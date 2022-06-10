Reaper 2 Codes in Roblox: Free cash, reroll, and more (June 2022)

Iconic Anime Productions, the game's developer, provides Roblox Reaper 2 codes in the form of specific keywords and phrases. They frequently offer exclusive rewards or beneficial boosts to help players advance.
If users want to start the title from the beginning, they can use specific codes (if available) to reset their character's stats.
Reaper 2 is an action-adventure game with a focus on grinding. Gamers can take on the role of a character in the popular anime Bleach in it and explore its world from a whole new perspective.
Completing objectives, beating foes, or swallowing the life essence discovered on the ground will level up the character to its most potent form.
Roblox: Reaper 2 Codes for free rewards
Active codes
The codes in the game do not come with an expiry date, so players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out. The codes are also case-sensitive, which means every symbol, like the exclamation mark, matters.
The best way to redeem the code is by copying and pasting it into the game.
- 100kMembers- Redeem this code for a Secondary reset
- APOLOGIES- Redeem this code for a Secondary Reroll and Cash
- BASH11- Redeem this code for 5k Cash (Latest code)
- CashDAY- Redeem this code for 10k Cash
- DAVIDBAZOOKA- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- DELAY1- Redeem this code for free rewards
- Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter- Redeem this code for 10k Cash
- NEWBANKAI2- Redeem this code for Cash
- NEWBANKAI- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- newSecondary??- Redeem this code for a Secondary reset
- NEWVOL- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- prestigeAdjuchacar- Redeem this code for rewards (Must have prestiged Adjuchacar before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- prestigeVasto- Redeem this code for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- RESETPOINTS1- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)
- RESETPOINTS2- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)
- RESETPOINTS3- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)
- ROBLOXDOWN- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube- Redeem this code for 10k Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K- Redeem this code for 20k Cash
- UNDAYFUNDAY- Redeem this code for free rewards (Latest code)
- UPDTBALANCE1- Redeem this code for free rewards (Latest code)
- Zen1- Redeem this code to reroll the race
- Zen2- Redeem this code to reroll the race
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below.
Expired codes
These codes do not work anymore:
- 5kEZ- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- APOLOGIES2- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- AsPromised- Redeem this code for free rewards
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL- Redeem this code for a race reroll
- BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2- Redeem this code for a race reroll
- BANKYAI- Redeem this code to reset soul nodes and skill points
- BIGBOOMERBALANCE- Redeem this code for 5k Cash
- DROPSWHEN- Redeem this code for a Zanpakuto reroll
- EASTERHAPPY- Redeem this code for free rewards
- freeRealDANGAI2—Redeem code for free Dangai
- FULLBRINGERS- Redeem this code for a free reward
- MONEYMONEYONEY- Redeem this code for free Cash
- newRACEREROLL- Redeem this code for a Race reset
- NEWSWORDS- Redeem this code for a Zanpakuto reroll
- OPTIMUMPRIDE- Redeem this code for free rewards
- PapaJovahn- Redeem this code for free rewards
- R2DRIP- Redeem this code for a clothes reroll
- raceREROLL- Redeem this code for a Race reset
- RELEASERACEREROLL1- Redeem this code for a Race reset
- ROLLSECONDARY250- Redeem this code for a race reroll
- SECONDARYREROLL- Redeem this code for Race Reset
- SORRYFORDELAY- Redeem this code for free rewards
- THANKYOU- Redeem this code for free rewards
- THISWASNTHEREB4- Redeem this code for 15k Cash
When the code expires, the game displays a large red banner that reads 'Code is expired!' to alert users. If this banner does not appear after they submit the code, it means the code is still valid.
Gamers have probably already used the code if they are positive they have submitted it correctly and it hasn't lapsed.
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Players should make sure that they are logged in to their Roblox accounts. Next, they may follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
Step 1: Start the game and go to the bottom right corner of the screen to the Menu (M).
Step 2: Select the Codes symbol, which resembles a Twitter bird.
Step 3: Copy or type one of the codes from the list above into the browser.
Step 4: To claim it immediately, tap the Submit button.
More codes in Reaper 2
If users want the codes faster, they can sometimes get them from the Roblox game's official Discord community or by following the developer's official Twitter account. Also, please like the game, as this motivates the creators to give out more free rewards.
The links to the handles are on the game's home page on Roblox.