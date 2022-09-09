The Chainsmokers virtual concert in Roblox: How to watch, date, time, and more details 

The Chainsmokers are officially performing in Roblox in a virtual live concert. The highly anticipated event came just in time to wrap up the summer gaming season that players were engaged in.

While many fake The Chainsmokers event games are still on the platform, the official concert was announced earlier this week by Roblox and the band's official Twitter accounts.

Earlier this month, several players fell into the scam of the fake event and ended up getting banned from the game. But since the official concert is finally here, there are a number of experiences and cool new features that it will bring to players. Here are all the details about the much-awaited gaming event of the year.

The Chainsmokers Roblox event details: Time, date and how to watch

The official Roblox account announced that The Chainsmokers have created a new game entirely called Festival Tycoon, where the official event will take place. Moreover, the electronic music-duo will be inaugurating the experience with an in-game concert. Players can take part in the experience today at 4 pm PST.

The concert can only be played if they jump into the custom experience created for them. Players will be free to explore the tropical island in the game, complete special quests, and have brand new avatar items added to the library.

Additionally, they will be able to create their own custom experience in the new Festival Tycoon game using all the assets that will be used in the concert. The game will work on a similar level to other real-life simulator games like Restaurant Tycoon 2.

A video was recently leaked online showing The Chainsmokers performing their song iPad in the studio wearing motion-tracking suits. Additionally, a side-by-side in-game preview of their avatars could also be seen as to how they will look onstage once the event begins.

Also, earlier this week, The Chainsmokers were seen playing a horror-themed Roblox game where streamer Funneh hosted an exclusive interview with them. It was full of jump scares and funny moments that their fan-base loved, hyping them up about the upcoming event.

Others appreciated their love for Roblox and how they wanted to further escalate the gaming experience through their upcoming concert and Festival Tycoon experience. Now, the only question that players might have is whether there are any free rewards they can get from it or not.

Will players get free rewards in The Chainsmokers' event?

Players will get free rewards from quests that are currently active in the game prior to the experience. However, the quests will remain active until next week so they can jump in and get those rewards.

The rewards that players can get from the quests are as follows:

Drum Kit Sword Pack Security Guard Gas Mask VIP Pass Purple Shades

The items above contain the original branding and logos of the latest The Chainsmokers album and some of their most popular songs. Players can use these rewards on their avatars across several experiences.

