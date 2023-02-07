Inspired by Among Us, Roblox Among Sus is a game where players join astronauts and do their best to survive. You can join the crew, carry out chores, or track down the imposter. Alternatively, you can pose as someone else and kill the crew.

TB Studios, the developers of Among Sus, launched brand-new codes for players in February 2023. They can be redeemed to claim exciting rewards, giving your characters that cool factor as the imposter tries to take you out. Active codes, along with expired ones and steps to redeem them, are listed in this article.

Active codes, expired codes, and more for Roblox Among Sus in February 2023

Active codes

The active codes for Roblox Among Sus are listed below:

navigation - Players can use this code to redeem double cash boost (NEW)

- Players can use this code to redeem double cash boost (NEW) 200Upvotes - Players can use this code to redeem $25,000 and 5,000 XP

Make sure to use these active codes, as some may stop working within 24 hours.

Expired codes in Among Sus

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Among Sus

Players can redeem various items using active codes in Among Sus to help them look cooler than their fellow players. To obtain free rewards, launch the platform on PC or mobile and follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1) Launch Among Sus on Roblox.

Step 2) Click on the Settings burron (Gear symbol) in the bottom-left corner of the screen once you're in the lobby.

Step 3) Enter the code from the active code list above.

Step 4) Click on Enter to claim your reward.

Input errors can cause the redemption process to fail. Players are advised to copy and paste the code to avoid any typos.

More games inspired by Among Us

1) Roblox Amongst Us

Amongst Us is a sweet adaptation of "Among Us," which has gained wide popularity among gamers. This version of Among Us is similar to the original game, down to the rooms, structure, and other details.

2) Roblox Imposter

You will be a member of one of two teams: a crew member or an imposter. Players must identify potential suspects using their insights and any hints left by the imposters. If you're an imposter, you will have to kill the entire crew to stay out of their suspicion.

3) Roblox Crewmates

Amidst the great unknown, players are aboard a spacecraft. There is a murderer on board trying to kill every member of your crew. Find the imposters by uncovering clues while remaining cautious.

4) Roblox Among Us Zombies

In this title, players are in a spacecraft but don't battle each other. Instead, they fight off hordes of zombies trying to gain control of the spaceship. Players can gain in-game currency that can be used to enhance weapons by completing tasks.

Among Us gained wide popularity at the start of the pandemic. All titles styled like the game on the platform have similar gameplay, albeit with different in-game objectives.

