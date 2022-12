Roblox Airport Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Roblox Airport Tycoon codes can be redeemed by players for extra Cash and Gems. Players can use Cash to buy items to help them build luxury airlines and jaw-dropping airports. Subsequently, they can move on to buying other places in the game's virtual world.

Roblox Airport Tycoon was created by a verified group called Fat Whale Games, owned by a user named FatWhaleBot. Since its inception on July 9, 2019, the game has remained extremely popular, with 447K likes and 352.7 million player visits so far. Since the game has zero violence involved, gamers of all ages can try it. Here are the codes for December in Airport Tycoon.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon

Active codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon

Players can find the active codes in the game listed below:

30K - This active code can be redeemed for 3,000 Gems

ATDISCORD - This active code can be redeemed for 50,000 Cash

BLOXYCOLA - This active code can be redeemed for 30,000 Cash

BONUS - This active code can be redeemed for 200,000 Cash

CASHPASS - This active code can be redeemed for 220,000 Cash

CHIP - This active code can be redeemed for 10,000 Cash

CLIFFHANGER - This active code can be redeemed for 30,000 Cash

FIREBALL - This active code can be redeemed for 30,000 Cash

FREECASH - This active code can be redeemed for 200,000 Cash

FREEGEMS - This active code can be redeemed for 6,000 Gems

FREEMOOLAH - This active code can be redeemed for 40,000 Cash

GIFT - This active code can be redeemed for 200,000 Cash

INSTA - This active code can be redeemed for 50,000 Cash

MEGAWHALE - This active code can be redeemed for 40,000 Cash

MILLION - This active code can be redeemed for one million Cash

NEWCODE - This active code can be redeemed for 300,000 Cash

OSCAR - This active code can be redeemed for 123,456 Cash

PRIZE - This active code can be redeemed for 200,000 Cash

ROCKET - This active code can be redeemed for 50,000 Cash

USA - This active code can be redeemed for 300,000 Cash

WHALETUBE - This active code can be redeemed for 100,000 Cash

Roblox's code redemption process is hardly 3-4 steps. The steps to redeem the free code can be found further in this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon

Players should redeem Roblox codes as soon as possible since they can stop working at any time. Listed below are all the codes that do not work in Airport Tycoon anymore:

100MIL - This inactive code was used by players to get free Cash

2021 - This inactive code was used by players to get 202,100 Cash

20K - This inactive code was used by players to get 300,000 Cash

300KLIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get 300,000 Cash

300MIL - This inactive code was used by players to get 300,000 Cash

50MIL - This inactive code was used by players to get 50,000 Cash

AIRPORT - This inactive code was used by players to get 15,000 Cash

blimp - This inactive code was used by players to get 200,000 Cash

BLUEWHALE - This inactive code was used by players to get 40,000 Cash

BOATS - This inactive code was used by players to get 20,000 Cash

ERACE - This inactive code was used by players to get free Cash

FREEMOOLAH - This inactive code was used by players to get 40,000 Cash

HALLOW - This inactive code was used by players to get 66,666 Cash

JUNE - This inactive code was used by players to get 300,000 Cash

MERRYXMAS - This inactive code was used by players to get 100,000 Cash

MOBILE - This inactive code was used by players to get 15,000 Cash

NEWYEAR - This inactive code was used by players to get 200,000 Cash

SUSHI - This inactive code was used by players to get 20,000 Cash

TREAT - This inactive code was used by players to get 33,333 Cash

UPDATE5 - This inactive code was used by players to get 50,000 Cash

UPDATE8 - This inactive code was used by players to get 200,000 Cash

WARTHOG - This inactive code was used by players to get free Cash

XBOX - This inactive code was used by players to get free Cash

XMAS - This inactive code was used by players to get 300,000 Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Airport Tycoon

You can follow these extremely easy steps to redeem an active code:

Launch Roblox Airport Tycoon.

Find and select the Twitter logo. It is usually on the left side of the screen.

In the pop-up window, enter an active code in the space available.

Press the Redeem button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards will be immediately credited. If a code is inactive or incorrectly entered, players will see an error message.

