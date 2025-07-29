Prospecting Windswept Beach guide

Windswept Beach is one of the many new regions introduced with Prospecting's Volcanic update. The expansion introduces many new things, such as a new island filled with different biomes, minerals, NPCs, and unique mechanics. However, to take advantage of all the items found in the new regions, you'll need to get there first.

Ad

This article lists all the basic information regarding the titular beach in the game.

A guide to the Windswept Beach in Prospecting

The Ferryman (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Caldera Island is the main biome introduced with the Prospecting Volcanic update. It houses three unique regions: Volcanic Sands, The Magma Furnace, and Windswept Beach. However, the island needs to be unlocked before you can reach it.

Ad

Trending

The prerequisite to unlock Caldera is completing the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest. Here's how to do it:

Visit the Ferryman on the Fortune River Pier. Interact with him and he'll tell you that the Lighthouse needs to be fixed to proceed.

Go to the Massive Lighthouse at Sunset Beach. Reach its top and interact with the Lightkeep. Talk with the NPC to start the quest.

You'll need to give the NPC 1 Luminum to complete the quest. It can be found on Sunset Beach.

Interact with the Lightkeep after giving the mineral. You'll conclude the quest.

Visit the Ferryman again and ask him to take you to Caldera Island.

Once you've visited the new biome, you can use the Ferryman or Fast Travel waypoints to travel between regions.

Ad

The Windswept Beach requires Level 4 Toughness items. The region houses two NPCs: A Merchant and a Paleontologist. You can engage with the latter to start a quest.

Here are all the minerals in Prospecting's Windswept Beach:

Rarity Mineral Name Common Seashell Pearl Obsidian Uncommon Topaz Coral Rare Silver Clamshell Periodt Meteoric Iron Epic Ammonite Fossil Osmium Opal Legendary Rose Gold Dragon Bone Catseye Mythic Inferlume Vortessence

Ad

Also read — How to complete Tired Prospector quests in Prospecting

FAQs regarding Windswept Beach in Prospecting

How do you reach Windswept Beach?

Complete the Repairing the Lighthouse quest and talk to the Ferryman NPC.

What Mythic Minerals can you find in Windswept Beach?

Inferlume and Vortessence.

Where is Windswept Beach?

It is located on Caldera Island.

Also read — Prospecting: A beginner's guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025