreatful!— free spins!
- RELLhOuSe!— free spins!
- ReLLm!— free spins!
- RELLniceCode!— 7K RELL Coins and 70 Spins
- RELLpieceW!— 500 Spins
- RELLpoo!— spins
- RELLseesBEEs!— Spins and 2.5K RELL Coins
- RELLsh1Nd0!— free spins!
- RELLSm00th!— free spins!
- RELLspecsOut!— free spins!
- RELLsup!— 100 Spins
- RELLswee200k!— 45 Spins
- RELLw3Lcomes!— free spins!
- RELLworld!— 200 spins!
- RemadeTailedSpirits!— free spins!
- renGOkuuu!— free Spins
- rENgunK0!— free Spins
- ReUSkunkedMate!— free spins
- RiserAkuman!— free spins!
- RunningfromDeMon!— 200 spins
- SarachiaAkuma!— 100 Spins
- SeaARELL!— Spins and RELL Coins
- SEnpieBenKai!— 30 Spins and 3k RELL Coins
- Shad0rks!— free spins!
- ShinBenTen!— 90 Spins
- Shindai2Nice!— free spins!
- Shindo2022!—100 Spin + 10k RELL Coins
- SHINDO50!— free spins!
- ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!— 150 Spins and 10K RELL Coins
- ShindoGraphics!— 500 Spins
- ShindoStorm!— free spins
- ShinRen!— 90 Spins
- ShootingSTarS!— a reward
- shotyofaceFam!— free spins
- ShUpDoodE!— Spins
- SickestDr0pz!— free spins!
- sickNHealthy!— free spins
- silverfang!— free spins!
- SirYesS1r!— free spins!
- SixP4thzSpirit!— free spins!
- Sk1LLGaWP!— 45 spins
- Sk1LLWAP!— 45 spins
- SkunkBruv!— free spins
- SL2isBack!— spins
- TaknaP1zza!— 90 Spins
- TenGOkuuu!— 120 free spins
- TENgunK0!— 60 free spins
- TensaSengoku!— free Spins
- TenSen!— free Spins
- ThanksRELLGames!— free spins!
- ThickUpz!— free spins
- tingsMonTings!— 1 Hour Double XP
- TingsYaknow!— 25 Spins
- tomspidermon!— 60 free spins and 6k Coins
- TopDevRELL!— free spins!
- Underdog!— free spins!
- UpdateIsHERE!— 16,000 RELLCoins
- UpdateIsHERE!— 20,000 RELLCoins
- useDeBrainMon!— 90 Spins
- VenGeanc3!— RELL Coins
- VenGeance!— Spins
- VerifiedTwitter!— 75 Spins and 5K Coins
- VoneFix!— stat reset!
- wakeUpandSmelldeMoney!— 25 spins
- weDemBois!— free spins
- WeRiseB3y0nd!— 90 spins
- work2HARD!— 90 Spins
- yaDUNkno!— spins
- YaKnoDeVibezman!— free spins
- YeagerMan!— free spins!
- zat5u!— free spins!
- zucYamumFam!— a reward
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in this Roblox game:
- Start by selecting Edit at the Game Mode Select screen after launching the game
- In the [YouTube Code] text box in the top-right corner, type the code exactly as it appears above.
- It will instantly apply the award if the code is correct.
Remember to have the exclamation mark "!" if it is included in the code. It's a part of the code and not just punctuation.
The developers of this Roblox game keep sharing codes on their official Twitter accounts and Roblox Discord servers. The links can be found on the game's home page in Roblox. Readers are thus encouraged to join today to get more free rewards!