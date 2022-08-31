Ninja Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and more (September 2022)

In the Roblox game Ninja Clicker Simulator, players must explore new realms. Visit new islands and gather local animals. To become the wealthiest ninja in the game, one can use rebirth for yen and acquire shurikens.

Players can redeem codes for double luck boosts and the ability to open eggs much faster. With faster egg hatching, players can get more in-game money to buy better weapons and higher upgrades.

Players can also spend some Robux to get badges that offer more than free rewards.

Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator codes that will help players progress faster than than ever

Active codes in Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

10KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

15KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck

17KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck

1MVISITS- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of X2 Luck

5KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

BOOST- Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minutes of X10 Yen

BZZZZZ- Redeem this code in the game to get x10 Secret Pets Chances for 1 hour

CAPCAKE- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck Boost

CAVE- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

EARTHGEM- Redeem this code in the game to get Earth Gem Pet

EASY- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck Boost

EZRAINBOW- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck Boost

FANS- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck

FIREGEM- Redeem this code in the game to get Fire Gem Pet

gal4xy- Redeem this code in the game to get a free Galactus Pet

HELLOITSME- Redeem this code in the game to get x100 Shurikens

HIDDENONE- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Yen Potion

HONEY- Redeem this code in the game to get x10 Yen Boost

HW2020- Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

ITSCAPCAKE- Redeem this code in the game to get itsCapCake Pet

MAGIC- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck Boost

NICELL- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

NICELL4- Redeem this code in the game to get Nicell4 Pet

POWER- Redeem this code in the game to get Open Egg Faster Boost

ROLLINROLLIN- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

SECRET- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

SOSORRY- Redeem this code in the game to get X2 Luck

THECOOKIEBOIYT- Redeem this code in the game to get CookieBoi Pet

THEEND- Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of X2 Open Egg Faster Boost

WATER- Redeem this code in the game to get x2 Luck

WATERGEM- Redeem this code in the game to get Water Gem Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator

No codes have expired yet and they do not have an expiration date as of now. Nobody knows for sure because the creators haven't provided any information.

This is a feature shared by all Roblox codes, so users must move quickly and use the live ones as soon as they can. Rewards and gifts are not a concern because they will be stored in the account even if the codes expire.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a bit of time, so players must be patient.

When the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button with the bird icon on the side of the screen. Click the button.

Copy and paste a working code into the available area.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

More codes in Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator

To receive the most recent information about the game and its events as well as new codes, players can also follow the developers on Twitter.

They can also join the Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator Discord server where fresh codes are routinely provided. Players and moderators encourage creative expressions and random conversations here. By following this Discord channel, players may stay in touch with the vibrant community of the game.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta