Protect The House From Monsters: A beginner's guide

Protect The House From Monsters is a survival Roblox game by Mango Jungle. It was released only recently and has already become massively popular, gaining millions of visits within two months. While the concept of the title is quite straightforward, surviving longer gets increasingly difficult, necessitating a decent familiarity with the game's basics.
On that note, here’s a complete beginner’s guide to Protect The House From Monsters in Roblox.
A complete beginner's guide for Roblox Protect The House From Monsters
Gameplay overview
All players in the lobby start in the middle of a large mansion. Your goal is quite simple: Keep killing the monsters and don't let them enter the house. You get 59 seconds to prepare before the wave starts, and it will not stop until a lot of monsters are already inside the mansion.
You begin with the following items:
- Revolver: A high damage pistol with a slow firing rate.
- Grenade: A basic throwable item that is useful for eliminating multiple monsters at once. However, it can be difficult to aim the item.
- Plank: A reliable melee weapon with decent damage.
If you leave the mansion’s fenced area and enter the forest, your vision becomes significantly limited, and the environment gets darker. It's highly recommended to explore the forest with teammates, as monsters can spawn anywhere. You can find many camps and towers to use as safe zones.
There are also in-game shops available inside and outside, but they are not that useful separately, as all the purchasable items are always accessible from the menu on the left side of the screen. You can also find Mystery Boxes across the mansion and forest that unlock new weapons. However, they do not grant any free items and simply make new weapons purchasable.
One important thing to note is that there are no items to help you heal in the game; that only happens passively. You can slowly regenerate health over time, so hiding is the only option when you are low on HP.
Map
You can view the full map of Protect The House From Monsters right outside the entrance of the house. The house is at the center, and there's a wooden fence all around it. Beyond the fence, there's a dense forest, which is riskier due to reduced visibility. There are multiple towers and camps around the map. The question-mark icons indicate the Mystery Box locations on the map.
Monsters
Monsters in this game vary in size, health, and strength. While some of them are extremely weak and die in one hit, some others are really strong. It's worth noting that the monsters move faster than you, so it's always better to fight them when you are surrounded. The reward from defeating a monster ranges from $10 to $50, depending on its size. Some monsters also drop bonus coins as additional loot.
Weapons
The $ symbol here refers to in-game currency. Here are all the weapons you can purchase in Protect The House From Monsters:
Guns
- Viper: $400
- Phantom: $7,400
- Shotgun: $900
- Drifter: $1,000
- Striker: $2,000
- Hunter: $1,700
- Machinegun: $8,000
- PPSH: $3,900
- Piercer: $350
- Scout: $400
- Rumbler: $900
- Minigun: 119 Robux
- Sniper: 59 Robux
Melee
- Bat: $200
- Sword: $2,700
- Axe: $7,000
- Katana: $9,300
- Chainsaw: 59 Robux
Turrets
- Popper: $2,000
- Slugger: $4,400
- Cyclone: $12,500
- Rocketeer: $21,000
- Pulser: $32,000
- Hailstorm: $46,000
- Destroyer: $100,000
FAQs
1) Do you get money for assisting in a kill?
Yes, both you and the player who dealt the final blow share the reward.
2) When does the game end?
Protect The House From Monsters only ends when too many monsters have entered the mansion, which results in the elimination of all the teammates. There's no actual end to the game, as it is an endless survival experience.
3) Is going into the forest worth it?
If you have strong weapons and teammates, then yes, exploring the forest is fun. You can find various camps, towers, and other locations there.
4) What’s the most expensive item in Protect The House From Monsters?
The Destroyer Turret is the most expensive item, costing $100,000 to unlock.
That's everything you need to know about Protect The House From Monsters in Roblox.
