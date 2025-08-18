Protect The House From Monsters: A beginner's guide

Protect The House From Monsters is a survival Roblox game by Mango Jungle. It was released only recently and has already become massively popular, gaining millions of visits within two months. While the concept of the title is quite straightforward, surviving longer gets increasingly difficult, necessitating a decent familiarity with the game's basics.

Ad

On that note, here’s a complete beginner’s guide to Protect The House From Monsters in Roblox.

Also read: Roblox Mad Road: A beginner's guide

A complete beginner's guide for Roblox Protect The House From Monsters

Gameplay overview

All players in the lobby start in the middle of a large mansion. Your goal is quite simple: Keep killing the monsters and don't let them enter the house. You get 59 seconds to prepare before the wave starts, and it will not stop until a lot of monsters are already inside the mansion.

Ad

Trending

Highest point of the map (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)

You begin with the following items:

Ad

Revolver : A high damage pistol with a slow firing rate.

: A high damage pistol with a slow firing rate. Grenade : A basic throwable item that is useful for eliminating multiple monsters at once. However, it can be difficult to aim the item.

: A basic throwable item that is useful for eliminating multiple monsters at once. However, it can be difficult to aim the item. Plank: A reliable melee weapon with decent damage.

If you leave the mansion’s fenced area and enter the forest, your vision becomes significantly limited, and the environment gets darker. It's highly recommended to explore the forest with teammates, as monsters can spawn anywhere. You can find many camps and towers to use as safe zones.

Ad

Exploring the forest (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)

There are also in-game shops available inside and outside, but they are not that useful separately, as all the purchasable items are always accessible from the menu on the left side of the screen. You can also find Mystery Boxes across the mansion and forest that unlock new weapons. However, they do not grant any free items and simply make new weapons purchasable.

Ad

One important thing to note is that there are no items to help you heal in the game; that only happens passively. You can slowly regenerate health over time, so hiding is the only option when you are low on HP.

Map

Full map (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)

You can view the full map of Protect The House From Monsters right outside the entrance of the house. The house is at the center, and there's a wooden fence all around it. Beyond the fence, there's a dense forest, which is riskier due to reduced visibility. There are multiple towers and camps around the map. The question-mark icons indicate the Mystery Box locations on the map.

Ad

Monsters

There are various types of monsters (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)

Monsters in this game vary in size, health, and strength. While some of them are extremely weak and die in one hit, some others are really strong. It's worth noting that the monsters move faster than you, so it's always better to fight them when you are surrounded. The reward from defeating a monster ranges from $10 to $50, depending on its size. Some monsters also drop bonus coins as additional loot.

Ad

Weapons

The $ symbol here refers to in-game currency. Here are all the weapons you can purchase in Protect The House From Monsters:

Guns

Viper: $400

$400 Phantom: $7,400

$7,400 Shotgun: $900

$900 Drifter: $1,000

$1,000 Striker: $2,000

$2,000 Hunter: $1,700

$1,700 Machinegun: $8,000

$8,000 PPSH: $3,900

$3,900 Piercer: $350

$350 Scout: $400

$400 Rumbler: $900

$900 Minigun: 119 Robux

119 Robux Sniper: 59 Robux

Melee

Bat: $200

$200 Sword: $2,700

$2,700 Axe: $7,000

$7,000 Katana: $9,300

$9,300 Chainsaw: 59 Robux

Turrets

Popper: $2,000

$2,000 Slugger: $4,400

$4,400 Cyclone: $12,500

$12,500 Rocketeer: $21,000

$21,000 Pulser: $32,000

$32,000 Hailstorm: $46,000

$46,000 Destroyer: $100,000

FAQs

1) Do you get money for assisting in a kill?

Yes, both you and the player who dealt the final blow share the reward.

Ad

2) When does the game end?

Protect The House From Monsters only ends when too many monsters have entered the mansion, which results in the elimination of all the teammates. There's no actual end to the game, as it is an endless survival experience.

3) Is going into the forest worth it?

If you have strong weapons and teammates, then yes, exploring the forest is fun. You can find various camps, towers, and other locations there.

Ad

4) What’s the most expensive item in Protect The House From Monsters?

The Destroyer Turret is the most expensive item, costing $100,000 to unlock.

That's everything you need to know about Protect The House From Monsters in Roblox.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025