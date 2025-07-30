Roblox Mad Road: A beginner's guide

  • home icon
By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:15 GMT
Everything about Roblox Mad Road (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)
Mad Road is slowly becoming one of the more polished and engaging shooter games on Roblox. The title is close to crossing the six-million-visits mark and has over 150,000 Favorites in just over a month since launch, which is quite impressive. If you enjoy survival and open-world genres, along with some Mad Max vibes, then you will most likely enjoy playing this game.

On that note, here’s a complete beginner's guide for Roblox Mad Road.

A complete beginner's guide for Roblox Mad Road

Gameplay overview

You spawn in a central lobby area where you can access the garage, car shop, supply store, and meet other players. Once you are ready, hop on any of the open lobbies of up to four players and wait for a few seconds. Your default melee weapon is a slow but powerful close-ranged axe.

also-read-trending Trending
Playing Mad Road as a beginner (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)
Each session is about survival and loot collection. The goal is to gather resources, defeat enemies, and evacuate successfully via a helicopter. You start with an inventory capacity of 15, which you can upgrade by buying Bags; we highly recommend these as one of the first things to purchase once you've collected some money.

When the match starts, take your time to prepare your vehicle the way you want, and make sure to fill it with a lot of fuel. Then, simply follow the green arrow at the top of the screen to find the evacuation point. If you are out of fuel or your tires are damaged, exit your vehicle, eliminate the zombies and animals you see, and gather resources from nearby houses.

While the game doesn’t feature crafting in the traditional sense, resource management is crucial. Bag upgrades, inventory sorting, and healing items will decide your survival. Keep exploring nearby houses for Medical Kits, ammo, and valuables like Statues. To buy new items, you need to make money, which can be earned by finding ground loot or selling items to the Recycling Shop.

Supplies and weapons

Shop in Mad Road (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)
You can visit the Shop to purchase a lot of essential items. Here’s what you’ll find:

Weapons

  • Ammo (varies by gun)
  • Revolver
  • MP5
  • AK-47
  • M4A1
  • Dagger
  • Desert Eagle
  • Uzi

Some of these guns have Gold variants, which are rarer and can't be purchased directly. Additionally, there are two Shinny rarity weapons that you can only purchase using Robux:

  • Chain Saw
  • White Pony

Other category

  • Gas Can
  • Drink
  • Bandage
  • Medical Kit

Cars and modifications

Car Shop in Mad Road (Image via SK Gaming || Roblox)
Before starting a match, you can visit the Car Shop, which you can enter by standing near the orange glowing door in the lobby. Here, you can buy new cars or customize the existing ones. Here are the available "Mounted Weapons" and "Guardrail" modifications:

Mounted Weapons

  • Basic Mounted Machine Gun
  • Advanced Mounted Machine Gun
  • Enhanced Mounted Machine Gun

Guardrail Types

  • Wooden Guardrail
  • Iron Guardrail
  • Mad Guardrail
  • Spiked Guardrail
  • Fire Guardrail
  • Saw Guardrail
  • Dozer Guardrail

Controls

Here are the PC controls for Roblox Mad Road:

  • Move: W/A/S/D
  • Jump: Space
  • Attack: Left Click
  • Pick up items: E
  • Store items in backpack: F
  • Open inventory: Q
  • Weld/unweld parts: Z
  • Use radio: T

Achievements list

Here are all the achievements in Roblox Mad Road:

  • Reaper: Kill 500 enemies.
  • Rookie Hunter: Kill 5 wolves in a single game.
  • Master Hunter: Kill 25 wolves in a single game.
  • Legendary Hunter: Kill 100 wolves in total.
  • Bring it on: Kill 10 outlaws in a single game.
  • Force of Nature: Kill 50 outlaws in a single game.
  • Justice Rains from Above: Kill 100 outlaws in total.
  • Lord of War: Obtain a golden rarity weapon.
  • Winner: Complete a successful evacuation.
  • Big Winner: Complete 100 evacuations.
  • Treasure Hunter: Find a treasure.
  • Loot Master: Find 10 treasures total.
  • Escape Master: Evacuate successfully with 0 kills.
  • Survival Master: Evacuate successfully with 0 deaths.
  • VIP: Purchase and own the VIP pass.
Tips for beginners

Here are some important tips for beginners:

  • Upgrade your inventory as early as possible. Pushing with no upgraded gear is useless.
  • Make sure to use the garage before you start a match to customize your car.
  • Pack Gas Cans to avoid being stranded.
  • Focus on installing guardrails and wheels early.
  • Explore all the indoor areas for loot, but beware of the NPCs; they are strong.

FAQ

1) How do I make money fast in Roblox Mad Road?

The fastest way to earn money is by collecting Statues scattered throughout the map and selling them at the Recycle Shop. Each of them gives you at least $600.

2) Can I increase my item-carrying limit?

Yes, you can increase the item limit by buying Bags. They are found in the central lobby area.

3) How do I heal myself in the game?

You can heal yourself by using Bandages or a Medical Kit, both of which are easily accessible through both the in-game shop and ground loot.

