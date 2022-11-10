Car Dealership Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Cash (November 2022)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon is a game for players who not only enjoy buying expensive and unique cars but also love making a business out of them.

Players can earn money in the game by racing. They can also build and customize their own car dealership.

The creators of Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon often release free codes that provide players with in-game cash. Players can use the cash to buy a car or an inventory for their dealership.

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon was created on March 27, 2018, by a verified group called Foxzie. The game has 1.1 billion visits and 878k likes so far.

Working codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Listed below are all the active codes in Car Dealership Tycoon:

1Billion - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100,000 cash

4Years - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

825KVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

900MVisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 90,000 cash

ATV - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

BarnFind - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Bodykits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Crimes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

FOXZIE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15,000 cash

Interiors - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

MoreKits - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

NewBarn - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Pumpkins - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Season1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Season2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Tstingray - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 25,000 cash

Twitter50K - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50,000 cash

Expired codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Codes in Roblox games expire, but no one knows when because the developers do not disclose that information. Players are advised to use active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their benefits.

Players can follow the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon creator's social accounts for free codes and game updates. Their Twitter handle is @Foxzie_RBLX.

The creator also has a private Discord server. A link to the server is available on the game's homepage. They also have a YouTube channel with the name Foxzie.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem a code in Car Dealership Tycoon:

Launch Car Dealership Tycoon on your device. It can take some time for the game to load.

Once the game is open, find the Settings button and click on it.

A pop-up window with a text box will appear.

Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box.

Press the green button to get the reward associated with the code.

Players can also manually type the code, but doing so makes them more prone to mistakes. Copy-pasting a code is the most efficient way to redeem it.

