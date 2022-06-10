Reaper 2 Codes in Roblox: Free cash, reroll, and more (June 2022)

Iconic Anime Productions, the game's developer, provides Roblox Reaper 2 codes in the form of specific keywords and phrases. They frequently offer exclusive rewards or beneficial boosts to help players advance.

If users want to start the title from the beginning, they can use specific codes (if available) to reset their character's stats.

Reaper 2 is an action-adventure game with a focus on grinding. Gamers can take on the role of a character in the popular anime Bleach in it and explore its world from a whole new perspective.

Completing objectives, beating foes, or swallowing the life essence discovered on the ground will level up the character to its most potent form.

Roblox: Reaper 2 Codes for free rewards

Active codes

The codes in the game do not come with an expiry date, so players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out. The codes are also case-sensitive, which means every symbol, like the exclamation mark, matters.

The best way to redeem the code is by copying and pasting it into the game.

100kMembers- Redeem this code for a Secondary reset

APOLOGIES- Redeem this code for a Secondary Reroll and Cash

BASH11- Redeem this code for 5k Cash (Latest code)

CashDAY- Redeem this code for 10k Cash

DAVIDBAZOOKA- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

DELAY1- Redeem this code for free rewards

Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter- Redeem this code for 10k Cash

NEWBANKAI2- Redeem this code for Cash

NEWBANKAI- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

newSecondary??- Redeem this code for a Secondary reset

NEWVOL- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

prestigeAdjuchacar- Redeem this code for rewards (Must have prestiged Adjuchacar before, recommended to only use on private servers)

prestigeVasto- Redeem this code for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto before, recommended to only use on private servers)

RESETPOINTS1- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)

RESETPOINTS2- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)

RESETPOINTS3- Redeem this code to reset the character (Note: This code resets the Cash!)

ROBLOXDOWN- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube- Redeem this code for 10k Cash

SUPRISECASH20K- Redeem this code for 20k Cash

UNDAYFUNDAY- Redeem this code for free rewards (Latest code)

UPDTBALANCE1- Redeem this code for free rewards (Latest code)

Zen1- Redeem this code to reroll the race

Zen2- Redeem this code to reroll the race

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

These codes do not work anymore:

5kEZ- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

APOLOGIES2- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

AsPromised- Redeem this code for free rewards

BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL- Redeem this code for a race reroll

BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2- Redeem this code for a race reroll

BANKYAI- Redeem this code to reset soul nodes and skill points

BIGBOOMERBALANCE- Redeem this code for 5k Cash

DROPSWHEN- Redeem this code for a Zanpakuto reroll

EASTERHAPPY- Redeem this code for free rewards

freeRealDANGAI2—Redeem code for free Dangai

FULLBRINGERS- Redeem this code for a free reward

MONEYMONEYONEY- Redeem this code for free Cash

newRACEREROLL- Redeem this code for a Race reset

NEWSWORDS- Redeem this code for a Zanpakuto reroll

OPTIMUMPRIDE- Redeem this code for free rewards

PapaJovahn- Redeem this code for free rewards

R2DRIP- Redeem this code for a clothes reroll

raceREROLL- Redeem this code for a Race reset

RELEASERACEREROLL1- Redeem this code for a Race reset

ROLLSECONDARY250- Redeem this code for a race reroll

SECONDARYREROLL- Redeem this code for Race Reset

SORRYFORDELAY- Redeem this code for free rewards

THANKYOU- Redeem this code for free rewards

THISWASNTHEREB4- Redeem this code for 15k Cash

When the code expires, the game displays a large red banner that reads 'Code is expired!' to alert users. If this banner does not appear after they submit the code, it means the code is still valid.

Gamers have probably already used the code if they are positive they have submitted it correctly and it hasn't lapsed.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Reaper 2

Players should make sure that they are logged in to their Roblox accounts. Next, they may follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Step 1: Start the game and go to the bottom right corner of the screen to the Menu (M).

Step 2: Select the Codes symbol, which resembles a Twitter bird.

Step 3: Copy or type one of the codes from the list above into the browser.

Step 4: To claim it immediately, tap the Submit button.

More codes in Reaper 2

If users want the codes faster, they can sometimes get them from the Roblox game's official Discord community or by following the developer's official Twitter account. Also, please like the game, as this motivates the creators to give out more free rewards.

The links to the handles are on the game's home page on Roblox.

