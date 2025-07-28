All crops in 99 Nights in the Forest

Farming in 99 Nights in the Forest has become more rewarding with the recently released Crafting Update. Whether you're a new player or a veteran, understanding what you can and cannot grow in the game is really important, as maintaining your hunger level is crucial for survival. Some crops can be planted in farm plots, while others work a bit differently.
On that note, here are all the crops in 99 Nights in the Forest.
All growable plants in 99 Nights in the Forest
Before the major Crafting Update, there was only one item that you could grow in your Farm Plot: Carrots. However, now, the Farmer class is much more useful. Here's a simple and effective guide to understanding the farming system in the game:
Farmable crops (via Farm Plots)
These are the only crops that can be grown using Farm Plots:
- Carrot: Available from the very beginning. It's a basic and reliable food crop that grows quickly.
- Pumpkin: Unlocks instantly when you unlock the Farmer class (Level 1). It provides a good food yield.
- Corn: Also unlocks at Farmer Level 1. It is useful for both crafting and cooking.
Non-farmable but growable plants
These plants cannot be farmed in plots, but can still be grown or found under certain conditions:
- Chili: It grows near large trees when you scatter Chili Seeds around them.
- Berry: Berries can be found commonly in the woods, but they don't regrow on their own. However, you can play the Berry Seeds around your camp to grow them yourself.
- Firefly: You can plant Firefly Seeds to grow Fireflies, which can be used to recharge your flashlight.
- Sapling: A Sapling can be found easily when you cut any tree to collect logs. It does not provide any direct benefit and simply grows back into another basic tree.
- Apple: There's a chance that the Saplings that you plant may have Apples, but it only occurs when you have reached Farmer Level 2.
- Flower: These work as an in-game currency. They can be grown anywhere, except the Farm Plots, using the Flower Seeds.
FAQs
1) Can you grow Berries or Chili in Farm Plots?
No, Berry bushes and Chili plants cannot be grown in Farm Plots. You can plant their seeds in open areas or near trees.
2) How do I get an Apple in the game?
Apples may randomly grow from Saplings, but only after you reach Farmer Level 2. There's no other method to get them for now.
3) How long does it take for a planted seed to grow?
All seeds that you plant (Chili, Berry, Firefly, and Flower) take one in-game day to fully grow.
That's everything you need to know about the crops in 99 Nights in the Forest. Note that this article is subject to change with upcoming updates.
