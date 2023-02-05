Roblox Amongst Us codes (February 2023)

Roblox Amongst Us is a survival game inspired by Innersloth's incredibly popular online multiplayer social deduction game, Among Us. The game was originally developed by combining concepts from the Russian party game of Mafia and The Thing, an American science fiction horror film from 1982.

Interestingly, the Roblox game hasn't made any major changes to gameplay, so the exact same experience can be enjoyed, but in Roblox's blocky environment. Essentially, players are stuck in a spaceship where they must vote out an imposter after every round, with one lasting two minutes.

To get a headstart in the game, players can make use of free redeem codes, rewarding them a free pet that will follow them on their journey and extra Coins. The Coins can be used to buy upgrades to last longer in the game and purchase skins to give their avatars the ultimate makeover.

Roblox players can redeem the free active codes in Amongst Us

Active codes in Roblox Amongst Us

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

anewcrewmate - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a free mini Crewmate pet

FNFupdate - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Coins

newhatcrates - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 900 Coins

Redeeming these active codes is a fairly easy process. Players can find a detailed guide on how to redeem free codes at the end of this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Amongst Us

Unfortunately, Roblox codes can expire anytime without any warning and a large number are already inactive. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one and save time:

100KLIKEs - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

100Mcrewmates - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

150Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

200KLIKEs - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

200Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

250Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

300Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

350Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

400Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Gems

50Mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 500 Coins

999IQ - This inactive code was redeemed by players for free Coins

freegems - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 140 Gems

yayfreecoins - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 2000 coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Amongst Us

You can follow these easy steps to redeem an active code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform and sign in with the username and password that's created by you.

After you have logged in, you need to enter the name of the game in the search tab and hit enter.

Locate the game and click on the thumbnail to open the game's homepage.

Click on Play to directly load up the game.

After loading for a few minutes, the game will begin. In certain Roblox titles, you can find a Skip option as well.

Luckily, you don't have to move the avatar. Simply stay in the spawn area.

You must now click on the Inventory icon on the left side of the screen.

Next, click on the blue Twitter tab to see a box that reads Enter Code Here.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the active code list above and click on the Submit button.

On rare occasions, an accurately written active code may not go through on the first attempt. If this happens, you should restart the game and try again, as this changes the server and makes it possible for that code to be redeemed successfully.

Poll : 0 votes