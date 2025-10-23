Plants vs Brainrots Desert Biome guide

The Desert Biome in Plants Vs Brainrots was introduced with the Story update. Brainrots appearing in the new biome are tougher, requiring players to grow more Godly and Secret plants, and tactically use gears like Frost Grenades and Carrot Launchers. It is currently considered endgame content, especially given the long grind behind unlocking the biome.

This guide tells you how to access the Desert Biome and face its many challenges in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to unlock the Desert Biome in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Orcalero Orcala enemy (Image via Roblox)

To unlock the Desert Biome, you'll need to clear all 25 waves in the Brainrot Invasion. This game mode includes the storylines of five Brainrot enemies, the last being Orcalero Orcala, who appears as the main enemy in the 25th wave.

A Brainrot Invasion can be triggered once every 20 to 30 minutes. When its countdown appears on the top right side of the screen, the word "Imminent" is shown in red. This is eventually replaced by the word "Battle", allowing you to face the enemy wave whenever you're ready.

In a Brainrot Invasion wave, several large-sized characters arrive on the spawner. They possess more health than the usual units. Additionally, they have the ability to temporarily destroy plants in your garden, compelling you to deploy more to stop the threat.

The waves get more challenging as you progress. As a result, the 25th wave is the most difficult. It is advised to use several Secret plants like Mango, Shroombino, and King Limone to easily defeat the Brainrots.

Brainrot Invasion centers on defeating 25 enemy waves commanded by 5 main Brainrots. You can learn more about the challenge in this guide.

All new characters in the Plants Vs Brainrots Desert Biome

The Desert Biome (Image via Roblox)

Once unlocked, the Desert Biome changes the landscape of your base in Plants Vs Brainrots, giving it a sandy color instead of the usual green. You'll also notice cacti all over your base.

The most notable change brought by the biome are the enemies. While the Grasslands Biome had Tier 1 Brainrots, the Desert Biome will unleash Tier 2 Brainrots. You may need to improve the firepower in your garden to continue slaying the tougher enemies.

The Desert Biome also unlocks five Secret Brainrots: El Tacorito, Pepito Di Pollo, Meowtronzio, Bangello, and Rexosaurus Hatcherini. All of them have no fusion recipes, but that may change in the next update. Players may also get gears exclusive to the new biome.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Is it possible to skip a Brainrot Invasion enemy?

No. You must clear all 25 waves to unlock the Desert Biome. If you fail to clear any wave, you can retry it.

What are Tier 2 Brainrots?

Tier 2 characters are those that possess more health than those in Tier 1.

What is the best Desert Biome Brainrot?

Pepito Di Pollo is the best Desert Biome-exclusive character. It has a base earnings rate of $5100 every second, which is higher than the others.

