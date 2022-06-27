Project Hero codes in Roblox: Free spins, resets, and more (June 2022)

Players can use Roblox Project Hero codes to redeem in-game rewards like spins, resets, and other special upgrades. The codes are exclusively released by the developers, so players can check out their official Twitter account or Discord server for codes or continue reading the article where all the working codes have been put together.
Project Hero is a Roblox metaverse experience created by Atlas Fan Club. Players can explore an open world and find Quirks to unleash powerful skills in this game inspired by the anime My Hero Academia. Gamers can start at Hosu City, train to become stronger, and face off against more powerful opponents to reach their full potential.
Become the most powerful player using free codes in Roblox Project Hero
Active codes in Roblox Project Hero
These codes have no set expiry date, which means they can stop working at any time. Players should redeem them as soon as possible.
- 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- 15KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- 1MVISITS – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- 20KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- 20SPINCODEYES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- 25KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- 2MVISITS – Redeem code for 8 Free Quirk Spins
- 35KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- 3MVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- 40KLIKES – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- 45KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 4MVISITS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- 500KVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins
- 55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 5KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- 60KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 70KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 75KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- 80KLIKES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- BUGFIXES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- CHRISTMAS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- CHRISTMAS! – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- CODEDROPPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins & Rep
- CODEENJOY – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- CODEY – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- COOLCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem code for Hero Rep
- EPICCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- EXPCODE1 – Redeem code for XP
- EXPCODE2 – Redeem code for XP
- FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- HEROREP – Redeem code for Hero Rep
- LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- LETSGOCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- MOGIFT – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP
- MORESET2 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
- NasuuYT – Redeem code for 3 Quirk Spins
- NEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWCODEEE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWESTCODE – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- NEWESTSPINS – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- NEWSPINS35 – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWUPDATE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- NEWVERISON42 – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- PATCH1CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- PATCH2CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- PATCHINGCODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- RELEASE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins
- RESETMEASAP – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- RESETSTATS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- Shutdowncode1 – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)
- ShutdownCode1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)
- SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- SORRYFORBUG – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins
- SPINSYES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- STATRESET35 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- STATRESETFI – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset
- THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)
- THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem code for Quirk Spin
- THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem code for Quirk Spins
- UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins & XP
- UPDATE – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins
- UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATE4EXP – Redeem code for XP
- UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem code for XP
- UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins
- UPDATEISOUT – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset
- VERISONV42NEW – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)
- VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem code for Villain Rep
- VILLAINREP – Redeem code for Villain Rep
- WISEHI – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Project Hero
Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password.
- Launch the game, Project Hero, on either PC or mobile device.
- Click on the Codes button visible at the bottom of the screen
- Copy an active code from the above list and paste it into the “Enter Code” textbox
- Finally, players can hit the Confirm button to get the promised reward
Players can also type the code, but that leads to making mistakes. The best way is to copy and paste them into the box.