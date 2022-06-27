Project Hero codes in Roblox: Free spins, resets, and more (June 2022)

Players can use Roblox Project Hero codes to redeem in-game rewards like spins, resets, and other special upgrades. The codes are exclusively released by the developers, so players can check out their official Twitter account or Discord server for codes or continue reading the article where all the working codes have been put together.

Project Hero is a Roblox metaverse experience created by Atlas Fan Club. Players can explore an open world and find Quirks to unleash powerful skills in this game inspired by the anime My Hero Academia. Gamers can start at Hosu City, train to become stronger, and face off against more powerful opponents to reach their full potential.

Become the most powerful player using free codes in Roblox Project Hero

Active codes in Roblox Project Hero

These codes have no set expiry date, which means they can stop working at any time. Players should redeem them as soon as possible.

10KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

15KLIKES – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

1MVISITS – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

20KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

20SPINCODEYES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

25KLIKES – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

2MVISITS – Redeem code for 8 Free Quirk Spins

35KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

3MVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

40KLIKES – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

45KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

4MVISITS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

500KVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

50KLIKES – Redeem code for 8 Quirk Spins

55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

5KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

60KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

70KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

75KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

80KLIKES – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

ALLMIGHTISHERE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

BIGBUGPATCH – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

BUGFIXES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

CHRISTMAS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

CHRISTMAS! – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

CHRISTMASEVE – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

CODEDROPPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins & Rep

CODEENJOY – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

CODEGOTDROPED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

CODEY – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

COOLCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

DOUBLEREP4 – Redeem code for Hero Rep

EPICCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

EVERYTHINGPATCHED – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

EXPCODE1 – Redeem code for XP

EXPCODE2 – Redeem code for XP

FINALLYSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

HEROREP – Redeem code for Hero Rep

LASTSHUTDOWN – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

LETSGOCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

MOBILEISLIVE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

MOGIFT – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins, Rep, Cash, & XP

MORESET2 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

NasuuYT – Redeem code for 3 Quirk Spins

NEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

NEWCODEEE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

NEWESTCODE – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

NEWESTSPINS – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

NEWESTSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

NEWSPINS35 – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

NEWUPDATE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

NEWVERISON42 – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

PATCH1CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

PATCH2CODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

PATCHINGCODE – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

RELEASE – Redeem code for 5 Quirk Spins

RESETMEASAP – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

RESETSTATS – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

Shutdowncode1 – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins (Case-sensitive)

ShutdownCode1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Case-sensitive)

SHYUTDOWNCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

SORRYFORBUG – Redeem code for 15 Quirk Spins

SPINSYES – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

STATRESET35 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

STATRESETFI – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

STATRESETUPDATE4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

THANKSFORNEWCODE – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)

THANKSFORPATCH – Redeem code for Quirk Spin

THANKSMRUNRIO – Redeem code for Quirk Spins

UNRIOCLUTCH – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins & XP

UPDATE – Redeem code for 20 Quirk Spins

UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 10 Quirk Spins

UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

UPDATE4EXP – Redeem code for XP

UPDATE4LITEXPEXP – Redeem code for XP

UPDATE4SPINS – Redeem code for Free Quirk Spins

UPDATEISOUT – Redeem code for a Stat Point Reset

VERISONV42NEW – Redeem code for Quirk Spins (NEW)

VILLAIN4REPUPDATE – Redeem code for Villain Rep

VILLAINREP – Redeem code for Villain Rep

WISEHI – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Project Hero

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password.

Launch the game, Project Hero, on either PC or mobile device.

Click on the Codes button visible at the bottom of the screen

Copy an active code from the above list and paste it into the “Enter Code” textbox

Finally, players can hit the Confirm button to get the promised reward

Players can also type the code, but that leads to making mistakes. The best way is to copy and paste them into the box.

